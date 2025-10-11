Turbo Charge

The Indian auto market has slammed the gas pedal to the floor. A sharp GST cut has sliced prices and jolted the industry into full-throttle action. After years of cautious idling, buyers are charging back into showrooms, pushing demand to highs not seen in years. This time, it is not hatchbacks stealing the show. It’s the swaggering SUV brigade that is ruling the tarmac, especially the compact and sub-Rs 20 lakh segment. Indians aren’t just buying cars anymore, they are buying attitude on wheels.

In the last quarter, sales rose 20 per cent. GST cuts cranked this up another 20 per cent, with new hot models even having ‘wait’ periods. This is not a turnaround, it is naked auto lust and torquey hunger.

SUV Tsunami Comes Charging

When the SUV bug bites, it doesn’t nibble—it devours. Kia Motors proved this in spectacular fashion, blowing past the competition to top September’s sales charts on the back of the Sonet relaunch and the continued pull of the Seltos. That kind of sprint is no small feat in a market where 500,000 new, unsold cars have been gathering dust and languishing in monsoon-soaked stockyards.

Luxury has had its moment too. Mercedes pulled off a festive miracle, moving a car every six minutes during Navratri and Dussehra. But the real action is down the price ladder, where SUVs in the Rs 12-18 lakh bracket have become the new sweet spot—easy on the pocket, heavy on swagger.

The line-up is enough to make petrolheads grin. Toyota is rolling out India-spec global SUVs, Jeep is going rugged without bruising wallets, and Jaguar Land Rover is whispering “affordable luxury”. Maruti Suzuki is cranking up with sharper versions of the Jimny and Grand Vitara. The French are back too; Renault is preparing a return of the Duster, armed with 4WD and hybrid-electric options. If it lives up to the hype, it could be the comeback story of the year.

Electric Dreams, Diesel Farewells

The auto sector’s winds of change aren’t just about price; they’re about power and engines. Diesel, the once-invincible King of torque, is feeling the heat. Mahindra, historically a diesel stronghold, is quietly preparing for post-diesel life. There’s a flutter in M&M’s new line-up, with a slew of non-diesel launches already done and dusted, and more being readied.

The shot across the bow has come from Tata Motors, which rolled out the electric Harrier, an SUV that crowned it the country’s most powerful and affordable off-roader with quad capabilities. It’s a clear sign of where the market is headed—towards electrification, with a dash of adventure.

It’s not just Tata and Mahindra in this race. Hyundai Motor is preparing its EV assault with new electric versions of its steeds, while Maruti is teasing Indian buyers with its new SUV based on the eVX concept. Across the board, manufacturers are racing to find the sweet spot between range, performance and affordability… India’s EV moment is no longer a question of ‘if’, but ‘when’ and ‘how soon’.

Feature Frenzy, Price Wars

India’s car-buyer has become sharper too. For him, a panoramic sunroof can make or break a deal, while connected car tech is no longer a bonus but a baseline expectation. Buyers are also happy to pay for ventilated seats and ADAS, with adaptive cruise control coming as a bonus. This shift has forced manufacturers to go nuts and bolts and hammer and tongs with their ‘New Features’ strategy.

Top trims are being pushed, loaded with features like 360-degree cameras, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ambient lighting and drive modes that once belonged to luxury cars. Even the compact SUV battle is being fought not on price but on touchscreens, torque figures, gizmos and tech wizardry.

Competition has made pricing tough. GST cuts have eased the burden, but auto firms are still forced to slash prices and roll out festive offers to make wallets twitch. Transaction prices for mid-segment SUVs have dropped by 8-10 per cent since the GST cut, enough to push fence-sitters into showrooms.

Indian Auto is in Overdrive

The effect of these shifts isn’t just on sales; it is a mind game too. Indian car-buying has always been aspirational; today, it determines the buyer’s street smarts too. With lower GST, features and evolving powertrains, buyers are finally getting their money’s worth. Carmakers are desperate to outdo one another—for some like Kia and Tata, the party has already begun; for others, the race is on. Inventories are being cleared, plants are running hot and marketing teams are working overtime to create a buzz.

If there’s one word that sums up today’s auto market, it is ‘momentum’. A sluggish industry is shifting gears faster than a dual-dry clutch, with new launches, new expectations, new ambitions. The road ahead has hairpin bends—supply chain hiccups, the EV recharging conundrum and cut-throat rivalry—but for now, the market is gunning down the highway with the windows down and the music blaring.

The Big Automakers’ Playbook

With prices dropping and demand spiking, strategies are changing. Hyundai is doubling down on SUVs, preparing a refreshed Venue and ICE portfolio. M&M is fast-tracking petrol and EV options to future-proof its line-up. Tata is going full-throttle on electrification. Maruti Suzuki is hedging hard on hybrids, upgrades and new launches. Kia is tightening its grip through aggressive pricing and feature-rich trims.

Volkswagen is sharpening its SUV strategy around the Taigun and Virtus, while MG Motor builds on the EV success of the ZS EV. Honda is betting on the Elevate to reclaim lost ground while Nissan Motor is leaning on the Magnite. Toyota? It is cementing its hybrid lead with new mass-market launches.

Different strategies, one goal. SUV supremacy, EV readiness and sharp pricing in a roaring market.

Punch the Gas Pedal. Rev On

The surge continues, giving buyers and carmakers plenty to look ahead to. Launches, alliances, engine swaps, exchange offers. The Indian car market has rarely been this electric (pun intended). In a market hitting overdrive, global firms are lining up in the pit lane. India isn’t an opportunity; it’s a high-stakes arena. For those waiting in the wings, today is the perfect time to jump in.

Buckle up. The auto scene isn’t evolving; it’s roaring. The Millennium Post is joining in, focussing the spotlight on the unravelling wheel steal. We will focus on the hits, the misses and the also-rans (plus some that didn’t run at all). Write in with what you would like us to zoom in on, or rev away from.