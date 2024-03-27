Nexus of Good: From margins to mainstream

Caring Hands, a Pune-based voluntary organisation, is making significant strides in transforming the lives of neglected communities. This transformative journey is embodied by Caring Hands, a voluntary organisation led by the indomitable spirit of Ambadas Chavan and a group of dedicated friends. Their mission goes beyond the conventional, reaching out to communities like Fase Paradhi, Bhilla, Dombari, Kaikadi, Ghisadi, Dhanagar, Vaidu, Katkari, Thakar, among others, spread across Ahmednagar and Pune districts.



The backdrop of their intervention reveals the harsh realities faced by these communities. Often labelled as ‘born criminals’, they grapple with challenges that stem from historical prejudices. Ambadas Chavan sheds light on their initiation into this noble cause, focusing particularly on the Bhilla and Pardi communities. The journey commenced in 2015, and over the years, they have extended their outreach to more than 350 children throughout Ahmednagar, venturing recently into Thane.

One cornerstone of Caring Hands' efforts is the establishment of a rehabilitation centre, providing a haven for 82 children. Here, they receive not only shelter but access to essential provisions such as food, education, health services, and a nurturing environment that emphasises civilisation and education. In parallel, the organisation runs a short stay home for distressed women, offering counselling and reuniting them with their families whenever possible. An old-age home for uncared elderly, currently hosting over 12 individuals, is in place, with plans for a larger facility underway.

The organisation's commitment extends to the realm of education, as they recently obtained permission from the education department to launch a school up to the 10th grade. With a hostel facility for 400 children sprawling across 6 acres of land, Caring Hands envisions a holistic educational experience for the underprivileged. Their footprint has now expanded to Mumbai, specifically Mira Bahindar, where they provide refuge to children who have left orphanages and have nowhere else to turn.

Ambadas Chavan narrates his personal evolution, a journey that led him from an average farmer family to the heart of communities in need. His commitment intensified after joining an organisation in Ahmednagar post his 11th grade. Engaging in rescue operations, notably in red light areas across various cities, Chavan faced threats, challenges, and even exposed a sex scandal in 2006. The fight for justice, with the support of figures like Anna Hazare, marked a turning point, leading to significant convictions.

His educational journey, spanning BA in English, LLB, and MSW, unfolded simultaneously with his relentless dedication to social causes. International exposure in Israel highlighted the stark contrast in tackling minor-related issues. A subsequent connection with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences further enriched his understanding and capabilities. The journey ultimately led him back to his roots in Ahmednagar, where he envisioned creating a positive impact.

Caring Hands' grassroots initiatives are highlighted by their Samskar Kendra, focusing on vulnerable children. Recognising that adults were resistant, the organisation redirected its efforts towards children, establishing a doorstep school. The challenges were multifold, from unhygienic conditions to societal reluctance, but Caring Hands persevered. With the support of organisations like Doorstep School, they expanded to 10 schools in remote areas, benefiting over 350 children.

Financial constraints posed hurdles, prompting a shift to Pune, where Caring Hands engaged with the children of construction labourers and initiated an old-age home. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic posed severe challenges, leading to the closure of certain operations. However, the organisation's resilience prevailed as they secured land in Talegaon, where they recommenced their efforts. What was once a dire situation transformed into a thriving haven, providing solace and support to those in need.

As Ambadas Chavan reflects on the past three years, he acknowledges the collective effort of the community. The organisation's impact extends beyond immediate relief, as they plan to accommodate more than 1,500 children in the next two years. Future projects include venturing into remote areas of Mawar, establishing resource centres for youth, and supporting tribal women with initiatives like sewing machines donated by philanthropists like Kailash.

Despite these accomplishments, challenges persist. The bureaucratic machinery often impedes swift action, and the lack of documentation for marginalised communities hampers their access to government schemes. Caring Hands actively engages with authorities, advocating for policy changes and recognition that goes beyond grassroots efforts.

In a recent interaction at a Seminar organised by the Pune Chapter of Nexus of Good Foundation, Ambadas Chavan shared his vision for the next decade. He envisions Caring Hands not just as a grassroots organisation but as a policy influencer. Their focus extends beyond addressing issues to creating systemic change, particularly in policies related to migration. By advocating for the rights of migrants and ensuring their access to education and health facilities, Caring Hands aims to carve a lasting impact on society.

As Caring Hands continues its journey, the organisation seeks recognition not just for its immediate interventions but as a catalyst for broader policy shifts. The narrative of their work transcends the conventional boundaries of charity, evolving into a movement that envisions a society where every individual, regardless of their background, has an opportunity for a better life. The title "Transforming Lives: The Journey of Caring Hands in Empowering Neglected Communities" encapsulates the essence of their story – a story of resilience, compassion, and the unwavering commitment to create a more equitable world.

Caring Hands presents a wonderful example of Nexus of Good. Ambadas Chavan has created a model that can be replicated and scaled through public-private partnership.

Views expressed are personal