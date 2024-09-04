Nexus of Good: Threads of change

Located in a remote part of the country, Nalbari in Assam is a district with 1,09,481 economically disadvantaged households (according to SECC data) and limited resources. The district also has small landholdings and faces high anthropogenic pressure as the third most densely populated district in the state. Furthermore, there was a need for suitable livelihood options for women, given the district's thriving ecosystem of women's self-help groups under the Rural Livelihood Mission. These circumstances necessitated the exploration of non-land-dependent, sustainable livelihood options. Finally, the administration decided to uphold and upgrade the district's traditional Eri rearing culture. This proved to be a promising livelihood option suitable for women, while also promoting traditional handloom and sericulture through a cluster approach, integrating the benefits of various schemes such as MGNREGA, NRLM, Amrit Sarovar, etc.



Eri culture, a unique form of sericulture involving the domestication and rearing of the Eri silkworm (Samia ricini), has become a significant source of livelihood and cultural heritage in Nalbari. The success of Eri culture can be largely attributed to the concerted efforts of the district administration, which has played a crucial role in fostering its development and sustainability. The administration has implemented several initiatives to support Eri culture, recognising its potential for economic development and cultural preservation. These initiatives included a unique integration of scheme benefits and resources, leading to positive spillovers in livelihood development.

For the production of feeder leaves, a massive plantation of Era/ Keseru/ Tapioca etc. was undertaken on the banks of the newly constructed Amrit Sarovar. More than 100 hectares of community and individual land areas have been earmarked for the cultivation of these plants, further supporting the district and state’s greening initiatives. In most cases, the upkeep of these plantations is entrusted to the Cluster Level Federations, which include the beneficiaries.

To meet the requirements of the Eri rearers and encourage them to continue with this dependable livelihood option, Eri sheds have been provided through MGNREGA to 200-250 SHG women in each Development Block of Nalbari. These huts are ergonomically designed to provide a controlled and conducive environment for Eri silkworms. The sizes are designed considering optimisation of space vis -a-vis cost/ investment and return. Within six months of its launch, the initiative has covered thousands of families in the district, providing better livelihood options with minimal incremental effort, as Eri rearing does not require full-time occupation by the rearers.

One Eri rearer from Nowra village under Barkhetri Development Block, Smt. Akhari Bodo, shares her story with great satisfaction after receiving an Eri shed. She mentioned that she is now able to rear 5 to 6 crops per year, earning Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per crop. Earlier, they were rearing Eri worms in their kitchen and could hardly get 2-3 crops per year, with very poor earnings due to the lack of a proper Eri rearing shed and adequate feeder leaves. Such conditions were obviously unsanitary for both worms and humans. This is a unique model that uses MGNREGA for infrastructure creation along with livelihood generation.

In a major boost through the judicious use of the Silk Samagra scheme, since the execution of the initiative, Nalbari district has achieved self-sufficiency in Eri seed production. Previously, it had to import seeds from Kamrup and the Central Silk Board under the Ministry of Sericulture. Now, it not only meets local demand but also supplies seeds to Rangia, Bajali, and textile mills in Panikhaiti, Guwahati. During the months of April to November, cocoon production reaches its peak. The Sericulture Department of Nalbari has already exported 4,000 kilograms of cocoons in response to demand from mills in Coimbatore, Bengaluru, and Malda. Today, rearers, with the assistance of the department, are stocking and retailing cocoons at a rate of Rs 900-950 per kg.

Now, under the district administration's initiative, an Eri spinning unit has been established in an amalgamated school building (Dagapaara Middle English School) under Barkhetri Development Block, where 40 Eri spinning machines have been installed. With these machines, one can spin 180 to 200 grams of yarn per day. Previously, Eri spinners in this locality used traditional methods called Takli, resulting in lower outputs of 60 to 70 grams of yarn per day and coarser qualities that sold at lower prices.

To ensure the sustainability of Eri culture, the district administration has emphasised creating strong market linkages and promoting Eri silk products. Expos such as ‘Nalbeira HAAT’ in various locations are providing a platform for local weavers through ASRLM. Additionally, by partnering with e-commerce platforms like ‘My Store’, Eri products are reaching a broader market. With assistance from NABARD, the district has also set up a Rural Mart at the Nalbari Planetarium.

Manabendra Saikia, Deputy Director, Department of Sericulture, Assam, and the then Assistant Director of Sericulture, Nalbari, expressed, "Earlier, we bought and distributed only 11-12 kilograms of Eri seed, resulting in around 4 metric tons of cocoons sold. Today, the district's requirement is met locally, with more than 6 kilograms of seed every month, resulting in more than 7 metric tons of cocoons being produced by rearers supported by us."

The district administration's multifaceted approach to supporting Eri culture has been instrumental in its success. By providing financial aid, technical training, infrastructure development, and fostering market linkages and promotion, they have created a conducive environment for the growth and sustainability of Eri sericulture. Many families in Nalbari district have seen a significant increase in their income due to Eri cultivation, leading to improved living standards and better access to education and healthcare. The emphasis on women beneficiaries and their economic empowerment suggests a shift towards inclusivity and gender-specific support, which has improved the economic conditions for women involved in Eri silk production.

A young District Commissioner, Varnali Deka, and her committed team have presented a workable and sustainable model in a remote part of the country. It is a wonderful example of Nexus of Good that can be replicated in other parts of the country and has the potential to transform the lives of poor families.

