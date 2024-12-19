Nexus of Good: Leading the transformation

The 3rd Annual Nexus of Good Awards were given away on December 15 at a glittering function at PHD House, New Delhi, by Padma Shri Prakash Singh, a celebrated former Indian Police Service officer. One of the awardees was Sonal Ravi Andrews, the founder of Integrated Pre-school Teachers Training Academy (IPTTA).

In 2013, the Integrated Preschool Teachers Training Academy (IPTTA) was born out of a dream that combines two powerful ideas: to change the landscape of early childhood care and education and to work for women's empowerment. What started as a training institution in Hyderabad has now grown into a campaign that has impacted more than 1,80,000 stakeholders across 80 Indian cities and six countries. The journey of IPTTA’s alumni has indeed been a journey of transformation: more than homemakers, they have become educators; job seekers are now running their own businesses, and passive bystanders are today’s active community leaders.

Today, alums of IPTTA run programmes at leading schools, own educational centres and have made a name for themselves within the academic community. Some of them have gone overseas, taking their training from IPTTA to teach in international schools, whereas some have developed new teaching methods in rural parts of India. These achievements are demonstrated by several early years centres they supervise, where thousands of her students receive quality early childhood education daily.

Their most striking assets of change are their individual development. Alums of IPTTA report worth household incomes that have reportedly doubled, active participation and decision-making duties at home, and increased networking confidence. Training has radically changed how they parent as research-based developmental practices are adopted in the children. These women, in turn, have also emerged as community change makers by encouraging the pursuit of education and professional careers in early childhood development.

Sonal Ravi Andrews, founder of IPTTA, converted a career switch from the medical field to early childhood education into a journey that helped hundreds of women explore their potential as educators, leaders, and social transformers.

Changing education, changing lives

At IPTTA, it is not the issues of too many that are responded to but rather two of the most burning ones: quality early years education and the employment of women. And those women’s gains do not end here and go far beyond the traditional boundaries. The academy has specialised programs for pupils where they are taught phonics, puppeteering, story-telling, and other modern teaching methodologies. These educators create vibrant learning spaces where children thrive through play-based education.

Building strong foundations

It suggests understanding the person's degree, which depicts their level of creativity. Traditional education does not exclude creativity, but in its essence, it is not that appealing to most children. IPTTA's year-long diploma programme utilises in-classroom instruction teaching techniques and instruments for students and is guaranteed that they will be used. This programme should not chase the younger generation away from teaching. This scheduling can be regarded as mother-friendly; thus, women do not need to give up their families for education.

Innovation and quality assurance

Children cannot learn every day, which creates a set of expectations that IPTTA aggressively pursues. After all, IPTTA is the only institute to be registered under the EOMS in India and also holds an ISO certification. The annual IPTTA Fest has received many accolades and appreciation and every time holds more than 200 different activities within its realm, with over 700+ educators joining. It allows educators to escape from the daily routine and rapidly present something completely new in the classroom.

Economic and Social Impact IPTTA graduates do not just hang their boots as teachers. Many go into business, starting their schools and positively impacting their areas by providing employment and quality education. This financial autonomy has critical effects; families become more stable economically, women gain greater authority within the family, and communities acquire educated and active leaders who appreciate the importance of early child development.

Real Classroom Transformation: The effects of the education IPTTA provides to its teachers are seen when the teachers are in the classrooms. Learning objectives are met remarkably as children have fun during lessons, and behaviour management issues are reduced when teachers grasp child development attributes. Children’s readiness skills for school improve tremendously, and the interaction between parental figures and teachers improves greatly thanks to these professional educators. Therefore, learners flourish in an environment where they have the right skills, which are crucial for their future studies.

Adapting to change and building the community

What is particularly impressive regarding IPTTA and its operations is that these two aspects greatly complement each other. By cooperating with more than 300 schools and 40 organisations with them, they formed a vibrant ecosystem responsive to the changing demand for education. This was especially the case during COVID-19 when TTVT (Tricks and Tips of Virtual Teaching) was introduced, and it trained over 2000 teachers on the necessary digital skills. Their network of more than 400 early years centres and their own practice assert the efficacy of their model in different contexts. Most importantly, these centres also serve as centres of community change where trained women professionals encourage other people to aspire for better and enhance the quality of education at the kindergarten level.

The ripple effect and future vision

At IPTTA, each graduate employs the oil social theory where one individual causes a successive chain of events. These educators affect hundreds of young stars’ lives every year, but their sphere of influence goes even further from the classroom. They grow into active community members, mentors, and advocates for quality early childhood education, transforming the perceptions of education and women’s potential within society.

Right after seeing the successful outcomes at IPTTA, seven more training centres of a similar nature have been set up across the country, fifteen alumni have started their preschools, and thus, a network of quality educational institutions is on the rise. Every success story inspires more women to leave their safe havens and face the challenges of being in the education sector.

"If happiness is the attitude, passion is the aptitude, and humanity is the religion, then this is our highest aspiration", says Sonal Ravi Andrews, who founded IPTTA. This philosophy makes IPTTA focus on building a learning space “filled with power, passion, and all the quality”. The achievements are there for all to see—the classrooms completely renovated, teachers who believe in their profession, and children who are happy and developing well.

The multiplier effect is impressive: one trained teacher annually impacts 30 children and their families. Considering the 600+ IPTTA alumni carrying out teaching activities, millions of children are reached every year. This forms an endless cycle of maintaining high standards in education and uplifting society.

IPTTA bears out that there are exceptional dividends from investing in women educators. Their model shows evidence of how educational ventures can be economically viable and socially purposeful, which is a case study for institutions that want to make a difference. Through their efforts, IPTTA strives for an India where good quality early childhood education is universally available and where women educators will be the custodians of education and forces for social change.

Views expressed are personal