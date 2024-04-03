Nexus of Good: Nurturing holistic education

DriveChange Learning & Resource Centre (DLRC) stands as a beacon of holistic education, situated on a lush green campus in Sus Gaon, Pune. The roots of DLRC delve into a profound connection with the environment, embodying stewardship as a cornerstone of its educational mission. Catering to students from kindergarten to the twelfth grade, DLRC was founded in May 2015 by visionaries Ajay Dalmia, Mona Dalmia, and Pavan Iyengar.



Mona Dalmia, one of the founders, shares her journey that laid the foundation for DLRC. Born and brought up in Kolkata, Mona defied societal norms by pursuing a bachelor's degree in science, a remarkable achievement in a community where few girls pursued education beyond the tenth grade. Her educational journey continued, encompassing diverse fields like automotive design, grade education, M.Ed., and ME in education, providing her a rich understanding of societal dynamics.

In 2004, a pivotal moment occurred when Mona's mother passed away, prompting a return from the United States to India to be with their families. Ajay's job subsequently led them to Singapore, an experience that opened Mona's eyes to a highly organised and structured environment. This exposure, coupled with the opportunity to work in one of the best schools there, shaped her perspective on education.

The trajectory continued with a four-year stint in Bali, where the couple intended to embrace a sabbatical and immerse themselves in a carefree lifestyle. Fate had other plans as they found themselves involved in an educational venture in a bamboo school. This unplanned commitment evolved into a transformative experience, fostering a deep connection with nature and community.

The turning point came when their elder daughter expressed a desire to home-school, leading to the realisation that many children might seek alternatives to traditional education. This realisation, coupled with the arrival of Pavan Iyengar, marked the inception of DLRC in 2013. Housed in a small bungalow, Sairam Bungalow, the nascent DLRC started with just eight children, with the trio of founders leveraging their unique strengths.

The initial year at DLRC was characterised by unbridled exploration, unencumbered by the constraints of a conventional curriculum. This experimental phase enabled DLRC to foster ecological literacy, a concept emphasising an understanding of one's environmental context. As Mona reflects on her education in Boston, she recalls her professor emphasising the importance of understanding one's ecological address — the interplay of biotic and abiotic components in our surroundings.

The second year witnessed a significant leap, with the student count doubling to 25, a testament to the resonance DLRC found within the community. The collaborative effort of Ajay, Mona, and Pavan, combined with Pavan's extensive network, facilitated this organic growth. By the end of the second year, DLRC accommodated 50 students, necessitating a quest for a larger space.

As Mona emphasises, DLRC's participation in Nexus of Good is timed perfectly, showcasing the tangible impact of their work. She draws inspiration from a quote by Marianne Williamson, underscoring the key to abundance as meeting limited circumstances with unlimited thoughts. DLRC, in its curriculum and ethos, aligns with this philosophy, approaching education holistically.

The National Education Policy of 2020 further validated DLRC's approach, emphasising principles like respect for diversity, equity, and community participation. These principles seamlessly integrate with DLRC's pedagogy, which accords equal emphasis to the head, heart, and hands. In Mona's words, "Nothing needs to be more or less, but it is not in silos either; it's all connected."

DLRC focuses on experiential learning and community participation, aligning with the NEP's emphasis on hands-on, practical education. The school's commitment to these principles is evident in its day-to-day activities, where students engage in diverse experiences, from rice planting to theatre and from cooking to tree planting.

Mona emphasises that DLRC's unique material for creating eco-friendly Ganpati idols is a testament to the school's innovative spirit. The blend of clay, cow dung, and coconut husk fibers represents a commitment to sustainability and a refusal to succumb to conventional practices.

DLRC's engagement with programs like Pune Climate Warrior and associations with organisations like Eco-Exist and Being Volunteer underscore its commitment to environmental and social causes. The school extends its impact beyond its confines, involving high school students in community events, afforestation drives, and interactions with the elderly.

The involvement of parents in DLRC's initiatives is a crucial aspect of its success. While acknowledging the challenges, Mona highlights the need for structured time on the timetable to ensure sustained community engagement. DLRC envisions opening its doors to the community, sharing its resources with a broader audience to instill a sense of abundance in students.

In response to a question about convincing parents to enroll their children in DLRC, Pavan emphasises the importance of compatibility. The school doesn't aim to convince but rather to share its vision and values. This alignment with the right kind of parents, those who value experiential learning and community engagement, ensures a harmonious partnership.

DLRC's commitment to giving an entire day for meaningful activities reflects its dedication to instilling a sense of purpose and social responsibility in students. This approach goes beyond mandated time slots, demonstrating DLRC's genuine effort to walk the talk.

As DLRC approaches its tenth year, it stands as a testament to the transformative power of holistic education. The school's journey, rooted in experiential learning, environmental consciousness, and community participation, serves as an inspiration for educators and learners alike. DLRC's narrative resonates with the belief that education extends beyond textbooks and classrooms, shaping individuals who are not only academically adept but also socially conscious and environmentally responsible.

In summary, DriveChange Learning & Resource Centre stands as a testament to redefining education by combining academic excellence with experiential learning and community participation. The school's commitment to creating socially responsible individuals reflects a broader vision for the transformation of education, not just within its walls but in the community at large.

DLRC presents a different model of holistic education that is quite remarkable. It is a wonderful example of Nexus of Good that can be scaled and replicated.

Views expressed are personal