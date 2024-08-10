Rising up to the challenge

The COP26 was held during October 31-November 12, 2021, after a postponement due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. The COP26 was held amidst a lot of expectations on operationalising the Paris Agreement and the unveiling of the Paris ‘rule book’, which was supposed to be ready by 2020. The COP26 lived up to its expectations and the discussions led to some important decisions on phasing out thermal power generated by coal, doubling of Adaptation Finance from 2019 levels by developed countries by 2025, and submission of updated Nationally Determined Contributions before the next COP. A lot of importance was provided to the issue of loss and damage, and a Glasgow Dialogue was launched to convene in 2022 to 2024. An annual dialogue to strengthen ocean-based action was also established. COP26 saw a high level of interest from civil society groups and private sector companies. Finally, there was a general consensus to keep working so that the warming target of 1.5 degrees Celsius could be ‘within reach’. A World Leaders Summit was also organised during the conference to raise its status as well as ensure that it got maximum political relevance.

Discussions

The one-year postponement came as a blessing in disguise for the UK which chaired the conference. In particular, it enabled Alok Sharma, the UK, to build a support coalition for an ambitious agreement. Sharma visited many countries, engaged civil society groups and convinced the Prime Minister of the UK to put a large team of civil servants to prepare for COP26. Sharma appointed key climate champions, such as Nigel Topping and Mark Carney, the former Bank of England Governor. He called on countries to submit ambitious NDCs and do so well ahead of the conference. He also put together a ‘Climate Ambition Summit’ in December, 2020, which was co-hosted by France and the UK and gave out a clear message about the need to cut emissions at an accelerated pace. The UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, led with his rousing speech and warned against the dangers of global warming, adding that the UK was committed to cutting emissions and, at the same time, undertaking fast-paced growth, calling it a ‘green industrial revolution’.

At the conference, one of the early gains was an agreement on cutting methane emissions, with the US President also joining other countries in this endeavor. A ‘Global Methane Pledge’ was also initiated, signed by 100 countries, which, though a voluntary arrangement, was welcomed by all. Even though India, China and Russia did not sign the pledge, many developed countries did so. The other issues discussed at the conference were as follows:

- Loss and damage: This issue again took centrestage after many small island states raised it. Papua New Guinea highlighted the plight of small countries and urged countries to take ambitious emissions cuts. Developed countries, however, did not agree to any permanent fund for this and pushed the issue to the future COPs.

- Mid-summit stock-take: The Chair took stock of various issues such as financial contribution by developed countries and found this wanting. A concern on completing the Paris ‘rule book’ was also raised.

- US-China tango: The US and China announced a bilateral agreement to work towards limiting global warming to 1.5-2 degrees Celsius.

v Agreement on coal: After much wrangling and push for a weaker language by India and China in view of their coal-dependent energy requirements, it was ultimately agreed that thermal power from coal would be phased-down, and there would be a transition to more efficient energy systems. Interestingly, major coal exporting countries including Australia, Indonesia and Colombia also accepted this phasing down of coal.

- The Paris ‘rule book’: There was much discussion on finalising the Paris rule book, even six years after the 2015 Paris Agreement. The rule book was finally put together with agreements reached on the two issues which were still outstanding: carbon trading under Article 6 (cooperative approaches) and common time frames. Decisions were taken on to operationalise carbon credit trading, a carbon market, and a framework for non-market-based approaches. On common time frames, countries agreed to submit new NDCs in 2025, which will have an end date of 2035, and, in 2030 to submit NDCs with an end date of 2040, and so on. Countries will provide regular five-year updates to NDCs, with each lasting for ten years.

- Adaptation and adaptation finance: On a push from the EU and some developing countries, it was agreed that the finance for adaptation would double by 2025. IT was also urged to pursue nature-based solutions in adaptation and mitigation.

- Carbon markets under Article 6: This was a hotly debated issue in the last COP and it was agreed that carbon trading would be established and there would be no double counting of past credits.

- Ambitious NDCs: 140 countries submitted new or updated NDCs in October, 2021, about a month before the COP26 began. Many countries also took ‘net-zero’ commitments, including large developing countries. India pledged to reach net-zero by 2070 and China before 2060, in addition to committing to lower carbon intensity in their economic development.

- Increased private sector participation: Many leading financial services firms as well as other industry leaders participated in large numbers and pledged large sums in the fight against climate change. In particular, financial firms launched a ‘Glasgow Financial Alliance’, whereby 450 finance firms from 45 countries, managing USD 130 trillion worth of assets, pledged full support in reaching net-zero emissions by 2030.

- Forests and land use: About 120 countries came together to sign a Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration to halt and reverse forest degradation by 2030. This was backed by public funds for forest conservation.

Conclusion

The COP26 at Glasgow achieved a lot and lived up to the expectations it had generated. Attended by 120 Heads of State and Governments, including the host Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, the conference reached agreement on a range of issues such as NDCs, Forests, Coal Phase down, Carbon Markets under article 6 of the Paris Agreement and Adaptation and Adaptation Finance. The conference also managed to keep the more ambitious target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius alive. However, much work remained to be done. Even with all the NDCs and net-zero pledges, 1.8 degrees Celsius to 2.4 degrees Celsius of global warming would still occur.

