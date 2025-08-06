Realising Digital Dreams

Ensuring quality and sustainable education for all, alongside providing lifelong learning opportunities for all, is a Sustainable Development Goal (SDG-4), to which India is a signatory. Access to a functional computer was lacking in more than 50 per cent of the senior secondary schools in Alwar district in Rajasthan. In addition, more than 15 per cent schools still lacked access to a functioning toilet block, and the majority were being run in decrepit, old buildings which had last been renovated more than 5 years ago. An ambitious project called Alwar E Vidya was launched with the goal to create spaces for Digital learning – E libraries – and equip government school children with the tools required to excel in a competitive world alongside strengthening the educational infrastructure in the district by converging all existing government schemes.

The initiative was centred on the following five pillars:

1. Strengthening the SDMC: Alwar has a total of 291 integrated schools with Classes 1–12 on a single campus, stationed at Gram Panchayat Headquarters, with the senior-most teacher serving as Principal. As a first step, a preliminary survey of schools was conducted to determine the status of basic infrastructure, as well as the presence or absence of an e-library. This was done with the objective of preparing a vision document for schools in consultation with the SDMC (School Development and Management Committee). SDMCs were encouraged to brainstorm, think, and write down the needs of the school in terms of basic infrastructure—functional e-library, existence of BaLa, functional toilets, green spaces, and a functional rooftop rainwater harvesting system (RTWHS). This helped the, until then, defunct SDMCs to build confidence, collaborate, and, for the first time, think holistically about the development of the school. A fortnight later, the Panchayat Elementary Education Officers (PEEOs) presented their Vision Document. This participatory exercise helped consolidate school-specific needs, and the bottom-up approach ensured that the SDMC was aware of the direction the initiative would take. SDMCs were also encouraged to utilise the funds lying with them creatively.

A preliminary survey showed that 140 out of 291 schools had an e-library setup, but of them, 40 per cent were defunct or in need of minor repair. The rest had no e-library. Fifty percent of the schools lacked basic RTWHS systems, 27 per cent of schools did not have a green space, and about 15 per cent lacked functional toilet blocks for boys and girls (ironically, the country had been declared ODF many years ago).

2. Interdepartmental Convergence of Funds: It was clear right from the start that no additional funds would be given to the district for this initiative. Hence, it was decided to comb through the existing funds provided to the district and ensure interdepartmental convergence in planning their utilisation. A meeting was held at the level of the District Collector with the CEO, Zila Parishad, District Education Officer, Mining Engineer, District Minority Officer, GM DIC, and all Block Development Officers and Sub-Divisional Officers. It was found that funds from various existing schemes—MP LAD, MLA LAD, PM Jan Vikas Karyakram (in minority blocks), District Mining Fund Trust, Mewat Vikas Yojna (specifically for Alwar and Bharatpur districts), SFC, FFC, as well as CSR funds—could be utilised for upgradation of school infrastructure and establishing e-libraries. In addition, MGNREGA could be converged with other schemes to create khel maidans and/or green campuses within school premises, and SBM (G) funds could be utilised to make CSCs (Community Sanitary Complexes) within school premises.

3. Community Engagement and Involvement: A large-scale community awareness and involvement programme was initiated. Sessions were held in the Matsya Industrial Area of Alwar district to nudge companies to adopt schools to create functioning e-libraries. A workshop was held for all Sarpanch/Prashasaks to request them to utilise their funds as per the recommendations of the local SDMC. At the district level, a portal on the district’s website was started to enable the adoption of schools by NGOs, civil society organisations, as well as learned individuals with links to the district.

4. BCIs as the Fulcrum: It was felt that to actually anchor the initiative at the school level, it was necessary to give the reins of the e-library to someone in the school who could creatively teach students using the e-library setup and function as the fulcrum of the initiative. The BCI, or Basic Computer Instructor, is a resource person with a BTech/equivalent degree presently posted in the majority of the 291 government schools in Alwar. As part of the initiative, six training sessions were held for all BCIs of the district, with batches of 30 over the summer vacations. A special session was held by distinguished government teachers from our own district to handhold and make the whole process more informal, familiar, and easier to imbibe.

5. Monitoring and Feedback through Jila Nishpadan Samitis: Regular monitoring and feedback regarding the initiative was taken by means of the Jila Nishpadan Samitis at the district level, with representatives from Education, Zila Parishad, and other departments under the chairmanship of the District Collector. The two best BCIs and one best PEEO, based on performance, were asked to come to the monthly meeting and present before the committee the good work done by her/him. The best practices were then shared with all other Principals and the Education team of the district for replication. BCIs were also honoured by the District Collector for creating the best blog/e-magazine. This helped create a positive feedback mechanism by which a healthy competitive environment was generated, and Principals of the schools started vying for the top spot by taking creative initiatives for their own school’s betterment.

As a result of the initiative, 29 new e-libraries have already been set up within a short span of six months, while 89 more libraries are being set up. Under CSR, an overwhelming response was received, with Metso, Ashok Leyland, Dabur, and other companies taking up the setting up of e-libraries under their CSR funds. Twenty-five new toilet blocks were sanctioned and built by the Zila Parishad team utilising SBM (G) funds within school premises. One hundred seventeen new rainwater harvesting structures were made in schools within two months before the beginning of the rainy season. In the past one year, schools of Alwar district received support of over Rs 5.8 crores from the community, CSR, donors, teachers, NGOs, and other institutions.

More than 95 schools created their own blogs, and the rest are in the process of creation. The five best e-magazine–creating schools and their teams were applauded at the district level in June for their creativity. The project was also converged with Project Pehchan—an initiative to empower all differently abled persons in the district. Under this, around 760 divyang kids enrolled in Classes 8–12 in government schools were imparted basic computer skills and encouraged to write blogs in specific sessions tailor-made for them.

What has been initiated under the inspired leadership of this young IAS officer, Artika Shukla, in her capacity as District Magistrate, is a wonderful example of Nexus of Good. The model can easily be replicated elsewhere.

The writer is an author and a former civil servant. Views expressed are personal