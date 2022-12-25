Talking Shop: Keep laughing at me

"An alarm rings again again.



It's still the same again again.

Still the season of COVID-19.

Still the season of instability.

Still much to contend with."

― Shellen Lubin

For well over a year now, some better-calibrated persons have been all but laughing at me and my better half. "These idiots are still wearing masks, diligently carrying and using sanitizers," I have heard them say for well over a year now, sniggering while they do so. I have let them. Unfortunately, it is now my turn to remind these very real idiots of what confronts us yet again—Omicron BF.7—a new variant of the Coronavirus that is causing mayhem in China and some other countries. In these geographies, cases are rising 16-fold each day and fatality predictions are as worrisome as they are sky-high. In just three years, this is my fourth column on the COVID-19 pandemic and our reaction to it, with the last all but crucifying a supposedly educated nation for its chutzpah and stupidity.

The situation today is eerily similar to what it was three years back, even as we then ignored clearly-visible warnings, prepared for Donald Trump's arrival in India and heard his infamous address at a jam-packed cricketing arena in Gujarat. I am not saying Trump did anything to us (well, the Americans insist he did nothing for them either), but barely a month after Air Force One took off for Washington, we were subjected to amongst the most stringent of pandemic-spurred lockdowns in the world, which bit us in our nuts and shot our bolts to smithereens.

By the end of the first set of lockdowns, the missus and I had already become an 'item' to be scoffed at. Anything that entered our household was cleansed and as-best-van(qu)ished as it could be. If we went to a restaurant, club or bar, we would sanitize the glasses and the furniture we plonked our behinds on. People sniggered at us couple, but guess what? The whole world is in panic mode again. I hate to say this, but I told you so. Now, central ministries and state Governments are warning us and threatening to impose restrictions again. Welcome to a redoubtable past and decide whether you want to invest in masks and a bottle of sanitizer or indulge in Butter Chicken and Tangri Kebabs.

I am not scaring you

This is no intent to scare or worry you, or cause panic. But the times are tremulous again. Let me share some recent numbers which you must already be aware of, but which need to be emphasized nonetheless. News reports claim that millions were infected with the new variant of COVID-19 in China in a single day last week, with nearly 5,000 fatalities being reported, again in a single day. And do remember that China has oft been accused of manipulating its COVID death figures to keep it low, compared to other countries in the world. According to estimates from the Chinese health ministry itself, the latest outbreak is the largest in the world so far.

In the western part of the world, it is the United States, France, Brazil and Germany that have borne the brunt of the latest wave, with thousands upon thousands being infected by the virus. It is Africa which is perhaps the worst off, after China, though numbers are unreported as of now. With little or no access to vaccines and a greatly challenged healthcare system, as many as seven African nations are reported to be in the grips of the latest wave.

There is some succour and a saving grace, though, that BF.7, the variant driving the latest COVID surge, is a somewhat known irritant and has been around for nearly two years without causing much damage. According to data from the Scripps Research Institute, as many as 91 countries have had a variant matching the genetic make-up and mutation profile of BF.7 since February 2021. Thus, there is no real reason for panic or scare-mongering, which I am certainly not indulging in. I just want you to be prepared, sensible and stay safe, so that we all can be.

Some good signs too

There is the proverbial silver lining to this new COVID cloud, though, in that India has limbered up and sprung into some modicum of early action this time around. The Government has sent out a clear message and clarion call to all states and the central machinery for systematic monitoring of oxygen supplies, hospital beds, healthcare workers and trained doctors (both sadly and gladly, our doctors are now an experienced lot on the COVID-19 front). With some luck, we will be more diligent and prepared this time around and things will be better than the dire days we have been through. With more luck, the latest wave will not hit India hard, though cases are already being detected.

Another good thing is the hammer and tongs way in which petrified Indians and the authorities went about vaccinations. At last count, around 220 crore doses of the vaccines had been administered, with around 98 per cent of our adult population having received at least one dose, while over 90 per cent have been fully vaccinated. And the fact that the efficacy of the vaccines administered in India was amongst the best in the world, at over 90 per cent; compare that with China, about which claims have been made that the efficacy of its vaccines was in the low-60-percentile range. Finally, the natural immunity that we have by growing up in India, as also past COVID waves—talk about weird blessings!

The combination of the above factors—natural immunity and a robust vaccination coverage—has given Indians a hybrid immunity against most Coronavirus variants currently in circulation. While the Indian population is better off, the situation is quite the opposite in China. The COVID trajectory in the East Asian country is being attributed to its restrictive zero-COVID policy, which was recently withdrawn amid a massive uproar among the citizens. Not only was this policy a huge inconvenience to citizens, but it also thwarted the emergence of herd immunity in the population. Thus, a grinning virus is rapidly circulating amidst a highly susceptible population.

Back to the moot point

Let's head back to where I began, the innate Indian ability to quickly forget past horrors and move on with life, living it to the fullest without a thought or care for re-runs and sequels. With this approach to life, we all but invite trouble to enter our lives and are caught unprepared when it does make a snarling re-appearance. With some sensibility and a regulated approach, we would be much better off. Don't think of me as a scared puss, for I am daring in my march through life and have often been questioned over my impulsiveness and impetuosity. I would just like to stay healthy and enjoy myself through the life that has been awarded to me.

Thus, I shall again grab my mask and sanitizer this evening as I head out for a Christmas party. I shall raise a toast or two or three to Bacchus in my 'cleansed' glass and wipe the spoons before I plunge into any 'chakhnaas' (savouries). If anyone laughs, sniggers or guffaws; well, it is their privilege. I shall march on with my approach of balancing fun and carefulness.

Finally, pardon my language as I close this column, for I can't change the verbiage in a direct quote, again by Shellen Lubin, who said: "They say COVID is spread by mouths and noses, but scientists are now saying the greatest risk is ass***** (idiots)." Hilarious, yet something that makes you take a deep breath and think, for it makes sense.

The writer is a veteran journalist and communications specialist. He can be reached on narayanrajeev2006@gmail.com. Views expressed are personal