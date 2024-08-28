Nexus of Good: Groundwork for excellence

The occasion was an event organised by the Bangalore Chapter of Nexus of Good on July 28, 2024 to road-show and present a few good initiatives in the region that had potential for replication and scaling. There were four organisations that made presentations. Educational Initiatives was one of them.

At the heart of EI's philosophy is the belief that quality education is not just about rote learning or exam scores, but about fostering genuine understanding and critical thinking skills. Its roots in assessment research continue to influence its approach. EI conducts large-scale assessments that provide valuable insights into educational trends and challenges. EI's assessment tools go beyond traditional testing methods. They incorporate innovative question types and adaptive testing methodologies that provide a more nuanced understanding of students’ capabilities. These assessments, combined with the data generated by Mindspark, create a powerful feedback loop, informing both product development and broader educational policy interventions that EI engages in.

Founded in 2001, Educational Initiatives Private Limited (EI) is India’s leading assessment research and educational technology organisation, working with the vision to create “a world where children everywhere are learning with understanding”. EI regularly conducts large-scale assessments, both in government and private schools while its education technology learning programme, Mindspark, is used across India, by over 500k students. Over the past two decades, EI has undertaken over 80+ projects with 50+ government and civil society partners (16+ languages, 40+ detailed studies published) across geographies, socio-linguistic backgrounds in India and abroad, for more than 10 million students across different grades. EI has offices in Bangalore and Ahmedabad in India, with 350+ staff members specialising on different aspects of assessments, technology, training and project management. The top executives at EI serve/have served as advisors on boards of several educational committees of Central and state governments of India.

EI has worked on assessment projects in multiple Indian languages with the following: Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB), SCERT Haryana, Bihar Education Project Council, SSA Tamil Nadu, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh government agencies, along with the Maldives and Bhutan. It is currently working with Madhya Pradesh and Haryana in India, selected through a competitive public procurement process for large-scale assessment reforms. EI conducts large-scale assessments (including ASSET for private schools and state and national learning studies for government schools) which are diagnostic (providing insights on student learning gaps) and benchmark student learning across schools, states and countries. EI has tested more than 10 million students in India since 2001. This spans primary and secondary levels across every state—including urban, rural and tribal parts of India.

Mindspark: a revolution in personalised learning

Mindspark is a personalised adaptive learning software that adapts in real-time to each student's unique needs. Launched in 2007, Mindspark has undergone continuous refinement, informed by cutting-edge research in cognitive science, data analytics, and artificial intelligence.

The power of Mindspark lies in its ability to diagnose a student's current understanding with remarkable precision. Using a vast bank of carefully crafted questions and a proprietary adaptive algorithm, Mindspark can pinpoint not just what a student knows, but also identify specific misconceptions and knowledge gaps. This granular understanding allows the platform to tailor its content delivery, ensuring that each student receives exactly the right challenge at the right time.

What sets Mindspark apart is its emphasis on conceptual understanding rather than mere procedural knowledge. The platform doesn't just test whether a student can solve a problem; it probes why they solved it in a particular way. This approach helps uncover and address fundamental misconceptions, leading to more robust and lasting learning outcomes.

Evidence-based Impact

Mindspark has been subject to rigorous independent evaluations, including a randomised controlled trial conducted by J-PAL. Students using Mindspark have consistently shown learning gains 2-3 times greater than their peers in traditional learning environments. Mindspark has scaled to reach 500k government school students across diverse contexts – from urban private schools to remote rural government institutions. It has consistently demonstrated its ability to improve learning outcomes. This scalability, coupled with proven effectiveness, makes Mindspark a powerful tool in addressing the global learning crisis.

One of EI's most significant achievements has been adapting Mindspark to work effectively in resource-constrained environments. The platform's offline capabilities and optimisation for low-bandwidth settings ensure that students in remote areas with limited Internet connectivity can benefit from personalised learning. This technological flexibility, combined with content available in multiple Indian languages, has been crucial in democratising access to quality education.

EI's efforts to bridge the digital divide go beyond just technology. The company has invested heavily in teacher training and support, recognising that technology is most effective when it empowers, rather than replaces, educators. Mindspark provides teachers with detailed insights into students’ performances, enabling them to provide targeted interventions and support.

As EI looks to the future, it continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in educational technology. Recent developments include the integration of AI in its platform, enhanced gamification elements to boost engagement, and predictive analytics to identify at-risk students early. The company is also exploring ways to extend the Mindspark ecosystem beyond academic subjects. Modules focusing on computational thinking, climate change, gender and inclusion, and financial literacy are in the development phase, reflecting EI's holistic view of education.

EI is a wonderful example of Nexus of Good. The model is already being replicated and scaled and has the potential to transform school education in the country.

