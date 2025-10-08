Redefining Reading Access

Imagine a place where donated books get a second life—refurbished, affordable, and delivered right to your doorstep. That’s the inspiring vision behind MyPustak.com, a fast-growing, tech-driven book ecosystem that connects readers, donors, and suppliers, aiming to make reading more accessible, affordable, and sustainable for millions across India.

Founded by Mukul Agrawal, a former Marine Engineer turned entrepreneur, MyPustak has evolved into a vibrant community for book lovers. What started as an ambitious idea rooted in the culture of affordable books has now transformed into a nationwide platform reshaping how India reads, buys, and donates books.

From College Street to a National Platform

The genesis of MyPustak can be traced back to Mukul’s college days in Kolkata, where he frequented College Street—Asia’s largest second-hand book market, also home to iconic institutions such as Presidency College and the University of Calcutta. Immersed in a culture where affordable books made education and knowledge accessible to all, Mukul dreamt of a scalable solution that could go beyond College Street and benefit readers across the country.

After exploring multiple ideas and experimenting, Mukul hit upon the core idea of building a digital platform that could bridge the gap between book donors, buyers, and publishers. Early efforts included attempts to partner with traditional booksellers in College Street, but these did not materialise as planned, prompting him to develop his own independent model.

Having served in the Merchant Navy from 2012 to 2017, Mukul finally set sail into the entrepreneurial waters. His extensive research into old book markets in Patna, Hyderabad, and online, along with his experience in logistics, culminated in the incorporation of MyPustak.com as a private limited company in 2021.

“My aim was simple,” says Mukul. “To make books affordable and accessible to every student, reader, and aspirant in India.”

How the Model Works

At its core, MyPustak is an innovative circular economy platform that connects book donors, readers, and suppliers using technology-driven solutions. The process begins with the collection of used books directly from donors’ doorsteps. Covering over 17,000 pincodes across India, MyPustak’s logistics network ensures that donated books are transported securely to its main warehouse in Rajarhat, Kolkata.

Donors can track the journey of their books from the moment they schedule a pickup to their listing on the website or app, providing complete transparency. This aspect of tracking enhances donor trust and adds a sense of purpose to their contribution.

Once the books arrive at the Kolkata warehouse, they undergo thorough quality checks, categorisation, cleaning, and refurbishment where necessary. Each book is assessed for usability, repaired if damaged, and made ready for sale. Leveraging an in-house technology team, MyPustak ensures inventory management, donor-book linkage, and end-customer sales are all managed through a seamless digital process.

“This ecosystem is not just about selling used books; it’s about connecting readers, donors, and suppliers in a hassle-free way,” explains Mukul. “We wanted to ensure that every stakeholder, whether it’s a donor or a reader, has a great experience.”

The Growth Story

Since its inception, MyPustak has experienced rapid growth, making significant strides toward becoming India’s largest hub for book lovers. Today, the platform boasts:

* 4.5 lakh registered users

* 1 lakh active readers

* Over 5 lakh books delivered to readers in nearly every district across India

MyPustak’s mobile application further extends its reach, enabling readers to browse, search, and purchase books at any time and from anywhere with just a few clicks. The platform offers an expansive catalogue covering academic textbooks, competitive exam materials, fiction, non-fiction, and reference books, all at highly competitive prices.

What sets MyPustak apart is its commitment to affordability without compromising quality. Mukul shares a telling example: “A medical book priced at ₹3,000 in the traditional market is available at ₹400–500 on MyPustak.com. This affordability, coupled with reliable service and seamless delivery, has earned the trust of thousands of readers.”

Meeting the Growing Demand for New Books

Initially focused on used books, MyPustak soon identified a significant gap in the market: the demand for new books. Many readers were interested in the latest titles but struggled to find them at reasonable prices through existing channels.

Responding to this insight, the company expanded its business model in 2023, entering the e-commerce space for new book sales. To facilitate this, MyPustak launched a dedicated dropshipping app for suppliers called Stockmate, designed to simplify inventory management and order processing for publishers and distributors.

With an already strong base of over 50 publishing and distribution partners nationwide, MyPustak has ambitious plans to expand this network to more than 500 publishers and distributors within the next year. This dual-focus approach—on used and new books—positions the platform uniquely in India’s book market.

Technology at the Heart of Operations

A key differentiator of MyPustak’s model is its deep integration of technology at every stage of operations. From collection scheduling and donor tracking to inventory management, automated quality checks, and customer order fulfilment, the company’s proprietary tech solutions ensure efficiency and scalability.

“Technology enables us to operate transparently and at scale,” says Mukul. “We designed every system to reduce manual work and enhance the user experience for both donors and customers.”

Impact on Sustainability and Society

Beyond business success, MyPustak is driven by a strong social and environmental mission. Encouraging book donations and promoting the reuse of pre-owned books contributes to reducing paper waste, promoting literacy, and making education more accessible to all sections of society.

“We’re not just an e-commerce platform,” emphasises Mukul. “We’re building a community—a movement for book lovers, eco-conscious individuals, and knowledge seekers who want affordable access to learning.”

Looking Ahead

From an initial spark of inspiration at College Street in Kolkata to becoming a pan-India platform, MyPustak’s journey is a testament to vision, persistence, and innovation. With plans to expand further, onboard more publishers, and deepen its technological capabilities, the startup aims to redefine India’s reading culture.

Mukul Agrawal exemplifies the Nexus of Good by presenting a model that is both replicable and scalable for social good.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is an author and a former civil servant