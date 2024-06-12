Nexus of Good: Emboldening the educators

The invite was from Sonal Andrews and the request was to attend the Annual Programme of Integrated Teachers Training Academy at Hyderabad. Despite having superannuated in 2018, I was keeping a tight schedule. Hence, I was initially reluctant to travel to Hyderabad. I had met Sonal once but didn’t know her organisation. I don’t really know why but I finally decided to attend the programme because the issue she was attempting to address was close to my heart. She was attempting to equip teachers for early childhood education that had come to be recognised even in the National Education Policy. What an amazing experience it turned out to me. I got the occasion to know more about the remarkable work she was doing. What was even more commendable was the manner in which she was able to scale the model that she had developed.



In the heart of Hyderabad, Integrated Preschool Teachers Training Academy (IPTTA) is empowering a new generation of early childhood educators to shape the future of India. Founded in 2013 by Sonal Ravi Andrews, a passionate advocate for teacher training and child development, IPTTA has become a beacon of excellence in the field.

IPTTA's mission is to nurture passionate educators with creative minds, deep compassion for children, and the courage to act on their beliefs. The academy emphasises the holistic development of each student, fostering not only intellectual growth but also spiritual, moral, social, emotional, and behavioural development. This comprehensive approach ensures that graduates are well-prepared to guide and inspire young learners.

"We want to create a generation of early childhood educators who would then guide the nation's future!" says Sonal Andrews. IPTTA envisions a world where every early childhood educator is not only well-trained but also driven by a genuine love for teaching.

Sonal Ravi Andrews' passion for early childhood education led her to establish IPTTA. Her motto, "Happiness is the Attitude; Passion is the Aptitude, and Humanity is the Ultimate Religion!", reflects the academy's core values. IPTTA's goal is to unleash the potential of every woman interested in making a difference in a child's life through education, empowering them both financially and emotionally.

IPTTA boasts of impressive affiliations and certifications. It is affiliated with both JNCTE and All India Early Childhood Care & Education (AIECCE), and its diploma is recognised internationally. Additionally, IPTTA is the only teachers' training institute in India to be ISO certified by the Centre of Assessments for Excellence (COAE).

Academy’s team of mentors is highly qualified, experienced, and dedicated to their roles. The academy values continuity of teaching and understands the importance of consistency in a student's life, which is why the team comprises only full-time educators.

IPTTA offers both offline and online diploma courses in early childhood care and education, following the HSE-Harmonious Spectrum Education Curriculum. This curriculum focuses on social development, fostering a humanly friendly environment for young learners. The academy also provides a range of services, including workshops for existing teachers, curriculum development for schools, and consultancy for early childhood education centres.

Every year, IPTTA trainees showcase their learning through an exhibition of teaching aids called IPTTA Fest. This event allows students to demonstrate their creativity and innovative teaching methods. IPTTA Fest 11, held in February 2024, focused on the theme "Nature, the teacher," highlighting the importance of incorporating natural elements into early childhood education.

The organisation has many verticals:

✼ Teachers training diploma (offline course)

✼ Online teachers training course

✼ Workshops for existing teachers

✼ Curriculum development for schools (Nursery to Grade 2)

✼ Collaboration for setting up one’s own teachers training centres

✼. End to End solutions for ECE

✼ Consultant for ECE

✼ Audits for the Early years’ centre

The impact what IPTTA is doing is already visible. Its influence extends far beyond Hyderabad. The academy has conducted workshops in various cities across India and has an online presence in 83 cities and four foreign countries (the UAE, Malaysia, Canada and Uganda). IPTTA is working in collaboration with schools for training the teachers in places like Warangal, Jagtial, Rajahmundry, etc and in the cities of Bangalore, Pune, and Kolkata. To date, IPTTA has trained over 180,000 teachers, parents, and children, leaving a lasting impact on the field of early childhood education. Recently, in the months of April and May, they have conducted online workshops on important topics such as storytelling, phonics, music, and movement where more than 400 teachers participated to upskill themselves in preparation for the next academic year.

There are plans for the future as well. IPTTA continues to expand its reach and impact. The academy has launched an annual contract programme for schools (at an affordable cost of Rs 18,000), offering teachers access to recorded training sessions. In the future, IPTTA plans to provide free training courses for support staff in schools.

IPTTA's commitment to excellence has earned it numerous accolades. In recent years, the academy has received awards for "Best Teaching Academy," "Leader Award for Capacity Building," "The Best Teachers Training Company of The Year," and "Best Early Childhood Education Consultant," among others.

IPTTA presents a wonderful example of Nexus of Good. It stands as a shining example of how a dedicated institution can transform the landscape of early childhood education. Through its comprehensive training programmes, unwavering commitment to excellence, and passionate leadership, IPTTA is nurturing a new generation of educators who are not only well-equipped but also deeply inspired to shape young minds. As IPTTA continues to expand its reach and influence, it is clear that this academy is playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of education in India and beyond. With its innovative approach, focus on holistic development, and unwavering dedication to empowering teachers, IPTTA is leaving an enduring legacy in the field of early childhood education.

