Reclaiming Childhood

Every child deserves to grow up in a safe, loving family. Children thrive best in families. Family environments ensure their physical, emotional, cognitive, and social development in ways that cannot be replicated elsewhere. Yet, for many children in India, this fundamental right remains out of reach.

India has the world’s largest child population, with children making up 39 per cent of its total population. While legal frameworks like the National Policy for Children, 2013, the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015, and Mission Vatsalya aim to protect children’s rights, millions of children remain vulnerable or experience difficult circumstances characterised by their social, economic, and geopolitical situations and need special attention (MWCD Annual Report 2015–16). Many children in India grow up outside of families not because they are orphaned, but due to a lack of support. Of the 3.72 lakh children in 9,500-plus child care institutions, around 80 per cent have a living parent. Recognising this, the Government of India has called for a shift away from institutional care toward family-based solutions.

Miracle Foundation India has worked actively to prevent family separations and transition children from institutions to Family and Family-Based Alternative Care (F-BAC). As part of a global network of nonprofits, they have led a movement to reduce the need for child care institutions and promote safe family environments. Based on technical expertise, they have supported 1.71 lakh children across ten Indian states—Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Karnataka, Telangana, and Kerala—impacted 2.01 lakh children through various programmes, and trained 7,782 social workers in alternatives to institutional care. Their efforts start at the community level, supporting vulnerable families before children face separation.

The Foundation is a committed partner in making this shift real on the ground. They work hand-in-hand with government systems, civil society organisations, and communities to prevent child separation, reunite children with families, and strengthen families so they can stay together. This partnership approach is critical for creating lasting, system-level change.

Why System Change Matters

The challenges that drive child separation are complex. Poverty, health crises, family conflict, addiction, and social exclusion are not problems with simple solutions. They are what system thinkers call “wicked problems”—interconnected and resistant to quick fixes.

Miracle Foundation India understands that addressing these challenges requires collaboration. This means partnering with government bodies, aligning with policy frameworks like Mission Vatsalya, walking together with multiple stakeholders, and building local capacity to support children and families.

A Comprehensive Approach Aligned with Government Policy

Their approach is grounded in the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and aligned with Mission Vatsalya’s vision of family-based, non-institutional care. Their strategy includes:

Preventing separation: Working with local governments to activate community-based child protection mechanisms that keep children safe at home. By supporting Panchayats and Child Welfare and Protection Committees (CWPCs), and community systems like Bal Panchayats and youth groups, they help communities identify risks early and intervene before separation happens.

Reuniting families: For children already in institutions, they work with Child Welfare Committees and District Child Protection Units to plan safe, supported family reintegration, following national case management standards.

Strengthening families: They address root causes of separation by helping families access social protection schemes, improve their livelihoods, and ensure children’s health, education, and well-being are secure.

Building Capacity of the Social Workforce

A strong child protection system depends on a capable, motivated workforce. Miracle Foundation India has invested in training social workers, government officials, and local partners to deliver effective Family Strengthening (FS) and Family-Based Alternative Care (F-BAC) outcomes.

They have used a structured, five-stage Case Management Process recognised under the Juvenile Justice Act. Their training emphasises understanding children and families holistically, planning interventions carefully, and monitoring progress to ensure sustained well-being.

They also work alongside government social workers, enabling them to refine their skills, use the Individual Care Plan (ICP) and Social Investigation Report (SIR) effectively, and train others. In many states, District Child Protection staff have become Master Trainers, helping institutionalise these practices across the system and leading the change.

Strengthening Families

Ultimately, the work has to focus on families and strengthening them so that children grow up safe and with access to opportunities that enhance their life chances. Miracle’s Thrive Well™ Methodology is at the heart of this work. This evidence-based tool assesses families across five well-being domains: education, health and mental health, family and social relationships, living conditions, and household economy. It enables social workers to identify family strengths and risks, prioritise needs, and plan targeted, effective support.

The Thrive Well™ tool empowers social workers to think holistically, prioritise risks, and plan strategic support tailored to each child’s unique circumstances. It also highlights "RED FLAGS"—critical safety concerns that require immediate attention—ensuring children’s safety remains paramount. Importantly, the approach values the voices of children and families, ensuring they are active participants in shaping solutions.

Activating Community-Based Child Protection Mechanisms

Change is only sustainable when communities themselves are empowered to protect their children. Miracle Foundation India works with local governments to activate and strengthen mechanisms like Child Welfare & Protection Committees (CWPCs), building local capacity to identify at-risk families early and provide support.

By forging partnerships with civil society organisations, they ensure that solutions are tailored to local contexts and address the root causes of family vulnerability. This collaborative approach helps prevent separation, supports reintegration, and builds local ownership of child protection.





Measurable Impact and Sustainable Change

Their partnership approach is showing results. Across ten states, Miracle Foundation India has supported over 2,00,100 children and families through family strengthening initiatives. They have trained thousands of social workers in effective, family-based care approaches.

Most importantly, there has been a measurable decrease in the number of children living in CCIs in areas where they work. This is the result of stronger gatekeeping by Child Welfare Committees, improved reintegration practices, and proactive prevention at the community level.

Looking Ahead: A Shared Vision with Government

By 2027, Miracle Foundation India aims to support a paradigm shift in this space, with government and local partners leading the transition from institutional to family-based care.

What the Foundation has achieved is a wonderful example of Nexus of Good. They have presented a model that can be replicated and scaled through public-private partnership.

The writer is an author and a former civil servant. Views expressed are personal