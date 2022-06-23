Millennium Post
10 dead, 7 injured as pickup van rams into tree in UP

BY PTI23 Jun 2022 5:46 AM GMT
Pilibhit (UP): A pickup van carrying 17 pilgrims from Haridwar rammed into a tree in Gajraula area here Thursday morning, killing 10 people and injuring seven others, police said.

The accident took place after the driver lost control of the vehicle, they said.

The injured passengers were rushed to a hospital, police said.

Police is yet to identify the deceased.


PTI

PTI


