Nexus of Good: Schooling the underserved

The visit to Lucknow last week was with the objective of attending the Nexus of Good City Chapter event wherein some inspiring presentations were made. However, what I witnessed on the following day at Navsrijan was amazing. The eloquence and the passion with which some of the pass-outs from the school spoke was quite incredible.



In a country as vast and vibrant as India, countless children still grapple with the harsh reality of being denied quality education, in fact, any literacy at all! This injustice stirred something deep within Anjali Jaipuria's heart. She began to ask: What can be done for them? How could the untapped potential hidden within these young souls be uncovered? From these questions blossomed a vision—one rooted in the belief that every child deserves the chance to grow, thrive and realize their inner capacities.

In 2010, she decided to do her little bit.

This vision gave birth to Navsrijan, a free, English medium, full-day school situated in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, for the under-served, where forgotten children would find their voice and their futures would take flight, where each student would feel valued and unique. What began with just 50 students in 2010, has now empowered hundreds. Children who once were working as utensil cleaners at ‘Dhabas’ or as maids, now stand tall, pursuing studies far beyond the basics, filled with self-pride and a bold determination to fly.

Navsrijan, with a small dedicated team of teachers, visited the slums of Lucknow to speak to the parents and to offer free education. Convincing parents to send their children to school was initially a big challenge. Little boys were seen by their parents as an extra pair of hands, helping to keep the household afloat, rather than as students with potential waiting to be unlocked.

They believed there was no point in educating their daughters who would eventually marry, so why invest their time in education? The team convinced them into believing otherwise.

Consequent to all this thought process and effort, Navsrijan opened its doors to 50 students, marking the beginning of a transformative journey. It started with Lower Kindergarten, and every year, the next grade was added. Today, there are 350 aspiring students across grades LKG to Grade 10, students who are no longer shy but ready to be the change-makers of tomorrow.

Navsrijan aimed at teaching these children through the CBSE board but this proved to be a challenge because CBSE demands a separate infrastructure. Thus, NIOS was chosen.

As a separate building could not be built for Navsrijan, Seth MR Jaipuria School, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow offered a complete block with 9 digitally-equipped smart classrooms for the dedicated use of Navsrijan alone. In a spirt of inclusiveness, Jaipuria school also offered its entire sports facilities, science labs, computer labs, research labs, mindspark labs, library, yoga, dance and music rooms, and more to Navsrijan.

The real heroes behind Navsrijan are the dedicated teachers, who tirelessly work to bring out the best in every child. There is a team of a Principal, Mrs Asha Chadha, under whose sincere mentorship 20 permanent teachers are diligently trained to work compassionately with students. With Navsrijan students, the challenges are often doubled, but the teachers tackle them with patience and a smile.

Everything was thoughtfully tailored to ensure a smooth transition for Navsrijan children. Understanding their hardships, many of whom work as maids and do other chores for a living, the school day begins at 9 am. This way, students could balance both work and academics. The study plans are designed to align with each student's learning pace and style, ensuring concepts are presented in a clear and accessible manner.

The students are exposed to fundamentals like why education matters, and how our behaviour reflects our personality. The focus is on teaching basic hygiene and proper conduct.

Navsrijan students come from environments marred by violence, abuse, alcohol and drugs—dangers that can easily pull them in. The teachers gently guide them, explaining the harmful consequences of such habits and show them that Integral education is their path to becoming strong and successful individuals.

Special sessions with parents are also conducted, teaching them how to behave in front of their children. They are explained the importance of education and are also exposed to the relationship between hygiene and health.

Navsrijan works tirelessly for the Integral Development of its students. Every facet of their personality—physical, socio-emotional, mental and spiritual—is addressed.

To develop their mental being, Navsrijan offers subjects like mathematics, science, social studies, environmental science, computer science, and three languages—Hindi, English and Sanskrit—with equal weightage to all. English and maths mindspark labs further enrich their analytical and logical skills.

To refine their emotional being, Navsrijan students delve into performing and fine arts.

For the development of their physical being, sports like basketball, kho kho, cricket, athletics, yoga and self-defence are mandatory for the students.

It is believed that holistic education would remain incomplete unless spiritual education is woven into it. This component of spirituality would turn holistic education into integral education. Navsrijan has carefully woven spiritual concepts through its best practices into its curriculum, and this has led to students spontaneously and consciously transforming into better versions of themselves.

During the visit, I was personally witness to the remarkable work being done at the school. What is happening here is a wonderful example of Nexus of Good that can be replicated and scaled. The use of existing infrastructure of a regular school to deliver quality education to the deprived sections of society was truly inspiring. It is unique but transformational and replicable.

