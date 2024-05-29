Nexus of Good: Empowering transformation

Pune Chapter of Nexus of Good has been on the forefront of organising bi-monthly workshops to road-show good work, both in the public as well as private domains. On April 15, 2024, it hosted its 7th event, featuring a compelling address and Q&A session with Neha Vaidya, the Chief Operating Officer of iTeach Schools. With her extensive experience in the social sector spanning 15 years, Neha shared profound insights into the challenges and victories encountered in her journey towards empowering underprivileged children through education.



Neha's journey

Neha commenced her address by reflecting on her journey, which began with a Master's in Social Work. Her path led her through the realms of health and eventually into education, where she found her purpose in transforming the lives of disadvantaged youth. She credited her initial exposure to the sector during her time at Tata Institute for Social Sciences, which opened her eyes to the harsh realities faced by marginalised communities. Inspired by impactful leaders and driven by a strong sense of purpose, Neha embarked on a mission to bridge the gap in educational opportunities for low-income students.

iTeach Schools

Neha provided an overview of iTeach Schools' mission, emphasising its commitment to levelling the playing field for children from diverse socio-economic backgrounds. Established to combat the pervasive influence of poverty on educational outcomes, iTeach schools run a comprehensive programme spanning from grade 8 to college and career placement. Neha highlighted the significant impact of their intervention programmes, boasting impressive statistics such as a remarkable 92 per cent of alumni enrolled in higher education, far surpassing the national average.

Challenges and triumphs

Acknowledging the arduous nature of their work, Neha candidly shared the organisation's challenges, including instances of internal turmoil and external crises. Despite facing adversity, iTeach Schools demonstrated resilience and integrity in upholding their commitment to child protection and justice. Neha recounted a poignant incident where the organisation's response to a case of child abuse empowered survivors to come forward, illustrating the transformative power of advocacy and support.

The incident of child abuse within iTeach Schools serves as a reminder of the harsh realities faced by vulnerable communities and the critical importance of proactive child protection measures. When instances of child abuse surfaced within the organisation, it catalysed a swift and comprehensive response.

The learnings from this incident are multifaceted and profound. Firstly, it underscored the imperative of having robust child protection policies and procedures in place, as well as a culture of transparency and accountability. iTeach Schools' proactive approach to addressing the issue, including filing police complaints and providing support to survivors, exemplifies the organisation's commitment to upholding the rights and dignity of every child under its care. Moreover, the incident shed light on the prevalence of child abuse within broader societal contexts. By amplifying the voices of survivors and providing a platform for them to seek justice, iTeach Schools not only demonstrated its commitment to individual students but also contributed to a broader societal dialogue on child protection and safeguarding. iTeach Schools emerged stronger from this experience and more resolute in its mission to empower and protect its students.

Neha's motivation

In recounting stories of individual triumphs, Neha revealed the driving force behind her unwavering dedication – the resilience and tenacity exhibited by the students themselves. Witnessing students overcome formidable obstacles to pursue their dreams fuelled Neha's conviction that meaningful change is achievable. She emphasised the importance of fostering a sense of possibility and optimism, encapsulated in a video showcasing students' innovative creations and achievements.

Through Neha's anecdotes, we glimpse into the lives of students like Murad and Sheena (Name Changed), who defied the odds stacked against them to chart their own paths to success. Murad, unable to read or write at a grade 1 level upon joining iTeach Schools, exemplifies resilience in the face of learning disabilities and systemic barriers to education. With the support of dedicated educators and a nurturing environment, Murad not only achieved academic success but also embarked on a journey towards higher education and economic independence.

Similarly, Sheena's story highlights the resilience ingrained in students from single-parent households, where familial support and determination serve as pillars of strength. Despite facing personal challenges, Sheena persevered through adversity, balancing her education with internships and supporting her family's financial needs. Her resilience embodies the indomitable spirit of students striving for a better future, fuelled by hope, determination, and a relentless pursuit of their goals.

Neha Vaidya's transition from the health sector to the education sector was not only influenced by her own experiences and values but also by her collaboration with Soumya Jain, a friend from college who founded iTeach Schools. Soumya's decision to leave a corporate job in the United States to pursue social impact work in India resonated deeply with Neha, sparking conversations that ultimately led to her involvement in the education sector.

As Neha recounts, Soumya's passion and persuasive arguments compelled her to reconsider her career trajectory, despite her initial focus on health-related issues. Soumya's vision for iTeach Schools as a platform for transforming education and empowering marginalised youth struck a chord with Neha, aligning with her own values and aspirations for social change. Thus, this collaboration served as a catalyst for her transition to the education sector, marking the beginning of a transformative journey dedicated to advancing educational equity and social justice.

Neha Vaidya's address and the subsequent dialogue exemplified the transformative potential of education as a catalyst for social change. Through iTeach Schools' holistic approach and unwavering commitment, Neha and her team continue to empower the next generation, one life at a time, exemplifying the ethos of the Nexus of Good movement. They present a wonderful and scalable example of addressing social issues through public-private partnership.

Views expressed are personal