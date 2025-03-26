Water Warriors

Water is critical to human existence. Yet, it is becoming scarce by the day. Some regions of the country are facing a severe crisis already. One such region is Kutch in Gujarat.

In the 1980s, the Navneet Group initiated a water conservation programme in the desert district of Kutch, after recognising the severe challenges posed by water scarcity and high soil salinity. Agriculture in the region was suffering on account of lack of consistent water supply. The rivers were running dry and ponds barely retaining water. Understanding the critical need for a sustainable water management solution, the organisation launched a comprehensive intervention to conserve and replenish water resources.

By 1989, the initiative had successfully constructed 18 check dams across five canals, strategically installing groundwater recharge wells in critical locations throughout Kutch. This intervention led to the percolation of approximately six crore litres of water underground, effectively raising groundwater levels and significantly reducing soil salinity across 1,800 acres of land.

As a result, farmers in these villages began accessing irrigation facilities, leading to increased crop yields and improved incomes. Additionally, bore wells were recharged, facilitating water harvesting and storage, further enhancing agricultural productivity.

The commitment to water conservation continued into 2022-24 when the existing check dams underwent repair, and pond deepening was undertaken in Moti Rayan, Nani Rayan, and Rajpar Timbo, all of which are irrigated by the Rukmavati River. This phase of the project focused on ensuring long-term water sustainability and cumulative impact. A total of 11 check dams were restored, benefitting 215 hectares of land. The total dissolved solids (TDS) levels in the groundwater of the Rukmavati basin, which had been around 3200, saw a noticeable reduction due to the increased recharge and improved water quality.

A major environmental challenge in the region was the proliferation of Prosopis Juliflora, commonly known as "gando baval," which had aggressively invaded pond areas. This species covered nearly three-fourths of many ponds, reducing their water-holding capacity and obstructing the natural flow of water. To address this, the project undertook the removal of Prosopis from 40 hectares of land. This effort prevented annual water losses amounting to approximately 85.13 million litres, significantly improving water retention and reducing unnecessary evaporation. Furthermore, the removal of this invasive species helped restore grazing land, enabling grasses to grow, thereby ensuring fodder security for livestock.

The impact of these efforts extended far beyond just water conservation. The soil moisture conservation resulting from Prosopis removal benefitted an estimated 820 hectares of irrigable agricultural land. More than 160 farmers, each with a minimum of five hectares of land, experienced improved farming conditions due to the additional water availability.

Community participation played a crucial role in the implementation of these projects, ensuring that stakeholders actively contributed to and benefited from the interventions. Compliance with all relevant bylaws and constitutional guidelines was strictly maintained throughout the execution of the programme.

One of the most significant outcomes of these initiatives was the improvement in groundwater recharge, which led to a 15 per cent reduction in water TDS levels. This not only improved the quality of drinking water but also contributed to better agricultural productivity, as high TDS levels can be detrimental to soil fertility and crop health. In Moti Rayan, additional support from the Navneet Foundation facilitated further interventions.

Simultaneously, the VRTI, with the backing of other like-minded organisations, implemented 21 new water conservation structures across 10 villages spanning 10 Gram Panchayats. These structures collectively created an additional water storage capacity of 0.12 million cubic meters, further strengthening the region’s water security.

Beyond Kutch, the Foundation extended its water conservation efforts to the tribal communities of Vasai-Virar Taluka. These communities, located near the sea and creeks, faced extreme challenges in obtaining fresh water due to high soil salinity. Crop production was particularly difficult in this region, making rainwater harvesting a crucial first step towards water security. As part of the intervention, roof-mounted rainwater collection systems were installed in seven villages. This initiative successfully saved seven lakh litres of water annually at bore wells and hand pumps, significantly easing the summertime water crisis for 350 families.

The Foundation has always prioritized holistic community development, aiming to drive socio-economic growth and transformation through its initiatives. Recognizing the pressing need for sustainable water management in villages such as Bhekhadia and Kawant, situated on the Gujarat-Madhya Pradesh border, the organization undertook large-scale water conservation measures. These included the construction of 100 small dams, 500 trenches, and 300 farm water ditches, all of which played a vital role in improving local water retention and distribution.

The long-term impact of these interventions has been profound. Farmers have witnessed increased crop yields and stable incomes, communities have gained better access to clean drinking water, and livestock-dependent households have benefited from improved grazing conditions. The collective efforts in check dam construction, pond deepening, invasive species removal, and rainwater harvesting have led to a remarkable transformation in water availability and soil health across multiple regions.

Furthermore, by actively involving local communities in planning and implementation, the initiative has fostered a sense of ownership and responsibility among residents, ensuring the sustainability of these water conservation practices for future generations.

Through a combination of technical expertise, strategic planning, and unwavering commitment, the Navneet Group and its supporting organizations have successfully addressed critical water scarcity issues. These interventions have not only restored water resources but have also paved the way for enhanced agricultural productivity, economic stability, and overall community well-being.

By continually adapting to emerging challenges and investing in sustainable solutions, the Foundation remains dedicated to fostering resilience in water-stressed regions, demonstrating the power of collaborative action in driving meaningful environmental and social change.

Navneet Foundation presents a wonderful model of water conservation that can be replicated in many parts of the country in the true spirit of Nexus of Good. Engagement of all the stakeholders in this effort has been the key contributor to this success.

