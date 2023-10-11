Nexus of Good: Pages of progress

Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj was a proud recipient of Nexus of Good Annual Award 2023 for an initiative taken under the inspired leadership of Uma Mahadevan. This initiative has long term implications and is already scaling



Gram Panchayat libraries in Karnataka are essential institutions that contribute to the educational and cultural development of rural communities. With a total of 5,903 libraries spread across the state, they serve as vital gateways to knowledge, information, and personal growth. These libraries cater to a diverse range of users, spanning from school children to senior citizens, and provide safe and inclusive spaces for a variety of activities, including reading, writing, discussions, arts and crafts, and more.

The libraries go beyond being just repositories of books. They serve as educational support centres for students and professionals alike. They offer a wide range of study materials, reference books, and resources for competitive exam preparation, catering to the academic needs of individuals. By providing a conducive learning environment, these libraries play a crucial role in supporting students and professionals in their pursuit of knowledge and skill development. Moreover, Gram Panchayat libraries have adopted technology to bridge the digital divide between rural and urban areas. They actively promote digital literacy skills among children, preparing them for the digital era. Digital library services have transformed the way students access information, offering them a wealth of e-books, online resources, and educational platforms.

Senior citizens utilise libraries as valuable spaces for intellectual stimulation, social interaction, and as a window to what is happening in the world. With access to a wide range of reading materials, including books, newspapers, and magazines, these libraries foster connection and engagement within the community. They provide an inclusive environment where seniors can gather and engage in discussions. By promoting social connectivity and empowering senior citizens, Gram Panchayat libraries play a crucial role in the well-being of this segment of society. Similarly, the rural library can be a platform for women’s groups – such as Self-Help Groups – to assemble and use the space for learning as well as discussions and special events planned for them.

Currently, more than 4 million children across the state are enrolled, free of cost, as members in their local Library. The libraries played a vital role during COVID by engaging the children in learning activities while schools were closed. Several impactful campaigns were conducted in Gram Panchayat libraries, including Oduva Belaku [Light of Reading], Odina manege hogona [Let’s go to the Reading Home/Library], Ammanigagi Ondu Pustaka [A book for my mother], Chaduranga Aadonna [Let’s play chess] and Chinnara Chittara Abhiyana [Arts and crafts activities]. Youth preparing for competitive exams find the library immensely useful. Senior citizens use the library to read newspapers and books.

RDPR has fostered collaborations and actively engaged multiple stakeholders, including the Department of Public Libraries, the Education Department, and civil society organisations. Organisations such as Azim Premji Foundation – whose tremendous support provided children’s books to 4600 libraries, Pratham, Yuva Chintana, Adhyayana and Akanksha Foundations, and Children’s Movement for Civic Awareness (CMCA), have played a crucial role in facilitating diverse programs aimed at promoting a culture of reading, upgrading infrastructure, providing training to library supervisors, and fostering hands-on learning of life skills.

RDPR has embarked on an ambitious endeavour to revive and refurbish the nearly 6,000 libraries in the state. The department aims to digitise all existing libraries, with 5,063 already digitised (as of August 31, 2023). Computers, Chrome books and Smart Phones allow children and youth to access a trove of information. Dell Technologies India supported the digitalisation initiative in 1500 libraries, in partnership with Sikshana Foundation. The libraries also cater to the specific needs of children with disabilities, ensuring inclusivity and equal access to educational opportunities. Designated as "Beacon Libraries," they offer special resources such as Braille books and audio materials to visually challenged children and adults. The commitment to creating an inclusive environment is further evident in the recent announcement to upgrade thousand more rural libraries into Beacon libraries. By investing in the continued development and enhancement of Gram Panchayat libraries, we can ensure that students, senior citizens, and individuals from all walks of life in rural areas have access to quality education, diverse learning opportunities, and a supportive environment for their overall growth and well-being.

The initiative aims at achieving several outcomes:

1. Increased access to information and knowledge: By providing computers and digital resources, the libraries enable community members to access a vast range of information, e-books, and educational content, broadening their knowledge horizons.

2. Enhanced learning environment: Upgraded infrastructure, including study tables, chairs, and library racks, creates a conducive environment for reading, studying, and collaborative learning, promoting academic excellence and self-development.

3. Holistic development of children: Age-appropriate reading materials and digital learning resources contribute to the holistic development of children, nurturing their creativity, critical thinking, and scientific curiosity.

4. Community engagement and empowerment: The libraries, equipped with books, newspapers and other digital materials provide a learning space for the children, adolescents and other community members and serve as community hubs, facilitating communication and engagement among residents. This has the potential to foster community empowerment and promote local initiatives.

The way forward

With the scale of operations required – nearly 6000 libraries spread across the state – a few challenges have to be tackled. The libraries are situated in the main village of the Gram Panchayat. Children and adult book enthusiasts find it hard to get to the library from nearby villages. The department is actively planning smaller circulating libraries to cater to the nearby villages in a GP to mitigate this and provide easy access to books and other learning materials. Such circulating or satellite libraries could be run by women from Self Help Groups, thus attracting other women readers too. Appropriate small vehicles – say an auto-rickshaw or an e-rickshaw — would help the movement of the mini-library to smaller villages.

Books need constant replenishing, and providing a constant supply of age-appropriate books to such a large number of libraries is an ongoing challenge to be addressed. NGO participation in planning learning activities is critical to supplementing the librarian’s efforts; yet, scale is difficult where human resources are required (such as teachers or learning facilitators) on a weekly basis. The department continues to engage with NGOs in the state to build collaborations that can help plan activities in the library.

The libraries also cater to youth and adult users. Providing knowledge products and resources to these groups is also important, so that the library is seen as a multi-use knowledge centre in the village. A special women’s hour has been designated in the afternoons, so that women visit the library and are comfortable using the space for their learning needs.

It is a work in progress, and the department is motivated to work towards this progress due to the overwhelmingly positive response to the initiative from the villagers across the state, especially the children who are reading, playing games like chess and Carrom Board, doing arts and crafts activities, learning life skills through different modules and, are learning to articulate their needs. “I want Panchatantra story books,” a young reader said. Another young aspiring lawyer said she wanted information on law courses in the state. This is how it begins. One book at a time.

