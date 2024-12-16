Talking Shop: Vile Currency

“Too poor for a bribe, and

too proud to importune,

he had not the method of

making a (large) fortune.”

—Thomas Gray

In India, bribery isn’t just a vice, it is a parallel economy. From getting a driving license to receiving clearance for files in government offices, chai-pani greases every wheel. Merit bows to money, while Uncle honesty watches sheepishly. Until citizens resist and systems reform, corruption will remain the unofficial currency of “getting things done”. It boils down to who people know and how much they are willing to pay. Be it moving property files, securing a passport, or even clinching multi-billion-dollar defence contracts, bribes pave the way in bureaucracy and business. A staggering 66 per cent of Indians have admitted to paying bribes, with a majority doing so not out of choice, but necessity.

For the common man, it’s the price of getting property papers cleared or obtaining a driving license. For large corporations, it’s about sealing deals that fuel the economy. As these actions become entrenched in the system, the price that the nation has to pay and will continue coughing up in corruption is pervasive, almost an algorithm that’s being worked on.

A Redoubtable Accolade

In 2022, Transparency International released a report that highlighted India’s struggle with corruption. India ranks 86th out of 180 countries in the Corruption Perceptions Index, a score that indicates widespread bribery across multiple levels of government and business. A recent survey by the Centre for Media Studies revealed an even starker picture—66 per cent of Indians admitted to paying bribes to get things done. Overall, 54 per cent said they were forced to pay, while 46 per cent willingly handed over the money as part of the ‘cost of being in India’. The practice is all but institutionalized, with most budgeting for the ‘non-refundable deposit’ that is required to access basic services.

The survey also pointed out that most bribes are paid to secure essential services, such as obtaining licenses, approvals and certifications. These aren’t luxuries or ‘perks’—they are fundamental requirements for people to simply live their lives. It’s not just the common man who falls prey to this system; big corporations routinely grease palms to secure contracts, sway decisions and sidestep red tape. The AgustaWestland helicopter deal, the Bofors gun deal, the Fodder Scam and the Sand Mafia are just a few examples of how bribes and kickbacks have permeated the highest echelons of both business and government.

Small Man to Big Tycoons

For the average Indian citizen, bribery is a daily occurrence. Consider the plight of someone trying to obtain a passport or a driving license. A few hundred rupees here and there often make the difference between quick approval and a long-standing bureaucratic nightmare.

Ramesh Kumar, a middle-class resident of Delhi, shares his experience: “I had to pay a bribe to get property documents cleared. It was frustrating, but it was the only way to get the paperwork done quickly. I had even budgeted for it, as I knew it would be part of the process.”

This is not an isolated incident; it is now the norm. A2019 study by the Public Affairs Centre (PAC) ranks India in third place in Asia, in terms of the frequency of paying bribes, behind only China and Indonesia. The report found that bribe rates in sectors like police, land records and healthcare are alarmingly high. In rural India, bribery is a way of life for obtaining documents such as caste certificates, ration cards and birth certificates. Without these, life comes to a standstill, and paying up opens up the only gateway to whatever future lies in store.

Large corporations and business moguls have their own sordid tales to tell; the infamous AgustaWestland scam, for example. The multi-million-dollar deal to supply helicopters to the Indian Air Force involved allegations of bribery at the highest levels of governance. Similarly, the Bofors scandal, which revolved around the purchase of artillery guns, saw accusations of massive kickbacks being paid to middlemen. These cases show that bribery is not just about small amounts or mundane tasks; it can also be about billions of dollars in kickbacks and commissions that fuel corruption at the highest levels.

Destruction by Bribery

The consequences of widespread bribery are damaging, undermining the very foundations of democracy and the legal system. If public officials are more focused on lining their pockets than serving the people, the integrity of institutions erodes. This perpetuates inequality, especially as those with money are able to navigate the system with ease, while the have-nots languish in a quagmire of bureaucracy.

Economically, bribery stifles innovation and entrepreneurship. New ventures and start-ups, especially those in the small and medium sectors, are burdened by the ‘cost of getting things done’. Regulatory hurdles become difficult to navigate when every step requires a handout. In the larger picture, the economy suffers from inefficiency and a lack of competitiveness.

A study by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) has found that corruption costs the Indian economy billions of dollars annually in lost productivity, inefficiency and unaccounted-for funds. Instead of fostering a level playing field, bribery entrenches a system where only the well-connected and wealthy are allowed to succeed.

How Can We Fight This?

There have been efforts to curb bribery. The passage of the Right to Information (RTI) Act in 2005 was a big significant step toward transparency, allowing citizens to question government actions and demand accountability. The creation of an anti-corruption watchdog, the Lokpal, also aimed to tackle corruption at the highest levels. Remember, the stated objective of the much-debated Goods and Services Tax (GST) was to streamline the tax system and reduce the scope for corruption in indirect taxation. The fact that it has turned out quite different on the ground is another matter altogether.

The measures listed above are yet to make a tell-tale dent in the system. Analysts argue it will take more than just policies to combat India’s deeply-ingrained culture of bribery. A change in mindset, along with strict enforcement of anti-corruption laws, is essential.

KC Chakrabarty, former Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, says: “If we want to change the situation, we need to work on eliminating the culture of impunity and create a real deterrent for those who indulge in corruption.” In simpler words, unless functional reforms are implemented effectively, bribery will continue to thrive as an unofficial currency.

Bribery is a National Norm

India may be a growing economic powerhouse, but it is also a nation held back by its ingrained culture of ‘you better scratch my back’. While ordinary citizens pay up for everyday services, the elite use grease to smoothen their trot to unimaginable power and wealth. This vicious cycle is reinforced by a system where corruption is not just tolerated, but even expected. In a country where bribery has become a part of life, the question remains: Can we break free from the stranglehold of corruption, or will we remain a land where bribes pay for progress?

Tackling bribery requires strict enforcement of anti-corruption laws, transparent and digital governance, and whistleblower protection. Reducing bureaucratic red tape and promoting cashless transactions can curb under-the-table deals. Further, public awareness, accountability and strong political will are crucial. When fear of punishment outweighs greed, bribery will lose its grip. But till that happens, India will be known as ‘Bribe Country’.

The writer is a veteran journalist and communications specialist. He can be reached on narayanrajeev2006@gmail.com. Views expressed are personal