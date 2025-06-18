The Sacred Synergy

The Government of Telangana successfully concluded the Saraswati Pushkaralu 2025 on May 26 at Triveni Sangamam, Kaleshwaram—where the Godavari, Pranahita, and the subterranean Saraswati rivers meet. Held once every 12 years during Jupiter’s transit into Mithuna Rashi, the event holds immense spiritual significance.

Kaleshwaram, now recognised nationally alongside Prayagraj, hosted lakhs of devotees during this sacred event. Anchored around the ancient Kaleshwara Mukteswara Swamy Temple, the 12-day festival witnessed over 30 lakh pilgrims.

The planning for Saraswati Pushkaralu 2025 began four months in advance under the leadership of the Principal Secretary, Endowments Department, and the District Collector, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, involving coordinated efforts across all line departments. A structured planning process was put in place, with multiple inter-departmental meetings to assess requirements and finalise works. Critical infrastructure works, including the construction of a dedicated Saraswati Ghat with a statue, road widening and repairs, and enhancements to water supply and electrical infrastructure, were identified. Planning also included setting up a Tent City with integrated food and decoration arrangements, guest house renovations, a Pinda Pradanam shed, and ceremonial arches at key points to reflect the spiritual and cultural significance of the event.

To ensure that all these works progressed smoothly and were completed on time, a robust monitoring mechanism was put in place. Department-wise responsibilities were clearly assigned, and regular review meetings were held to track progress. Field inspections were conducted weekly in the initial phases and intensified to daily visits as the event approached. These inspections focused on verifying on-ground execution, resolving interdepartmental coordination issues, and ensuring readiness across all fronts. The consistent and hands-on involvement of the district administration was aimed at delivering a safe, comfortable, and spiritually enriching Pushkaralu experience for all devotees.

A vast infrastructure was developed. Key initiatives included:

✻ Development of the 86-meter-long Saraswati Ghat with a Saraswati Ammavaru statue as the spiritual centre.

✻ Daily harathis by Kashi Pandits, yagams, and facilities for pinda pradanam, planned and facilitated under the Collector's supervision.

✻ Seven Harathi platforms, named after major Indian rivers, were constructed as focal points for daily rituals.

✻ Navaratha Harathi, performed by pandits from Kashi, was the spiritual highlight of each evening.

✻ A Saraswati statue and hand sculptures were installed, enhancing the ghat’s cultural and symbolic presence.

✻ The statue became a central point of devotion, with pilgrims offering prayers as they would at a temple.

✻ These elements together elevated the spiritual ambiance and reinforced the cultural identity of the event site.

✻ Provision of changing rooms, showers, cooling sheds, and river safety measures like floating barriers and deployment of swimmers.

✻ Creation of a 100-room choultry, 100-bed dormitory, and a Tent City for close-proximity accommodations, all planned to handle the large pilgrim influx efficiently.

✻ Permanent and temporary toilets, hundreds of taps, and efficient solid waste systems.

✻ Drinking water stations, ORS and buttermilk counters, and coir mat walkways under overhead shades to combat the intense heat.

Tent City

✻ For the first time in Telangana, a Tent City was established for Saraswati Pushkaralu.

✻ The setup included:

✯ 40 general tents

✯ 1 VIP tent

✯ 100-bedded dormitory

✯ Dining hall for pilgrims and volunteers

✻ This provided a unique and organised accommodation solution near the event area.

Temporary Bus Stand

✻ A temporary bus stand was created by levelling vacant government land to manage the large influx of vehicles, which peaked at over 40,000.

✻ Facilities provided included:

✯ Shelter and seating (chairs)

✯ Signage and PA system

✯ Help desk

✯ Toilets and drinking water counter

✻ This ensured smooth transit and waiting arrangements for arriving and departing pilgrims.

To ensure pilgrim convenience:

• Free shuttle buses, a temporary bus stand, and marked parking zones were organised.

• Uninterrupted electricity supply and decorative lighting improved the nighttime ambiance.

• Quality of food and water was monitored rigorously.

• Food kits for infants and pregnant women, breastfeeding counters, and medical readiness showcased inclusive and compassionate planning, directly overseen by the Collector and her team.

Innovative spiritual experiences were facilitated:

• Live telecasts of daily harathis, helicopter joyrides, and boat rides.

• Digital enablement through a dedicated mobile app and YatraDham.org for real-time updates and online booking.

Security and Police Arrangements

The District Collector worked in close coordination with the Superintendent of Police to implement a comprehensive safety and crowd management strategy. Key measures included:

• Deployment of 3,000+ police personnel, including traffic units from Hyderabad and Rachakonda.

• Establishment of a central command and control centre with 200+ CCTV cameras, integrated with the Hyderabad Integrated Command and Control Centre.

• Barricading, directional signage, SHE Teams, and volunteers were organised for pilgrim guidance and safety.

• Lost-and-found counters and high-visibility zones helped prevent distress or confusion among devotees.

River Safety Measures

✻ Floating barriers and red flags were installed across the river to demarcate safe zones and prevent pilgrims from entering deep or unsafe waters.

✻ Swimmers were deployed at every 50 meters beyond the floating barriers to act as first responders.

✻ Continuous warnings and safety instructions were broadcast via the Public Address (PA) system.

✻ Essential safety equipment such as life jackets, rescue tubes, and whistles were distributed among personnel and kept readily available.

As a result of these comprehensive measures, the event reported zero water-related incidents, despite managing a crowd of over 30 lakh pilgrims.

Challenges Handled:

1. Extreme Heat (45°C+)

When heat conditions became extreme, the following measures were activated:

• Coir mat walkways to reduce heat absorption.

• Cooling sheds, showers, temple coolers, and ORS distribution counters were set up across the site.

• Ventilation and sun protection in waiting zones were enhanced.

2. Adverse Weather

To tackle unexpected heavy rains and strong winds that damaged infrastructure like temporary roads and the 60-acre parking area:

• Overnight repair and restoration of roads, tents, and lighting was executed.

• Alternative parking areas were readied.

• Services resumed by early morning without disruption.

3. Network Connectivity Issues

When mobile networks collapsed under crowd load:

• A mobile booster was deployed swiftly.

• Radio sets were distributed among departmental heads to ensure real-time coordination.

• Interdepartmental communication remained uninterrupted.

The Saraswati Pushkaralu 2025 was a result of strong political will, visionary planning, and flawless on-ground execution.

Way Forward

Post-event, the District Collector initiated the following long-term measures:

• Planning for the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu with a proactive master plan.

• Initiation of a comprehensive infrastructure development strategy for Kaleshwaram.

• Starting land acquisition processes to build multiple entry/exit routes and widen existing roads for future events.

The management of Saraswati Pushkaralu is a wonderful example of Nexus of Good. It holds lessons for all such events being organised on a large scale elsewhere in the country, where precious lives have been lost in the past.

The writer is an author and a former civil servant. Views expressed are personal