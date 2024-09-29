Frenzy over flamboyance

The iconic British rock band, Coldplay, has captured the hearts of millions of people worldwide with their distinct mix of alternative rock, emotional appeal, and powerful live performances. Their music today has become a cultural touchstone, with enduring hits like ‘Fix You’, ‘Viva La Vida’, and ‘A Sky Full of Stars’ dominating playlists and striking a chord with listeners at a global level. This deep bond with fans was on full display when tickets for their highly anticipated concert in Mumbai, scheduled for January 2025, sold out within minutes. The overwhelming demand led to a frenzy of sorts, both online and in the streets, as unauthorised resellers quickly took advantage of the situation. The band’s journey began in 1996 when four university friends—Chris Martin (vocals, piano), Jonny Buckland (guitar), Guy Berryman (bass), and Will Champion (drums)—met while studying at University College London. Originally called ‘Starfish’, they later adopted the name Coldplay, which was offered by a friend who no longer wanted it for his own band. Coldplay’s debut album, Parachutes (2000), proved out to be a breakthrough success, with the haunting track ‘Yellow’ becoming a melancholic anthem. The band quickly rose to prominence as a defining voice of British alternative rock, often drawing comparisons to iconic acts like Radiohead and U2. Their emotionally charged lyrics, beautiful melodies, and Chris Martin’s signature falsetto created a sound that resonated deeply with audiences, earning them a devoted global following. As their career progressed, Coldplay’s sound evolved for the better. From the orchestral sweep of A Rush of Blood to the Head (2002) to the experimental, electronic elements in Mylo Xyloto (2011), the band constantly expanded its musical boundaries. Alongside their artistic evolution, Coldplay also came to be known for its commitment to social causes by advocating for environmental sustainability, education, and poverty alleviation. Tracks like ‘Fix You’ became anthems of hope, consolidating their image as socially conscious rockstars.

Coldplay’s live shows have always been larger-than-life spectacles, merging stunning visuals with intimate, emotional moments between the band and the audience. Their concerts go beyond typical performances—they are immersive, memorable experiences. So when the band announced three shows in Mumbai for January 2025, excitement among Indian fans was immense. The performances at the 55,000-capacity DY Patil Sports Stadium on January 18, 19, and an additional show on January 21 were anticipated to sell out quickly. And they did—but not without controversy. BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner, opened sales at noon, but within minutes, the platform was overwhelmed. Fans faced app crashes, server errors, and long virtual queues as over 1.3 crore people attempted to buy one of the 1.5 lakh available tickets. Most fans were left disappointed, as tickets sold out in less than 30 minutes. By 12:15 pm, social media was flooded with posts from frustrated fans sharing screenshots of endless waitlists. The added show on January 21 sold out just as quickly, fuelling even more frustration. Many took to platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) to express their disappointment with the ticketing system and share their heartbreak over missing out on what could likely be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The black market

Based on a police complaint filed by a lawyer named Amit Vyas, the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police summoned chief executive officer and co-founder of BookMyShow, Ashish Hemrajani, along with the company’s technical head to investigate the matter. Vyas’ core allegation is that BookMyShow and Live Nation Entertainment deliberately curtailed access to the booking platform for genuine fans, and deployed booking bots to create an instant shortage, so that the tickets could be sold in ‘bulk’ to black market colluders—thus, inflating the prices exponentially. Coincidently or otherwise, immediately after the official tickets sold out, unauthorised resale platforms began listing Coldplay tickets at outrageous prices. Websites like Viagogo and Gigsberg offered tickets, originally priced between Rs 2,500 and Rs 12,500, for as much as Rs 7.7 lakh. Lounge tickets were listed for Rs 3 lakh, while some Level 1 seats reached over Rs 7.7 lakh. This steep price surge made it clear that scalpers were profiting from the massive demand. It must be noted here that despite warnings from BookMyShow and Coldplay’s management urging fans to avoid purchasing from third-party sellers, many desperate fans turned to these platforms in the hope of securing tickets. The explosion of the black market for Coldplay tickets pointed towards the flaws in the current ticketing system, leaving genuine fans vulnerable to exploitation in their quest to see the band live.

BookMyShow’s response

In response to the surge in scalping, BookMyShow (BMS) swiftly took action. The ticketing platform filed a police complaint, seeking an investigation into the resale of Coldplay tickets on unauthorised websites. BMS pledged full cooperation with law enforcement to crack down on ticket scalpers and reiterated that only tickets bought directly from their platform would be valid for entry to the concert. BMS also issued strong warnings to fans, urging them not to purchase tickets from third-party sellers. They highlighted that ticket scalping is illegal under Indian law and punishable by stringent penalties. However, despite these efforts, unauthorised platforms continue to thrive, with some even using Coldplay tickets as part of promotional giveaways. Companies such as Spreeh, UrbanMatch, and FinderBridge began advertising Coldplay tickets as prizes in social media contests, which only added to the confusion. Fans were left questioning how these companies managed to obtain tickets when they themselves could not, further fuelling suspicion about the fairness of the ticketing process. Many felt that these giveaways deprived genuine fans of a chance to attend.

India’s live events industry has seen explosive growth in recent years, particularly in the post-pandemic era. Reports indicate that organised live events grew by 20 per cent last year, generating Rs 8,800 crore in revenue, with concert attendance expected to rise by 50 per cent by 2025. As more international artists like Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, and Beyoncé make India a stop on their world tours, the demand for concert tickets has surged. Unfortunately, this surge has also exposed the weaknesses in the ticketing system, which creates a fertile environment for scalping. The Coldplay concerts alone are projected to generate over Rs 100 crore in ticket sales, drawing fans from all over the country. Nearby hotels have reported full bookings, with some charging up to Rs 5 lakh for a three-night stay during the concert weekend. Despite the enormous economic benefits of such events, the flourishing black market threatens to overshadow their legitimate success. The rise of the black market for Coldplay tickets has ignited calls for reform in India’s concert ticketing system. A few potential solutions have been proposed to address the scalping issue:

Stricter verification measures: Concert organisers could implement more robust identity verification systems, requiring Aadhaar or other government-issued IDs for ticket purchases. This would make it harder for scalpers to buy tickets in bulk and resell them at inflated prices.

Concert organisers could implement more robust identity verification systems, requiring Aadhaar or other government-issued IDs for ticket purchases. This would make it harder for scalpers to buy tickets in bulk and resell them at inflated prices. Resale platforms: BookMyShow could introduce an official resale feature, allowing fans to resell tickets at capped prices. This would offer a safe alternative for fans who can no longer attend while reducing the demand for third-party resellers.

BookMyShow could introduce an official resale feature, allowing fans to resell tickets at capped prices. This would offer a safe alternative for fans who can no longer attend while reducing the demand for third-party resellers. NFT ticketing: Some events have experimented with issuing tickets as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), each with a unique digital identity. NFT tickets could make it more difficult for scalpers to resell or counterfeit tickets, as blockchain technology could track ownership and ensure tickets go to legitimate buyers.

Some events have experimented with issuing tickets as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), each with a unique digital identity. NFT tickets could make it more difficult for scalpers to resell or counterfeit tickets, as blockchain technology could track ownership and ensure tickets go to legitimate buyers. Dynamic pricing: Concerts could adopt dynamic pricing, where ticket prices adjust according to demand. This could help better manage demand and reduce the incentives for scalpers to profit from ticket scarcity.

Coldplay’s concerts in Mumbai are set to be among the biggest live music events in India’s recent memory. However, the chaos surrounding ticket sales and the rise of the black market have cast a shadow over what should have been a joyous occasion for Indian fans. The overwhelming demand and subsequent frustration faced by fans highlight the urgent need for changes in India’s concert ticketing infrastructure. With stricter regulations, innovative technologies like NFT ticketing, and improved demand management, the live music industry can continue to thrive while ensuring genuine fans aren’t left out. As Coldplay gears up for their Music of the Spheres World Tour in Mumbai in January 2025, fans are hoping for a future where live music events in India will be more transparent, fair, and accessible for everyone who truly loves music.

Views expressed are personal