An adrenaline-packed debut

The roar of high-performance engines, the adrenaline-pumping speed, and the thrill of two-wheeled racing is set to take India by storm as MotoGP, the pinnacle of motorcycle racing, makes its long-awaited debut in the country. After years of hosting a Formula 1 race, India is now gearing up for a new era of racing, where the world’s most elite motorcycle riders will challenge both their limits and gravity on the Buddh International Circuit.

The arrival of MotoGP in India marks a monumental shift in the motorsport landscape, bringing with it a unique blend of speed, skill, and spectacle. As Formula 1 enthusiasts have revelled in the precision of four-wheeled racing, MotoGP promises to deliver a whole new dimension of excitement, where riders on cutting-edge machines lean into corners at seemingly impossible angles, vying for racing glory.

This historic moment is not only a testament to India’s growing influence in the world of motorsport but also a tribute to the unwavering passion of Indian motorcycle enthusiasts who have long yearned to witness the thunderous power and fierce competition of MotoGP on their home turf. The combination of India’s rich motorcycling culture and the global prestige of MotoGP sets the stage for an electrifying spectacle that will captivate fans and introduce a new generation to the thrill of two-wheeled racing.

In an exclusive interview with MillenniumPost, Founder and COO of Fairstreet Sports (India principals of MotoGP), Pushkar Nath Srivastava, speaks with us about a few interesting aspects leading to the race day!

How has the Buddh International Circuit racetrack been adapted from its F1 configuration to accommodate MotoGP racing?

Fortunately, preparing the circuit, which previously hosted three F1 races from 2011 to 2013, for MotoGP didn’t require extensive work. The track was already in good condition, with only minor adjustments needed. We moved some fences back in certain corners and increased the gravel areas. The only significant work was resurfacing a one-kilometre stretch of the back straight, ensuring a smooth ride for the MotoGP machines.

For safety, we’re importing special foam barriers and air fences since the old barriers are designed for cars, and are over a decade old. Additionally, we’ll be adding extra safety barriers at some points and making adjustments to the kerbs on certain corners to protect the riders.

What is the backstory behind the inception of MotoGP Bharat?

Back in 2019, we thought of bringing MotoGP to India. Luckily, the Indian government then classified motorsports as sports. This was the first step and the first hurdle that the government cleared for us. Until then motorsports were classified as an “event” and we could not get the benefits of sports. We approached MotoGP and explained our preparedness, as well as our government’s readiness to bring a grand event like MotoGP to India.

We recapped the history of motorsports in India and realized the mistakes that should not be made this time. When we were able to convince MotoGP, that was when it decided to race for India.

We started working during the COVID times, and in a closed room, we started discussing bringing MotoGP to India and how to successfully organize it. During the COVID pandemic, we had a lot of time to focus, and it changed the scenario for us. Then we discussed it with MotoGP and secured their interest.

We explained to them that MotoGP needs India, and India needs MotoGP. But the commercial structure should be such that we should be liable for all the taxes and financial implications and not MotoGP. They (MotoGP) should run the show. So we took a lot of rights from them. We took title sponsorship from them. We took broadcasting rights from them. We did the ticketing. These are the Indian adjustments that we made to bring the race to India.

What do you think would be the economic impact of the MotoGP Bharat on the country?

MotoGP Bharat, is poised to be substantial, estimated at Rs 950 crore. Hosting the MotoGP event on Indian soil is expected to have far-reaching financial benefits for the country. These benefits encompass a wide range of economic activities, including increased tourism, ticket sales, merchandise purchases, hospitality services, and more. With MotoGP being a globally renowned and highly anticipated event, this financial injection represents a significant boost to India’s economy, underscoring the appeal and potential of hosting such prestigious international sporting events.

Could you tell our readers about the logistical challenges within strict time constraints?

We have conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the race’s security protocols and traffic management strategies, which have been the central topics of discussion. Additionally, our attention to detail extends to circuit preparation, safety measures, medical services, and accommodations, all of which have been meticulously planned and organized. We can assure everyone that we have diligently addressed all logistical concerns, and we are currently in full preparation mode for the much-anticipated racing days.