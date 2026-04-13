Shattered Halo

“In any war, truth is quite

often the first casualty”

— Aeschylus

Wars are often measured in years, sometimes in decades. Rarely are they measured in days. Yet, in just 40 days, a conflict driven by the political will of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu has redrawn not only the map of West Asia, it has dealt a sledgehammer blow to the moral geography of global power. Cities have been reduced to rubble. Hospitals turned into hollow shells. Schools silenced mid-sentence. Beneath the debris, an uncounted number of lives – men, women and far too many children – lost to a campaign whose stated aim was strategic containment, but whose execution has resembled something far more diabolical and unrestrained. The targeting of Iran was projected as a necessity; what unfolded has been seen around the world as callous and exorbitant excess.

Wars do not remain confined to geography. They travel through screens, through stories and through sentiment. In doing so, they reshape not only the lands they scar, but the nations that wage them.

Allies Running Adrift

For decades, the United States built not just alliances but affinities. It cultivated a network of trust that extended beyond treaties into something softer, more enduring. Visibly and perhaps irreversibly, that network is now strained. From Europe’s cautious distancing to murmurs within long-standing partners in Asia, there is a discernible shift in tone. The unquestioned alignment that once defined relations with Washington has given way to hedging, hesitation and, in some cases, quiet or outspoken dissent. Leaders’ statements and analyst reports have shown that even close allies are recalibrating, seeking strategic autonomy over unquestioned alignment.

The reason is not difficult to put an accusing finger on. Credibility, once eroded, is not easily restored. When military action is shamefully disproportionate, when humanitarian concerns become secondary and when the optics of power eclipse the principles it claims to defend, even close friends and allies begin to reassess not just the action, but the actors. For many, this has been less a demonstration of strength and more an exhibition of unilateralism.

Soft Power Diminished

If alliances are the visible architecture of global power, soft power is its unspeaking and invisible foundation. It is what made America more than a nation; it made it an idea. That idea was carried not through diplomacy alone, but through culture too. Through cinema, where climactic moments often unfolded with cheering crowds outside NASA control rooms in Houston, or decisive breakthroughs by the FBI or CIA that restored order to chaos. These were not mere storylines; they were narratives that reinforced belief. Viewers around the world found cheer in these scenes and applauded alongside the protagonists on the screen. Today, that belief is faltering.

These are symbols that used to evoke admiration; they now draw scepticism. The applause is muted, the identification strained. Hollywood’s grand finales now encounter a questioning audience – one that has seen, in real time, the consequences of power exercised without human restraint. Mind you, unlike military might, soft power cannot be commanded. It has to be earned, sustained and believed. And belief, once shaken, does not return easily.

Fear Factor Unleashed

Beyond geopolitics lies something more immediate; human perception. Across US campuses that once thrived on global diversity, there are signs of unease. Students who once saw the United States as the pinnacle of academic and professional aspiration are reconsidering their choices. Applications are being weighed against concerns that extend beyond tuition or rankings.

Tourism too is showing signs of strain. Conversations in travel circles now include questions that were till recently unthinkable: Is it safe to go to the US? Will the nation welcome us? The anxiety is not rooted in any single incident but in an accumulation of perception. Enforcement actions by agencies such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have come under scrutiny, amplified by reports – some contested, some corroborated – of brutality and tragedy. Incidents like the Minnesota shooting have deepened apprehensions, regardless of the underlying factual complexity behind them.

For immigrants, even those with legal status, the psychological climate has shifted. The assurance that once came with a green card now carries an undercurrent of uncertainty. In international relations, perception is as consequential as policy. Today, the perception is of a nation less open, less predictable and less reassuring than it used to be.

Brutal Cost of Power

Wars are expensive. That is a given. But the most profound costs are not financial. Yes, billions have been spent. Infrastructure has been destroyed. Lives have been lost on a scale that defies any easy comprehension. But beyond these tangible losses lies something far more consequential: the erosion of moral authority. For decades, the US positioned itself as a defender of a rules-based global order: human rights, proportionality, responsibility. This position granted it not just influence, but legitimacy.

The events of these past 40 days have soured that narrative. Most feel that the gap between principle and practice has widened to a point where it can no longer be easily bridged. Supporters contend that strategic imperatives do necessitate difficult choices. But even if we deep-dive into that dictum, the question persists: what is the cost to credibility? History tells us that great powers do not decline solely because of external challenges. They decline when the ideals they project cease to align with the actions they take. When the rape of ethics, values and morality happens outside closed doors.

Zoom in from India

For India, watching from a position of both engagement and independence, the lessons are layered. One, the importance of strategic autonomy is reaffirmed. In a world where alliances can shift as quickly as certainties can erode, the ability to chart one’s own course remains invaluable. Two, the value of soft power – something India itself wields through culture, diaspora and democratic identity – becomes more pronounced. As perceptions recalibrate, there is space for nations that offer stability without coercion and engagement without imposition. Three, there is a cautionary note. Power, when exercised without proportion, carries consequences that extend beyond immediate objectives. The balance between strength and restraint is not merely ethical; it is strategic as well.

For the rest of the world, this is a moment that demands reflection. A multipolar order is not just emerging, it is ingraining itself. In such a landscape, legitimacy may matter as much as leverage.

What of the Aftermath?

The dust will eventually settle. It always does. But what remains after will define the future more than the conflict itself can. For the United States, the challenge will be not just geopolitical but existential in the realm of perception. Can it rebuild trust? Can it restore belief? Can it again be seen not merely as powerful, but as principled?

For the world, the question is different. How does any nation engage with a superpower that remains indispensable, yet contested? For India, the answer may lie in calibration: engage where interests align, diverge where principles demand and preserve the autonomy that is now a defining strength.

No 40 days define a nation. But they can alter how the world defines it. In that shift from admiration to ambivalence lies the true cost of this war for the United States.

Soliloquy: If the war has been loud, the global response has been subdued. Beyond careful words and calibrated diplomacy, global leaders have been hesitant, caught between principle and pragmatism. Europe called for restraint, but made little condemnation, reflecting both dependence and political caution. In West Asia, leaders were sharper in rhetoric but limited in consequence, perhaps wary of escalation. Some called for de-escalation and dialogue, positioning themselves as voices of stability, even as they quietly expanded their geopolitical footprint. The silence of others is the most telling, underscoring a shifting global order where moral clarity is being sacrificed at the altar of individual interest. In choosing caution over conviction, leaders may have avoided confrontation but have reinforced the perception that in geopolitics, accountability is increasingly negotiable.

The writer can be reached on [email protected]. Views expressed are personal.

The writer is a veteran journalist and communications specialist