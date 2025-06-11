Redefining Geo-Tourism

Rapid urbanisation and digital encroachment dictate the contemporary times, wherein it is rare to encounter a space where time stands still, as the ground beneath one’s feet carries silent testimonies of life that existed nearly 290 million years ago. Such a fascinating marvel now thrives in full glory in the forested heartland of Chhattisgarh’s Manendragarh Forest Division. With the formal inauguration of the Gondwana Marine Fossil Park on April 26, 2025. This unveiled Asia’s largest marine fossil site. The state has positioned itself as a front-runner in conservation-led tourism, geological education, and community-based ecological enterprise.

The inauguration of Gondwana Marine Fossil Park marks a historic chapter in the Surguja division of Chhattisgarh. It also speaks about the development narrative. However, beyond the ceremonial grandeur, the transformation of this fossil site, which was once a neglected geological relic, has now emerged as a vibrant, multi-dimensional tourist destination. Narrating the saga of the region’s development wave, this project also owes its success primarily to the foresight of Divisional Forest Officer Manish Kashyap, an Indian Forest Service Officer of 2015 Batch.

A Vision Rooted in Geological Heritage

Discovered during coal mining operations in 1954 by geologist SK Ghosh, the fossil beds that extend to over a kilometre along the Hasdeo River contain an exquisite array of marine fossils of marine invertebrates, including Bivalves, Brachiopods, Gastropods, Crinoids, and Bryozoans, many of which have a long fossil record and are important in the study of palaeontology and marine biology. These remains date back to the Permian era, a major division of geological time within the Palaeozoic era, making them among the oldest marine fossils that have been discovered to date in India. Despite its significance, the site languished for decades until it was declared a National Geological Monument in 2015 by the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeontology.

In recognition of its immense scientific and ecological value, Manish Kashyap envisioned this protected zone as a living museum that could educate, inspire, and connect people, especially from the North-western-most region of Chhattisgarh to Earth’s primordial story. Drawing inspiration from Gujarat and Jharkhand’s dinosaur parks but determined to chart an original path, a transformative project focused on preservation, interpretation, and public engagement was initiated.

“Our aim was to transform a neglected natural heritage site into a living museum of Earth’s ancient history. We wanted every visitor, whether scientist, student, or traveller, to walk away with a sense of wonder and learning,” says Manish.

Chhattisgarh’s First Jurassic Rock Garden

Chhattisgarh’s first and a striking innovation in paleontological interpretation is the Jurassic Rock Garden. Comprising 35 massive sculptures of prehistoric creatures, meticulously carved from the region’s naturally occurring granite rocks, the garden offers a visually compelling narrative of Earth’s distant past. The sculptures, ranging from 3 to 12 feet in height, represent marine, amphibious, and terrestrial life forms, echoing the planet’s evolutionary diversity.

However, crafting these monoliths posed formidable logistical challenges, as the hardness of granite and its unyielding nature caused repeated damage to sculpting equipment. The terrain was steep, rocky, and remote, and skilled artisans for such unique work were scarce. Yet, through perseverance, technical adaptation, and local engagement, the Jurassic Garden stands today as a unique interpretive space unmatched in India’s fossil parks.

Education, Conservation, and Community

What makes the Gondwana Marine Fossil Park a model for sustainable eco-tourism is its layered design, serving scientific, educational, ecological, and social objectives in harmony. An Interpretation Centre at the site offers a guided journey through Earth’s 4.5-billion-year history, complete with fossil exhibits, paintings, and curated visual media. Following this, the educational interest has also surged, with geology students from as far as Manipur visiting the site, signalling the park’s emerging academic appeal.

Furthermore, conservation has also remained a parallel priority. Incorporation of measures such as chain-link fencing, CCTV surveillance, barricading, and the deployment of trained security personnel, with collaboration from the Geological Survey of India, has been instituted to safeguard the fossils from vandalism or accidental damage.

Importantly, local communities have also been actively integrated into the park’s functioning. Residents have been employed as guides, security staff, and maintenance personnel. Outside the park’s periphery, bamboo rafting on the Hasdeo River, food stalls, and handicraft kiosks have been introduced, thereby creating sustainable livelihoods while enhancing visitor experience. A cactus garden, bamboo setum, and ecological trails are some of the future developments to further diversify the park’s ecological offerings.

Repositioning Sarguja’s Tourism Identity

Until recently, the Sarguja region was known largely for Mainpat, often referred to as the “Shimla of Chhattisgarh.” The establishment of the Gondwana Marine Fossil Park has altered this perception. This was aptly stated at the inauguration, “This park is not just a tourist attraction; it’s a geological heritage site that will put Chhattisgarh on the global fossil tourism map.” With its unique amalgam of scientific depth, artistic presentation, and ecological integrity, the park is set to become the flagship of Chhattisgarh’s tourism portfolio.

The Road Ahead

The Gondwana Marine Fossil Park is more than an infrastructural success, it is a philosophical reorientation. It reminds us that progress need not come at the cost of erasure, that ancient landscapes can be preserved, understood, and celebrated in ways that foster both pride and prosperity. This initiative underscores how administrative commitment and creative vision can elevate a neglected natural asset into an international model of integrated heritage tourism. After its inauguration thousands of tourists have already visited the park enthusiastically.

As we confront the dual crises of biodiversity loss and climate change, such efforts stand as beacons of what is possible when policy, science, and community work together. The story of Gondwana is about our capacity to remember, respect, and restore.

What this young forester, Manish Kashyap, has achieved in a remote part of the country is a wonderful example of Nexus of Good. The model can be replicated and scaled through public-private partnership.

