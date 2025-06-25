Rewiring Trust through Transparency

In the evolving landscape of law enforcement, digital transformation plays a pivotal role in ensuring transparency, accountability, and efficiency. The Anusandhan Portal, an innovative initiative developed by the Rourkela Police District under the Sundargarh District of Odisha, stands out as a beacon of digital reform in the Indian policing system. Designed to provide proactive information regarding the status of investigations, the portal has also strengthened internal monitoring mechanisms, aligning with the broader objectives of good governance and public trust.

The new criminal laws were implemented across India with effect from July 1, 2024. These laws aim to ensure expedient investigation and trial, along with making the system more transparent and accountable. One such mandate is under Section 193 (3) (ii) BNSS, which requires the investigating officer to provide the status of the investigation to the complainant within 90 days, by any means including electronic communication. The Anusandhan Portal is one such initiative conceptualised with this mandate in mind. It also addresses grievances raised by the general public during community interactions.

During interactions with members of the public at various police stations by senior officers, it was observed that updates on investigations following FIR registration were not being provided. Such updates, if regularly shared, could significantly improve public trust. Hence, to reduce the opacity surrounding the investigation process and to enhance transparency, accountability, and public service delivery, the Anusandhan Portal was launched on February 14, 2025 by the Rourkela Police District with the help of the NIT Rourkela Automation Team.

The investigation life cycle consists of FIR registration, spot visit, examination of complainant/witnesses, search and seizure, arrest/notice to accused, evidence collection, supervision by a senior officer, submission of the final form, followed by cognisance by the court and judgment.

Each stage is reflected in the CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System), but this information is not visible to the general public. Therefore, the status of investigations for all cases since the implementation of the new criminal laws, i.e., from July 1, 2024, was updated and uploaded onto the newly developed Anusandhan Portal. Complainants are provided OTP-based access to view the status of their cases.

Rourkela Police launched the Anusandhan Portal on its website www.rourkelapolice.in. It is a one-of-its-kind pioneering platform designed to enhance transparency and accessibility in the FIR tracking process for citizens. The portal allows complainants to check the real-time status of their FIRs, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience in accessing crucial updates related to their cases.

Key Features of the Anusandhan Portal:

• Legal Compliance: The platform adheres to Section 193 (3) (ii) BNSS 2023.

• User-Friendly Interface: Simple OTP-based login system for complainants.

• Transparency & Accountability: Investigation progress is visible across various stages.

• Data Security and Privacy: Strict technological safeguards prevent misuse of FIR-related information.

• Multilingual Support: The portal is available in Odia and Hindi to ensure better understanding for native-language users.

• Auto-Updates: The portal sends automatic SMS alerts to complainants when new updates are fetched to the system regarding their FIR, reducing the need to repeatedly check the portal.

• Citizen Interface: The interface is designed for simplicity, ensuring that even non-technical users can access FIR updates easily.

• Officer Interface: Law enforcement officials can update case details regularly, ensuring up-to-date information.

• Paperless Facility: The portal aims to make the FIR tracking process paperless as a step toward environmentally friendly development.

How can complainants use the portal:

• Visit the Anusandhan Portal hosted on Rourkela Police's official website.

• Select the Complainant Login option.

• Enter the necessary details, including your registered mobile number.

• Authenticate using the OTP received on your mobile device.

• Access the status and updates of your FIR.

Most initiatives are focused either on grievance redressal—FIR registration, action taken, etc.—in the case. However, post-FIR information sharing is generally overlooked. This issue was raised during several community interactions—either due to opacity in sharing the required information or the unavailability of the Investigating Officer at the police station or over the phone, which was a concern for the general public.

It was also important to raise the standard of public service in the police department, which is generally considered opaque. Hence, the Anusandhan Portal was conceptualised as a proactive measure to share relevant information with complainants. It has visibly reduced grievances received in the District Police Office regarding the progress of investigations (“What is happening in my case?” being one of the most common grievances). It has made Investigating Officers more accountable and increased overall transparency.

Its key features include:

1. Digitised Status Uploads

2. Layered Supervision Mechanism

3. Live Dashboard Analytics

4. Automated Alerts and Notifications

5. Accountability Mapping

The Anusandhan Portal was conceptualised and developed in-house by the IT Cell of Rourkela Police with the expertise of the NIT Rourkela Automation team, and rolled out across all police stations under its jurisdiction. From its inception, the system saw enthusiastic adoption by both field-level officers and supervisory cadres due to its ease of use and practical utility.

The status of around 5,800 FIRs registered since July 1, 2024 has been uploaded on the Anusandhan Portal. There have been a total of 7,800 hits on the portal to check the status of investigations, of which more than 3,500 are unique hits—implying that over 3,500 individuals have checked the status of their FIRs since the introduction of the portal on February 14, 2025 (a span of 4 months).

Currently, after the initial uploading of backlog data, Investigating Officers are updating the portal daily from police stations.

Building on its success, Rourkela Police plans to enhance the portal by introducing AI-powered analytics to flag investigation delays or anomalies. Extending it to the trial process is also being envisaged.

What has happened in Rourkela under the inspired and visionary leadership of the young police officer, Nitesh Wadhwani, is truly remarkable. It demonstrates how technology can be used to improve governance. It also presents a wonderful example of Nexus of Good, as the model that has been put in place can be replicated in other districts of the country.

The writer is an author and a former civil servant. Views expressed are personal