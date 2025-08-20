Purpose with Prosperity

The occasion was an event organised by the Kolkata City Chapter of Nexus of Good wherein presentations were made by three organisations to road-show wonderful work being done by them in this part of the country. What one witnessed was truly remarkable. One of the presentations was made by Kadam.

In a world often dominated by profit-driven motives, the story of Kadam and Kadam Haat stands as a powerful testament to the "Nexus of Good"—a philosophy that champions the synergy between social impact and sustainable business practices. This unique model, spearheaded by a not-for-profit organisation and its for-profit counterpart, showcases how purpose and prosperity cannot only coexist but also amplify each other, creating a ripple effect of positive change.

Kadam India, an NGO founded in 2006, was born out of a profound need to uplift the lives of artisans, particularly those engaged in basketry. The founders recognised a stark reality: basketry artisans were among the lowest-earning in India's arts and crafts sector. Their mission was clear: to upskill these artisans and eradicate poverty within their communities. Kadam's approach is holistic and meticulously structured. The NGO focuses on value chain development for new artisan clusters, beginning with community mapping and skill assessment. They provide technical product training, introduce green technology solutions, and facilitate the opening and training of Self-Help Groups (SHGs). By conducting thorough market research, Kadam ensures that the products created are demand-driven, empowering artisans to create goods that have a genuine market. This model has already impacted over 10,000 artisans, with 1,100 of them now securing regular monthly work, leading to an impressive 40 per cent increase in their income. Kadam's commitment to its artisans is evident in its goal to provide 1,000 hours of annual work to all skilled basketry artisans. The organisation has garnered support from esteemed partners like UNESCO, the World Bank, and various corporate foundations, including HCL, Tata Steel, and Bosch India, underscoring the credibility and impact of their work. The leadership team, including Co-Founder Payal Nath and President Amitava Bose, brings a wealth of experience from both the handicraft sector and corporate world, ensuring a blend of passion and professional expertise.

The success of Kadam's training and empowerment initiatives created a new challenge: market access. To address this, Kadam Haat, a private limited company, was established in 2021. Kadam Haat serves as the vital marketplace, connecting the beautiful, handcrafted products to a global audience of "conscious consumers". As India's first natural fiber brand, Kadam Haat specialises in 'Home Decor', 'Dining', and 'Lifestyle' products, all made from natural fibers like Sabaii grass, Madurkati Reed, and bamboo. The products are not just aesthetically pleasing but also embody a powerful environmental message. The materials are sourced from wastelands, transforming otherwise unused grasslands into valuable resources. For instance, one hectare of land can yield 6,000 kg of grass annually, which can be converted into 8,000 products.

Kadam Haat’s commitment to the planet is further highlighted by its impressive sustainability credentials. A third-party analysis by Terrablu on Sabai Grass Handicraft GHG Emission Analysis revealed that a Sabaii grass fashion bag emits only 0.98 Kg of CO2e, which is significantly lower than conventional materials. In comparison, a conventional cotton bag can produce 3.1-4.5 kg CO2e, while a polyester bag generates 3.5-5.5 kg CO2e, and a chrome-tanned leather bag can be as high as 15-30 kg CO2e. This means that Kadam Haat’s bags emit up to 90 per cent less carbon than their conventional counterparts and are designed to return to the earth, not a landfill. This dedication to sustainability and innovation led to Kadam being nominated for the prestigious "Earthshot Prize" in 2025, an honour often referred to as "The Oscar of Sustainability". The company's vision is to reach 10 million homes with their products, supporting 1 million livelihoods in the process. The synergy between Kadam and Kadam Haat is a "Unique Self-Sustaining Model," where the NGO focuses on empowering artisans and the private company creates a marketplace for their goods, ensuring a continuous cycle of production and sales. The sales are supported by partnerships with major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Nykaa, and Myntra.

The story of Kadam and Kadam Haat is a brilliant example of Nexus of Good in action. It's a story of transforming waste into wealth, of empowering rural women artisans (who make up 85 per cent of their workforce) with dignity and a stable income, and of offering consumers a choice that is both stylish and sustainable. It demonstrates that a business can be a powerful engine for social and environmental change, proving that when guided by a clear purpose, the pursuit of good can be the most profitable and fulfilling venture of all. The leadership team, with individuals like Co-Founder Rajesh Nath and Founding Member Mrinal Jain, combines extensive business acumen with a passion for social impact, creating a robust framework for growth and sustainability. Their work is a beacon of hope, showing that it is possible to build a successful enterprise while simultaneously building a better world.

One of the major constraints in bringing prosperity to artisans is marketing of their products. These artisans are good at creativity, they are extremely hard working. However, they are unaware of the nature of market demand. They are also not fully conversant with the quality aspect. What Kadam and Kadam Haat have done very successfully is to plug these gaps. They present a model that can and should be replicated in other spheres as well. They bring forth a wonderful model of public-private partnership that can be replicated and scaled in the true spirit of Nexus of Good.

The writer is an author and a former civil servant. Views expressed are personal