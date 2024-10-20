Talking Shop: Tragedy on the Tracks

“Accidents happen. It's like

a bomb that goes off and

flying pieces of shrapnel rip

into the flesh of the family.

Families need compassion,

for everywhere they walk,

someone reminds them.”

— James Belushi

I travelled to Amritsar (from Delhi) for a wedding in early June, days before the announcement of the Lok Sabha Election results. Halfway through the many ceremonies and much merriment that Indian weddings are made up of, there was tittle and tattle around the poll results, with relatives in Delhi frantically calling Amritsar to warn of the possible running amok of goons from losing parties. More than a few who had come from Delhi decided to return on the night of the pheras itself. But the computer (ro)bots manning reservations had other plans, or perhaps Amritsar was hosting a whole lot of weddings that evening – and so, except for the first few alarmed baraatis, all others were told that flights to Delhi were sold out.

I had driven to ‘City Golden’ in my own car with my own wife, so I had no travel booking or other pressing concerns. Frequent flyers and pretentious wannabes were in a fix though – for other than a muted few, no one was keen to travel by train, Shatabdi Express and Jalianwala Bagh Express notwithstanding. Asked why, the answers ranged from the ostentatious to the ribald, and from rambunctious to the make-believe. But there was one underlying common thread that ran through them all – admit it or not, all were worried about safety, hygiene and punctuality, in that order.

Safety concerns in Indian Railways? That was a new one; I had spent my childhood waiting for the onset of summers –vacations meant I could travel by my favorite lauhpathgamini (train) to Dhanbad, my city of birth and the place where my very sexy and beautiful grandmother lived with my not-so-sexy (but adorable) grandpop. Clearly, times had changed. Pushed to a corner by my train-lust, desperate-to-reach-Delhi baraatis admitted that the recent spate of rail mishaps had raised misgivings and grave concern, and that their families were against them travelling by the iron nemesis.

How fear is made to fester

While accidents on any mode of transport are disruptive, they also shatter lives, highlighting the need to address systemic issues that plague the travel medium like an anathema. With one of the world’s largest railway networks, India needs to worry about what is running on (or off) its tracks, and who is running whatever’s still running. Recent times have seen an alarming increase in rail accidents and derailments. The reasons are multi-fanged, ranging from outdated infrastructure and insufficient maintenance to human error and poor safety protocols. Each accident, each loss and each death underscore a grim reality, that passenger safety is not being prioritized anymore.

The last three years have been particularly distressing, with a series of accidents that have claimed numerous lives and left scores injured. Some of the incidents have even shocked the world, such as the tragic derailment of a passenger train in Odisha, killing over 40 and injuring hundreds more. Almost inexplicable, such occurrences are not isolated; they reflect a broader trend of neglect within the railways.

For instance, there was an accident in Telangana in 2022, when a head-on crash caused 20 fatalities and many more injuries, ostensibly due to signalling errors. In 2021, many died in Uttar Pradesh when a freight train collided with a passenger express, reportedly due to inadequate maintenance and non-existent planning. These are very worrisome in a network that serves 24 million passengers daily; a number that is eerily close to the population of Australia, and one that denotes the go-boom potential for further track-borne disasters.

What of other countries?

Compared to other nations, India’s rail mishap statistics are staggering, especially of late. A report in 2022, before the recent spate of collisions and derailments, claimed that around 22 train accidents occurred per 1,000 km of rail track in India, significantly higher than in countries like Japan and Germany, which show accident rates of under 1 per 1,000 km. Fatalities and injuries resulting from rail accidents in India are alarming due to sheer numbers, which have averaged at around 1,000 annually. That figure is miserable indeed, especially when compared to far lower fatality rates in developed nations.

The numbers have made the global media take notice, as also international analysts – both are now highlighting systemic issues within the Indian Railways network. An article in The Economist called the Indian Railways “a ticking time bomb”, exhorting the authorities to prioritize safety over expansion. Speaking on the rail network in India, The New York Times said: “Investments in safety measures are crucial, but (are) often side-lined in favour of new projects”. Dr Mark Richards, a top rail safety analyst, wrote, “The frequency of accidents in India is a call to action. Infrastructure upgrades and adherence to safety protocols must be prioritized to avoid further tragedies.”

International opinion apart, the unadorned reality is that the infrastructure of Indian Railways is neglected. Trains still operate on outdated tracks and signals, with maintenance budgets not keeping pace with the demands of runaway population numbers. According to a report, 60 per cent of India’s railway assets require upgrades. As population swells and urbanization accelerates, the strain on the railway system is only growing. Yet, investment in safety measures, modern signalling systems and track maintenance has lagged way behind.

Each accident brings with it heartbreaking stories of families torn apart. For instance, the recent Odisha derailment left a young mother without her husband, a tragedy echoed across many other households too. Survivors recounted harrowing experiences, which served as stark reminders on the need for immediate reform.

Commitment found wanting

This exploration of rising rail accidents makes it evident that Indian Railways, a lifeline for millions, deserves more than just our reliance; it demands commitment. That’s because each statistic represents a life impacted, a family altered and a community shaken. The rise in accidents serves as a black reminder that progress just cannot come at the cost of safety and human dignity. What is needed is dependable infrastructure, better technology, and in-depth and comprehensive personnel training.

Only effective safety norms can reposition Indian Railways as an organization that prioritizes passengers. By making substantial investments and reforming outdated practices, India can turn its rail network into a beacon of safety and reliability.

We also need to remember that at the heart of every train journey is a story, a dream and a connection. It is time to ensure that these stories are not interrupted by tragedy. By coming together – the Government, industry and citizens – India’s rail network can be transformed not just into a mode of transport, but a symbol of safety, reliability and hope. Together, we can turn the tide and make every journey not just a passage made, but a promise fulfilled.

The writer is a veteran journalist and communications specialist. He can be reached on narayanrajeev2006@gmail.com. Views expressed are personal