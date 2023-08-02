Nexus of Good: Incorporating the fringes

Gurdaspur is one of the border districts of the state of Punjab, forming 66 kilometres of the international border with Pakistan. Due to certain logistical challenges, geopolitical concerns, and a lack of private industrial enterprises, some essential services couldn't fully reach the 334 border villages of the district. In an era where asymmetric warfare from India's adversaries is the primarily adopted method to fuel extremism and narco-terrorism, the district administration strongly felt the need to address the concerns of border communities and bind them strongly to the idea of India. These communities were precisely at the forefront in case of war. Therefore, it was decided to create an institutional mechanism to address the grievances of border communities by taking the 25 key services of District, Tehsil, and Block offices right to the people's doorstep under an umbrella initiative to be named "Absolute Border Area Development" (AaBAD).



Components of AaBAD

I) AaBAD camps

AaBAD camps are aimed at providing public services at village level in border areas right at villagers’ doorsteps. These camps are also focused on creating awareness about government schemes among the local population and providing them with a platform to register their grievances. The camps involve participation of government officers from various departments, in different villages of the border areas. These officers hold a camp at a public place like a school, panchayat ghar or local ITI, and engage with the local community, provide information about government programmes and services, and resolve any issues faced by the residents.

Officials of more than 25 departments, led by the Deputy Commissioner and other senior officials, participate in the camps and provide services to the public. The services include those relating to Departments of Education, Revenue, Health, Agriculture etc. and various development schemes like MNREGA.

These camps, which have now covered more than 50 villages, have helped bridge the information gap between the government and the local population, enabling people to take advantage of government schemes and services that they may have been previously unaware of. This, in turn, has led to improved access to basic services such as healthcare, education, and sanitation, which will lead to holistic development of the district.

The camps have given a platform to people to voice their grievances and concerns to government officials, who are then able to take appropriate action to resolve these grievances. This helps build trust between the government and the residents, which leads to better governance.

II) AaBAD Hunar Haat

AaBAD Hunar Haat is a vertical of AaBAD that aims to empower rural entrepreneurs, self-help groups (SHGs), and artisans of this border district. At AaBAD camps, it was noticed that many SHGs produce good quality products but do not have a marketplace to sell them. Hence, it was decided to provide a marketplace for Self Help Groups and local artisans to sell their products. The Hunar Haat currently showcases products from 10 SHGs from different blocks of the district, with more than 30 SKUs. The shop has been operational since February 1, 2023.

Orders were issued to procure products used in the DC complex from the Hunar Haat run by self-help groups (SHGs) to provide initial support to the SHGs. Officers were also encouraged to buy products from the Hunar Haat. A production catalogue and social media handles on Instagram have been prepared to promote and market the products offered at Hunar Haat.

The District administration is also collaborating with the E-SARAS project, which is an initiative of the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), GOI. The E-SARAS project is managed by the Foundation for Development of Rural Value Chains (FDRVC) – a non-profit company set up under an MoU between the MoRD and Tata Trust. The SARAS team oriented SHGs on how they can become a vendor on the e-commerce platform. The initial results are quite encouraging.

With this initiative of AaBAD Hunar Haat, the administration aims to support micro-entrepreneurs residing in border areas who aspire to build a sustainable and dignified livelihood for themselves and bring about transformative social change in society.

III) AaBAD Sanjeevani

AaBAD Sanjeevani mobile medical camps are organised by the Health Department and Red Cross Society in border villages of the district to provide essential healthcare services to the people. The services provided at these camps include medical consultations, diagnosis and treatment of common illnesses, distribution of essential medicines, and referral services for more complex cases.

These camps are aimed at providing medical assistance and treatment to people living in remote areas who may not have easy access to healthcare facilities.

Some of the services provided in these camps are as follows:

✼ Medical checkup of patients;

✼ Covid-19 Vaccination;

✼ Awareness about the Benefits of UDID Certificates;

✼ Awareness about the Facilities Provided by Health and Wellness Centres;

✼ Awareness about the new Opened Aam Aadmi Clinic and also about the Facilities provided there such as Free Medical checkup, Lab Test etc.;

✼ Awareness among public regarding benefits under Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram Programme;

✼ Free health check of Govt School children and Anganwadi children;

✼ Awareness about Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Scheme & NCD Programme by Health Department.

Two ambulances have been designated to visit different places along the international border. A team of doctors, pharmacists, Asha, and Anganwadi workers visit the villages to provide healthcare services in the border areas.

As of February 2023, a total of 9,433 people had benefited from the AaBAD Sanjeevani Camps. These camps play a critical role in improving the health outcomes of people living in the border areas. They help identify and treat illnesses at an early stage, reducing the risk of complications and hospitalizations. The camps have been instrumental in providing healthcare services to people living in border villages, many of whom are below the poverty line. As a result, they have been able to avoid the high costs associated with private hospitals and receive the necessary medical attention they require. The camps also promote awareness of health issues and educate people on how to prevent diseases, leading to healthier communities.

The AaBAD initiative has played a crucial role in promoting the development of border villages in Gurdaspur district. It has provided public services to the citizens at their doorstep, offering essential healthcare services, created a marketplace for self-help groups to showcase and sell their products, and empowered women and disadvantaged communities by promoting traditional handmade products. The AaBAD initiative has not only contributed to the economic development of the region but also fostered trust between the government and local communities by addressing their needs and concerns. The district administration aims to cover all 334 border villages in the AaBAD initiative in the next 6 months in Phase 1.

The AaBAD initiative, under the inspired leadership of its young DC, Himanshu Agrawal, presents a wonderful example of Nexus of Good. This simple model is already scaling. Even though the initiative is for a border district, it can be replicated in other districts as well.

Views expressed are personal