Power of Simple Solutions

A question is often asked: What gives me the most hope for our nation’s future? It is perhaps not found in grand, top-down schemes, but in the quiet, determined efforts of individuals and organisations working at the grassroots. It is in the spirit of this discovery that “Nexus of Good”—a movement dedicated to finding, celebrating, and connecting the countless positive stories of change that are unfolding across India, was founded. The goal is to create a powerful network where these inspiring initiatives can be shared, replicated, and scaled.

Recently, at a Nexus of Good event in Kolkata, the audience had the privilege of witnessing a presentation from one such remarkable organisation: the Professional Institute for Development and Socio-Environmental Management, or PRISM. For over two decades, this West Bengal-based non-profit has been a beacon of hope, addressing the “unexpressed and most felt needs” of the most vulnerable sections of our society. What struck me about PRISM was not just their passion, but their profound understanding of a fundamental truth: the most effective solutions are often the simplest, born from a deep respect for local context, traditional knowledge, and environmental harmony.

PRISM operates on a powerful three-pronged approach of research, consulting, and direct implementation. Their work is a masterclass in frugal innovation, creating solutions that are not only affordable and effective but also culturally appropriate and community-owned. They don’t just deliver aid; they empower people with tools and knowledge, enabling them to participate actively in their own development.

Nowhere is this philosophy more brilliantly embodied than in their creation of the “Gramin Seva-Jan”—the Rural Ambulance. In the sprawling hinterlands of our country, a medical emergency often becomes a tragedy due to a single, heartbreaking reason: the inability to reach a health facility in time. Conventional ambulances, designed for city roads, are often expensive and impractical for the rugged, unpaved terrain of remote villages. They cannot navigate the narrow lanes to reach a patient’s doorstep, leaving families to resort to desperate, often unsafe, measures.

PRISM’s solution is a testament to their genius. The Gramin Seva-Jan is an ingeniously modified rickshaw van, redesigned from the ground up to serve as a lifeline. Its base is set low to the ground, providing stability and creating more space. Inside, it is equipped with a removable stretcher mounted on shock absorbers to minimise jerks on bumpy roads—a critical comfort for a patient in distress. There is seating for two attendants, a provision for an oxygen cylinder, a first-aid box, and even a wash basin.

The innovation doesn’t stop there. The ambulance is motorised with an e-rickshaw apparatus, powered by a battery that is continuously charged by a solar panel on its roof. This makes it non-polluting and self-sufficient, a crucial feature in areas with erratic power supply. In the event of battery failure, it can still be manually pulled. It is fitted with a siren and a luminous lamp, ensuring it gets the right of way. Most importantly, it is affordable, easy to maintain with locally available resources, and can be operated by anyone who can pull a rickshaw, eliminating the dependency on skilled drivers.

This is not a theoretical concept; it is a proven success. Since 2004, the Gramin Seva-Jan has been serving communities in the Gaighata and Swarupnagar blocks of North 24 Parganas. It has been used for everything from early warnings and rescue during floods to supporting public health initiatives like the Pulse Polio program. It is more than a vehicle; it is a symbol of security and a guarantee that help is at hand.

The Rural Ambulance is just one star in a constellation of PRISM’s “Climate Smart Solutions.” Their work spans the entire spectrum of sustainable living. They have designed low-cost, disaster-resilient houses that can withstand cyclones, floods, and earthquakes, preventing the displacement of families. They have developed the “Banani Chullah,” an efficient cookstove that reduces fuelwood consumption by up to 75%, saving women from the drudgery of collecting wood and protecting them from the health hazards of indoor smoke.

Their commitment to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) is equally impressive. They have created innovative surface water treatment systems and low-cost iron removal plants to provide safe drinking water. In a brilliant example of upcycling, they have even constructed rainwater harvesting tanks using recycled plastic bottles, providing a sustainable water source while tackling plastic waste. Furthermore, through initiatives like Project NIJHUM, they are actively involved in the crucial work of women and child protection in North Bengal, offering a holistic safety net that includes awareness, rescue, and rehabilitation.

Organisations like PRISM are the lifeblood of a thriving, progressing India. They demonstrate that we do not need to wait for complex, capital-intensive projects to solve our most pressing problems. The solutions are all around us, waiting to be discovered in the ingenuity of our own people. This is the very essence of the Nexus of Good. By shining a light on these positive outliers, we can inspire a nationwide movement of replication. Imagine if every district had a fleet of Gramin Seva-Jans, or if every village had access to the simple, life-changing technologies that PRISM has pioneered.

The work of PRISM is a powerful reminder that true development is not about imposing ideas, but about listening, understanding, and co-creating. It is about building resilience, fostering self-reliance, and upholding human dignity. As the Nexus of Good evolves, there will be an attempt to champion these unsung heroes and their transformative work, building a future where every good deed finds its connection, and every simple solution gets the chance to change the world.

