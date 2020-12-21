'10-days home isolation for asymptomatic Covid-positive flight crew'

New Delhi: According to aviation regulator DGCA, flight crew members who are asymptomatic but test positive for COVID-19 need to undergo home isolation for 10 days and once it is over, they can be declared fit for flying again by their medical supervisor.



If COVID-positive crew members have 'mild symptoms', they will "continue home isolation and will stand discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and no fever for three days", the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular, adding there is no need for "testing after the home isolation period is over".

However, if the isolation period for mildly symptomatic crew members is more than 14 days, they have to be examined by DGCA empanelled Class-1 examiner and crew is fit to fly if the examiner declares so, stated the circular.

The circular dated December 18, 2020, stated that COVID-positive flight crew members who are moderately and severely symptomatic need to undergo a special medical examination — after their complete clinical recovery — at one of the Indian Air Force boarding centres to get the "cure certificate".

"Once declared 'fit for flying' at the IAF boarding centre, the flight crew can commence flying only after DGCA medical assessment is issued," the circular added.