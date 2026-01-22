Rethinking Urban Security

Integrated Traffic Management Systems (ITMS) and surveillance systems comprising Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, traffic signals, and servers with data analytics software have become an integral part of crime prevention, crime detection, and traffic management in growing cities across the world. Various studies have been conducted to understand the positive impacts of ITMS and CCTV grids on crime prevention, deterrence, investigation and detection of crimes, and improving conviction rates in courts of law.

Even in India, metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad have invested heavily in such systems to detect suspects, prevent incidents and criminal activities, aid in crime detection, and build scientific evidence for better chances of conviction. However, due to the paucity of government funds, such integrated projects could not be implemented in smaller cities like Rajnandgaon, which has an estimated population of about 225,000, with about 64 per cent of the population residing in slum areas prone to crime.

The city has National Highway-6 passing through it, with an exponentially increasing number of vehicles. Rajnandgaon has experienced significant urbanisation and growth over the past decade. With this growth, the need for enhanced security measures became evident. In response, Mohit Garg, SP Rajnandgaon, along with the local administration, initiated a first-of-its-kind, 100 per cent community-funded comprehensive CCTV surveillance project, Trinetra, aimed at improving public safety, reducing crime, and ensuring efficient traffic management.

Major problems observed before the start of Project Trinetra included gaps in the existing infrastructure of about 152 CCTV cameras and three traffic signal lights and their maintenance; the need for network expansion to cover the expanding city; a deficit of traffic signals at major junctions and the need for integration of the CCTV grid with the e-challan system; the absence of centralised monitoring with integration of emergency response services and modern tools such as AI; and the need to garner public acceptance and obtain public funding to make the project accountable to the public.

Key interventions included surveys, mapping, and repair of existing infrastructure, and the conduct of stakeholder coordination meetings; survey and mapping of demand for network expansion to install a total of 385 new cameras costing about Rs. 2 crores, including accessories, installation, AMC for seven years, servers, integrated displays, and a modern control room setup; mapping and repair of existing traffic signal lights, survey of seven new sites, and coordination meetings with various stakeholders and the judiciary for e-challan setup; setting up a modern control room integrated with emergency response services and AI tools; envisioning a first-of-its-kind project with continuous community engagement, education, and 100 per cent community funding; and ensuring transparency, accountability, data privacy, and protection.

Project Trinetra would yield several significant outcomes.

* Enhanced surveillance: The installation of CCTV cameras across strategic locations in Rajnandgaon would dramatically improve the surveillance capabilities of the local police. This network covered key areas, including major intersections, markets, and public spaces.

* Crime reduction: The presence of CCTV cameras would act as a deterrent to criminal activities. More than 200 cases of murder, theft, dacoity, loot, accidents, fights, and breach of law and order were successfully solved using CCTV cameras installed in and around the city. Most of these cases were solved within days of the occurrence of the crime, with close to 100 per cent recoveries in property offences and arrest of the criminals involved.

* Improved incident response: Real-time footage would enable the police to respond more swiftly to ongoing incidents. In cases of emergencies, the footage would provide immediate visual information and facilitate quicker and more effective interventions. This would be particularly beneficial in traffic management, law and order, and crowd management, and in improving response time and quality in accident, bodily, and property offences.

* Evidence collection: CCTV footage would prove invaluable in the investigation of crimes. It would provide concrete evidence that could be used in court, increasing the rate of successful prosecutions. The clarity and reliability of the video evidence would help in identifying suspects and corroborating witness testimonies.

* Community trust: Enhanced security measures would result in an increased sense of safety among the residents of Rajnandgaon. This, in turn, would foster greater trust between the community and the police, encourage greater public cooperation in reporting crimes and suspicious activities, and pave the way for individuals to install CCTV cameras in and outside their homes and establishments.

This model can be implemented in other districts and states because of its easy scalability and replicability—economic, social, and environmental. Since the project is not tied to government funds and is administered by a public committee, it is not marred by corruption, mismanagement, lack of accountability, or lack of ownership. In addition, the project includes maintenance for seven years (extendable), making it economically sustainable.

The unique 100 per cent public ownership aspect of Project Trinetra, with stakeholders such as the administration, chambers of commerce, media personnel, political representatives, and social groups, makes it socially sustainable and replicable. The planned architecture, with in-built repair and maintenance, prevents damage to trees, and the earmarking of existing poles and buildings for installation avoids unnecessary digging of roads, making it environmentally tenable.

To build on the success of Project Trinetra, the following steps are recommended.

* Network expansion: Extend coverage to more areas, including suburban and rural regions, and connect CCTV cameras to a common control room at the district headquarters for effective monitoring and control. Similarly, extend traffic signal lights to block headquarters, especially along NH-6, and install blinkers to improve traffic control and reduce accidents.

* Technological upgrades: Integrate advanced technologies such as AI-based analytics and facial recognition to improve efficiency, especially for tracking blacklisted suspects’ faces and vehicle numbers, and monitoring suspect movement in market and residential areas.

* Community programmes: Increase community-based programmes to foster collaboration between citizens and law enforcement, and to further improve public perception of the work ethic and professionalism of the police.

* Addition of private medical emergency services: Add databases of private hospitals and ambulances, contact details of emergency nodal officers and drivers, and GPS synchronisation with the Trinetra control room to connect injured persons in real time with the nearest private medical facilities.

The model put in place under the inspired leadership of Mohit Garg is replicable and scalable in the true spirit of Nexus of Good. Accordingly, the project was conferred with the Nexus of Good Award, 2025.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is an author and a former civil servant