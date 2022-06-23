10 dead, 7 injured as pickup van rams into tree in UP
Pilibhit (UP): A pickup van carrying 17 pilgrims from Haridwar rammed into a tree in Gajraula area here Thursday morning, killing 10 people and injuring seven others, police said.
The accident took place after the driver lost control of the vehicle, they said.
The injured passengers were rushed to a hospital, police said.
Police is yet to identify the deceased.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Jaishankar discusses Commonwealth summit agenda, bilateral ties with...23 Jun 2022 8:56 AM GMT
Rebel Sena MLA writes to Maha CM Thackeray; says Shinde went against...23 Jun 2022 8:55 AM GMT
PIL seeking sacking of ministers Malik, Jain to be listed after being...23 Jun 2022 8:52 AM GMT
SC dismisses plea to add in-service quota seats of NEET super...23 Jun 2022 8:40 AM GMT
Two Odisha ministers to remain present during filing of Murmu's...23 Jun 2022 8:32 AM GMT