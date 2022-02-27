1 pilgrim killed, 3 injured in accident in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP): A pilgrim from Delhi, en route to Haridwar, was killed while three others sustained injuries after a car rammed into their motorcycles in Budhana police station area here, police said on Sunday.

They identified the deceased as Sanjiv, a resident of Mohammadpur in Delhi.

His friends Manoj, Ankit and Rohit, who sustained injuries, are receiving treatment, the police said.

The four men were travelling on two motorcycles from Delhi to Haridwar in Uttarakhand to collect Ganga water on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. When they neared the check post on the Budhana-Baraut road, the speeding car rammed into their vehicles, the police said.

A case has been registered against the car driver, they said.