Nexus of Good: Strides towards the cosmos

With the vision of promoting Science and Technology among rural students in India, the Vikram Sarabhai Rural Space Lab was established in the remote district of Siddharth Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. The lab was set up on November 14, 2022. Students are learning 21st-century subjects such as rockets, telescopes, satellites, spacecraft, Mars colonisation, coding, drones, aircraft, robotics, astronomy, and more.



The laboratory offers space education DIY kits, space mission models of ISRO, an annual hybrid learning curriculum, practical training sessions by certified space educators, webinars and seminars by global space experts, career guidance for joining the space industry, preparation for space-themed competitions, and a teacher training programme for school educators.

The subject areas covered include space science and technology, drones and aircraft, robotics and coding, CAD modelling and 3D printing, virtual and augmented reality, and the NCERT K-12 STEM curriculum.

The project is expected to help develop scientific temper among students, in addition to increasing attendance in the short term. It will also reduce school dropouts. In the long term, it is expected to improve rural innovation standards.

Apart from the social impact, the project has the potential for economic benefits. Village schools can host multiple paid or ticket-based exposure visits for surrounding institutions and the rural population. The project will also facilitate technology-oriented employment or entrepreneurial opportunities.

The project is sustainable, as the lab is designed to operate with a hybrid approach of online and offline support systems. There are dedicated trainers to ensure the delivery of the designed lab curriculum throughout the academic year. Exposure trips to industries and events will provide an enhanced understanding of the lab's goals.

Since the establishment of the lab, there has been a flurry of activities. On November 15, 2022, a seminar was organised where T.N. Suresh Kumar (a senior retired ISRO scientist) guided the students. Students at Hasuri Ausanpur, Siddharth Nagar Composite School, had the opportunity to learn about space exploration from a renowned source. The seminar focused on India's space programme, missions like Gaganyaan, and the wonders of space. Students also had the chance to see models of rockets and satellites, which sparked their curiosity about a future in space science.

An event for the world record of the largest gathering for a rural school space exhibition was held between November 17, 2022, and December 17, 2022, at Hasuri Ausanpur Composite School, Siddharth Nagar, India. The event involved around 10,500 students and teachers from district government schools.

A visit was organised for the students from the school to the ISRO Space Application Centre (SAC) in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This two-day industry exposure visit aimed to provide students with firsthand experience of India's space research and development activities. During the visit, students explored various ISRO facilities, including labs and exhibition halls. They learned about India’s space missions and satellites, interacted with ISRO scientists, and gained insights into the applications of space technology in various fields.

Government school students from Hasuri Ausanpur Composite School, Siddharth Nagar district, also participated in the National Camp of Rural Youth Change-makers held in New Delhi. This camp aimed to equip young people from rural areas with the skills and knowledge to address challenges and create positive change in their communities. Additionally, students participated in the National Science Village Camp at the India International Science Festival 2022, organised by the Government of India in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The project has already been recognised and rewarded. The UP Governor, Anandiben Patel, invited the team to the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow to acknowledge the good work being done. On the occasion of the National Panchayat Awards 2023, Gram Panchayat Hasuri Ausanpur in Siddharth Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, was awarded by the President of India, Draupadi Murmu, in New Delhi. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, also invited the team and appreciated the wonderful and innovative work being done.

What is being attempted in this remote region of Uttar Pradesh is truly remarkable. The model is replicable and scalable in the true spirit of Nexus of Good, with the potential to transform the rural landscape. The most wonderful part of this initiative is that the project, which was started under the leadership of the then District Magistrate Sanjeev Ranjan, is now being taken forward by the present incumbent, Rajaganapathy.

