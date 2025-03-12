Nexus of Good: From Hunger to Hope

As the world awakens to new possibilities, millions still grapple with the challenge called hunger.

The So Am I (SAI) Foundation is a beacon of hope, embodying the Hindi shloka "अन्नं ब्रह्म"—“Food is God.”

Officially registered in 2019, the SAI Foundation Trust has dedicated itself to the noble cause of eradicating hunger, demonstrating a profound commitment to social welfare.

Its mission is to spread love and happiness to transform lives!

God has created enough resources for every human being…Unfortunately, someone is wasting food & someone is starving! Thus, the primary goal of the Foundation is to fulfil the needs of those less fortunate and provide care to the deprived.

To stop wastage of food, SAI Foundation started Odisha's First Food Bank, which plays a pivotal role in collecting and storing leftover/surplus food that would otherwise go to waste. This surplus is then redistributed to those in need, ensuring that no one has to face the harsh reality of hunger.

SAI Foundation launched the Shraddha Arpan initiative, which encourages households to set aside dry rations daily. This simple yet impactful practice fosters a sense of community and shared responsibility, as these collected rations are distributed monthly to those who require assistance.

The thoughtful approach of SAI Foundation not only addresses immediate hunger needs but also promotes a culture of giving and sustainability.

SAI Foundation served more than 1,30,000 hot cooked meals to destitute, stranded migrant labourers in Bhubaneswar and distributed dry rations to almost 10,000 families in Khurdha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Boudh, Kendrapara, and Mayurbhanj districts during the 1st wave of Covid.

During the 2nd phase of the pandemic, So Am I Foundation served around 60,000 nutritious cooked meals in lunch & dinner to Covid 19 affected families in Bhubaneswar & Cuttack over a period of 3 months. This was done in collaboration with FICCI FLO, Bhubaneswar, Odisha Society of the Americas, Odias in Australia and the Odisha Society of the Netherlands.

The "SWA AAHAR INITIATIVE" of So Am I Foundation Trust is a thoughtful response to the pressing need for sustainable livelihoods in both urban and rural areas, focusing particularly on the mild and moderate categories of persons with special needs, such as physically handicapped, destitute individuals like widows, divorcees, and senior citizens.

By equipping these marginalized groups with food carts under the Garma Garam brand, the initiative not only provides them with tools for immediate income but also empowers them with skills that can lead to long-term self-sufficiency.

This initiative helps generate employment opportunities and create income sources for many who have been overlooked by traditional employment avenues.

The SWA AAHAR INITIATIVE is a thoughtful approach that recognizes the dignity of work and the importance of self-reliance, ultimately leading to a brighter future for those involved.

Partnering with the Commissionerate Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack in their Basti Ku Chaala initiative, 190 girls and boys were trained in mehendi application, wellness, and cookery.

Under Project DREAMS, 32 former drug addicts were brought to the mainstream through their Garma Garam Initiative fostering financial independence.

With the vision that no one should go to sleep hungry, “So Am I - Rendering Assistance at Medicals (SAIRAM)” initiative is a compassionate response to the challenges faced by patients and their attendants at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar & SCB Medical College, Cuttack. With the increasing demand for medical services and limited bed availability, many patients along with their attendants/families find themselves waiting outside, often for long periods.

In recognition of their struggles, So Am I Foundation has taken a commendable step towards alleviating some of this hardship. Since December 12, 2022, the SAIRAM initiative has been providing hot and nutritious meals to nearly 600 patients/attendants every evening at AIIMS Bhubaneswar and 250 people at SCB Medical College for over a year, ensuring dignity through food.

SAIRAM initiative not only addresses immediate hunger but also helps to ease financial burdens during a period of distress.

Workshops like Dishantika, organised by SAI Foundation since 2013 teach children equality and inclusivity, shaping a more empathetic generation. It is a thoughtful effort that bridges the gaps created by class divides, discrimination and inequality. The workshop not only facilitates interactions but also instils essential life lessons of compassion, selfless service, and the joy of sharing and equality. By bringing these children together, Dishantika cultivates a sense of belongingness that transcends societal barriers. This workshop is a testament to the power of connection and understanding in shaping a more inclusive future for all children.

SAI Foundation provides clothes, blankets, toys, and study materials to the children of the migrant brick kiln workers in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

At Umeedein, a recovery home for paediatric cancer patients, members of SAI Foundation bring joy to young fighters by sharing meals, outings, and laughter.

VISION 2025: In the year ahead, SO AM I Foundation envisions weaving a tapestry of hope and empowerment. They have plans to establish a Clothes Bank to bring warmth and dignity to the needy.

By imparting skill training and equipping the underprivileged with vending carts to start their own food joints, the foundation aims to ignite the flames of self-reliance.

It aims to ignite the flames of self-reliance by training people to open their own food joints. It dreams of nurturing a vibrant Youth Gang—a spirited collective of young hearts ready to carry forward the noble legacy of feeding the hungry and striving for a hunger-free Odisha, ensuring the torch of compassion burns bright for generations to come.

Through their unwavering commitment, SAI Foundation has made a profound impact—turning simple acts of kindness into a powerful force for change.

Every meal shared, every smile exchanged, and every gesture of support contributes to a vision of a world where no one has to go hungry.

The wonderful work being done by SAI Foundation was recognized on December 15, 2024 when they were deservedly bestowed with the Annual Nexus of Good Award at a glittering function at PHD House, New Delhi.

Views expressed are personal