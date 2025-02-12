Transforming Rural India

Water scarcity is a major issue that afflicts a large part of the country. The problem is assuming alarming proposition in some parts of the country as more and more regions are getting added each day. Both the Central as well as State Governments have taken several initiatives for conserving water but the Government alone cannot tackle such an issue that is adversely impacting the lives of lacks of people. It is in this context that successful models evolved by organizations like Global Vikas Trust (GVT) assume significance because such models can easily be replicated and scaled through public-private partnerships in the true spirit of Nexus of Good. GVT was deservedly selected for the Nexus of Good Annual Award, 2024 by a jury headed by Mr Deepak Gupta, former Chairman of the Union Public Service Commission. The award was handed over at a glittering function at PHD House, New Delhi by a celebrated former Police Officer, Mr Prakash Singh.

Global Vikas Trust (GVT) has been at the forefront of transformative rural development in India, with a mission to uplift small and marginal farmers and enhance agricultural productivity. Founded in 2016 by noted social activist, Mayank Gandhi, GVT was born out of a deep commitment to address critical issues in India’s rural heartland. The journey began in the drought-stricken region of Marathwada, Maharashtra, where GVT initiated a series of impactful interventions that have since transformed thousands of lives.

Tackling Water Scarcity: A Beginning of Change

One of GVT’s earliest and most significant contributions was its work in water conservation. Recognizing that water scarcity was a major obstacle to rural development, GVT mobilized communities to deepen rivers, construct farm ponds, and install check dams. In an astonishing 45-day campaign, over 222 crore litres of water storage capacity was created through collaborative efforts involving local villagers. In subsequent years, Global Vikas Trust has successfully installed 120 Global River Aquashafts (GRAs) along the Paapanashi River, contributing to a water storage capacity of 180 crore litres per year. These water conservation measures have had a lasting impact, raising the groundwater table and securing water availability for farming and household needs.

The Pioneering Fruit Plantation Project

Realizing that traditional farming practices often yielded low returns, GVT introduced an innovative fruit plantation project. By encouraging farmers to shift from conventional crops like cotton and soybeans to high-value fruit trees, the initiative transformed livelihoods. To date, GVT has facilitated the planting of over 540 lakh fruit trees across 4,600 villages, directly benefiting more than 25,000 farmer families. The increased income from fruit cultivation has been a game-changer, enabling many farmers to invest in better education, healthcare, and improved farming practices.

GVT Krishikul: Empowering Through Knowledge

In October 2024, GVT inaugurated GVT Krishikul, a state-of-the-art 25-acre farmer training and empowerment centre located in Sirsala, Parli Taluka, within the Beed district of Maharashtra. Designed as a hub for sustainable and innovative agriculture, GVT Krishikul offers practical training, demonstrations, and workshops on advanced farming techniques. The centre’s facilities include 21 farm plots, various demonstration spaces, an e-learning lab, and crop protection & soil science labs, creating a holistic environment for learning and growth. Additionally, the premises feature a beautiful Shiva temple with a meditation room. Farmers from across the country are drawn to Krishikul, eager to embrace practices that promise higher yields and greater sustainability.

The TISS Report: Validating Impact

In 2023, Global Vikas Trust approached the Centre for Excellence in CSR, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai, to conduct a third-party impact assessment study on GVT’s agricultural developmental initiatives. The findings of the impact analysis revealed that the sampled farmers’ mean annual income per acre has increased ten times (10x) from Rs. 38,723 to Rs. 3,93,986.

Impact Beyond Numbers

The success of GVT is not just measured in numbers but in the stories of transformation. Farmers who once struggled to make ends meet now share tales of prosperity and hope. For instance, Badrinath Bomble, a farmer from Paithan, transitioned from traditional crops to banana tissue culture farming under GVT’s guidance. And, the results were nothing short of miraculous. Each banana plant flourished, yielding 28 kg annually, with his produce now being exported to Iran at Rs. 18 per kg. Badrinath’s income skyrocketed to Rs. 25.20 lakhs, a staggering Rs. 8,40,000 per acre, transforming his life and his future. And there are many such farmers whose lives have been transformed.

A Vision for the Future

As Global Vikas Trust embarks on its next transformative chapter with GVT 3.0, the future of Indian agriculture appears more promising than ever. Launched in November 2024, GVT 3.0 introduces a five-point framework designed to revolutionize farming. With an emphasis on quality, quantity, and yield enhancement, this initiative pushes the boundaries of agricultural productivity while strengthening India’s foothold in global markets. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies, artificial intelligence, and advanced research, GVT 3.0 focuses on improving soil health, implementing advanced water harvesting techniques, and building robust marketing and value-added supply chains.

In conclusion, Global Vikas Trust is more than an organisation—it is a beacon of hope for rural India. By blending traditional wisdom with modern techniques, GVT is reshaping the agricultural landscape and empowering communities to build a brighter future. Its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and social impact serves as a model for transformative development in the years to come.

What GVT has managed to accomplish is truly commendable and holds a lot of promise for the rural region of the country. They have already demonstrated that such an approach can be transformative. It is hoped that the States will take a close look at the model and attempt to replicate and scale it.

