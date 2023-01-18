Nexus of Good: Nurturing a change

No one can deny that in the present times, preservation of the environment is of utmost importance. Pollution and ecological degradation at unprecedented levels are the realities of the 21st century. Depredation of the environment has led to reduction in forest cover, global warming, man-animal conflicts etc. To protect and improve the environment, the district administration of Goalpara took up an ambitious target of planting 12 lakh saplings in 2019 within the district, and managed to surpass the target by planting more than 12,60,000 saplings in a mission mode within a short time period of 19 days, with no extra cost to the exchequer.



The main objective of the initiative was to ensure greening of the district. The target was fixed keeping in mind the population (10,08,183) of the district, with the vision that each one plants one (One Person, One Sapling), and 20 per cent extra for the future generations.

However, a major concern that emerged was in respect of protective measures that were essential for the survival of the saplings, and the costs involved in this regard. Various cost-effective, protective measures were used, like netting, trenching, innovative casing that could also be used as green fencing for protection of grazing reserves. Establishments such as private hospitals etc. also contributed some amount of money which was provided to the planting agencies for purchase of protective materials. Concerned officers of departments were asked to take proper cost-effective protection measures.

Apart from the above, an initiative of this size required creating a sense of awareness among the masses to encourage public participation, in addition to the efforts made by government departments and security forces. Innovative approaches were taken up to create grassroots-level awareness and motivation to plant saplings. Furthermore, for the initiative to have maximum impact, it was particularly necessary to focus on areas primarily impacted by depredation, in addition to the urbanised areas with heavy population density. Where land was scarce, local circle officers and forest authorities aided in earmarking large tracts of lands for plantation activities.

For maximising the outreach of plantation works, the district administration, in collaboration with departments like Public Health and Engineering, Agriculture and Forest Department, provided two saplings to each household in particular villages. Medicinal plants were supplied by the Forest Department to plant collectively in the campuses of community halls, temples, schools, colleges etc. To motivate more and more households, a convergence approach was followed — villages in the poorer and insurgency-prone areas were identified and provided fruit-bearing plants that could help as a source of added nutrition and income.

The initiative was inaugurated by the former chief minister of Assam during his visit to Dudhnoi, Goalpara, with planting of saplings at the Dudhnoi Boys School. Within the next few days, this achieved critical mass, with all departments, civil society organisations, students’ bodies, interest groups, media persons, members of the public – men, women and children — all coming forward and planting saplings. Saplings were made available at the nurseries of the Social Forestry Department. Such was the enthusiasm that many members of the public purchased and planted their own saplings. People across the district took the pledge to protect the environment and maintain saplings. Protection was considered as important as plantation, and planters took responsibility for maintenance as well. Planted saplings included medicinal plants, fruit trees, and valuable wood, decorative / shady trees. Saplings were planted across the district along highways, schools, health centres, forest lands, blocks, Paikan-Kukurkata Road and Garo villages.

Another major objective in a district like Goalpara was the maintenance of cleanliness, particularly in the town areas. Along with involving the public in plantation activities, cleanliness drives were carried out. Safaai Abhiyan through Shramdaan, an initiative of Goalpara district administration in collaboration with municipality, police and paramilitary, was taken up for a cleanliness drive across the markets, schools and colleges of Goalpara. For awareness building on hygiene and cleanliness, various street plays and IEC activities were carried out. This cleanliness has been sustained through such extension programmes, as the residents came to realise the importance and necessity of hygienic living.

The district administration, through innovative and meticulous planning and execution, could successfully surpass the target of plantation of 12.6 lakh saplings (including medicinal plants, fruit trees, valuable wood, decorative/shade providing trees, flowering trees etc) within the designated period of 19 days with no extra cost to the exchequer, and is now ensuring the survival and growth of the saplings. The success was unprecedented and unexpected. As mentioned earlier, in addition to government nurseries, people purchased saplings at their own cost, planted these and pledged to maintain the saplings. Besides increasing green cover in the district, the initiative led to increased environmental awareness among the people, and the Shramdaan and Safai Abhiyan empowered them as partners of administration in the developmental process.

What has been accomplished in this remote district — Goalpara — in the state of Assam may appear to be small but is truly commendable. It all happened in 2019 under the inspired leadership of a young and dynamic Deputy Commissioner, Varnali Deka, and by a dedicated team of officers, along with those from civil society. It is a wonderful example of public-private partnership in the true spirit of Nexus of Good. The outcomes of this effort have been phenomenal. As a consequence of this effort alone, the forest cover in the district rose from 19 to 26 per cent. All this did not require any substantial financial expenditure but will have a long-term impact, both in terms of preserving the environment as well as engaging with and actively and fruitfully involving the denizens of the district in this effort. These accomplishments do not get noticed but hold a lesson for the rest of the country. These can, should and perhaps will be replicated and scaled.

