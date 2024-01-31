Nexus of Good: Elixir of hope

In the village of Udupi, 96-year-old Buddu Devadiga, a widow and PHH (priority household) card holder, lived alone. Occasionally assisted by extended family, she grappled with moments of helplessness, leading to missed rations for three to four months consistently.

Despite holding onto her ration card for dear life, the promise of sustenance often slipped through her fingers. She could not make it to the ration shop without relying on others for the essential biometric confirmation and collection of her ration. Her fate rested on the hope of timely assistance, leaving her trapped in a disheartening state of helplessness when help did not arrive.

This heart-wrenching scenario sheds light on the challenges faced by elderly individuals, especially those holding onto their ration cards alone. Growing older made them increasingly reliant on others, and unfortunately, many faced rejection from their families due to perceived burdens, poverty, low family income, migration of family members for work, or internal conflicts.

Adding to their struggles was the difficulty of reaching the ration shop. They either had to walk there or depend on others for assistance. Carrying the allocated 5 kg (PHH) or 35 kg (AAY) of ration back home was an additional burden.

In the face of these challenges, addressing these issues became not just advisable but necessary. Streamlining and improving the accessibility of the service was considered crucial for the well-being of these vulnerable individuals, aiming not only for food security but also to bring a spark of hope and dignity back into their lives.

Valliyamma, a 93-year-old lady, staying alone in a dilapidated house in Kaval Byrasandra, Bangalore, with hardly any source of income, struggled every month to get her entitled ration. She had also a similar struggling story.

Thus, the Department of Food and Civil Supplies, Government of Karnataka, decided to come up with an idea to ensure door-step delivery of ration to such helpless families. Identifying such families and serving them in a targeted manner was a task ahead of the Food Department.

The logic behind identifying the most vulnerable families

Upon reviewing the age distribution among single-member ration card holders, it was discovered that a substantial number of families, exceeding 3 lakhs, fall within the 60 years and above age group. Notably, there existed a segment comprising 10,751 families where the primary members were aged 90 years or above. However, before finalizing decisions related to providing aid based on age cohorts, an in-depth analysis was done.

Monthly ration uptake data revealed a significant challenge faced by the 90-plus age group. Among the 10,751 families in this category, a staggering 37 per cent consistently missed their ration monthly. Furthermore, a distressing 24 per cent of these families faced the unfortunate reality of consistently missing their ration for a continuous period of six months.

Reaching out to helpless beneficiaries

In order to provide a reliable and sustainable solution to the challenges faced by beneficiaries, a comprehensive approach was formulated: direct delivery of rations to their doorsteps. This strategic plan entailed a systematic collaboration between Fair price shop (FPS) dealers, food Inspectors (FIs), and Joint directors (JDs)/Deputy Directors (DDs). Within this framework, the pivotal role of Fair Price Shop (FPS) dealers was to personally deliver rations to the identified beneficiaries at their residences. Following this delivery, the verification process was entrusted to the corresponding FI operating within that geographical area.

The entire operational workflow could be effectively monitored and streamlined through the implementation of a user-friendly mobile application. This application incorporates features such as the uploading of geo-tagged images by FPS dealers to confirm successful delivery and corresponding geo-tagged images by the responsible FI to validate the receipt of rations by the beneficiaries.

This transformative process commenced with the meticulous identification of beneficiaries. The preliminary phase involved collaborative efforts between the department and the National Informatics Centre (NIC), resulting in the identification of a significant cohort comprising 10.7k deserving beneficiaries who stood to benefit from this enhanced service delivery model.

The selection criteria for the initial phase encompassed single-member cardholders aged 90 or above. Additionally, the chosen card types were limited to Antyodaya Anna Yojana or Priority Household, where the beneficiary's e-KYC had been completed to confirm their active status.

Following this, a pivotal second step involved the development of a straightforward mobile application tailored for both Fair price shop (FPS) dealers and food inspectors (FIs). This application was designed with features facilitating the confirmation of delivery by FPS dealers and subsequent verification by FIs through functionalities such as uploading geo-tagged photos. To orchestrate this process seamlessly, an intensive mapping task was undertaken to align FPS dealers with beneficiaries and FIs with FPS Dealers.

In tandem with this, an exhaustive effort was made to collect crucial beneficiary data, including residential addresses. Verification of this information was meticulously carried out by FIs through physical verification. Contact details of beneficiaries and the corresponding FIs and FS dealers were also diligently gathered. The third and arguably most crucial step involved the actual implementation of this meticulously planned system.

To validate the application and anticipate potential issues at the grassroots level before full implementation, a pilot project was executed in Bangalore North Range and Bangalore Rural District. Initial training sessions were conducted for FPS dealers and FIs, covering the mobile application's installation, operation, and the defined roles of FPS dealers and FIs. During the pilot, FPS dealers-initiated ration distribution to identified beneficiaries at their doorsteps, enabling a focused assessment of the application's functionality and rapid resolution of any emerging challenges.

Additionally, a crucial aspect of the evaluation involved testing the exemption of this specific group of identified beneficiaries from biometric authentication, transitioning instead to OTP authentication. Intriguingly, this adjustment found favourable reception from both beneficiaries and FPS dealers, notably contributing to the overall streamlining of the process.

Subsequently, the second phase of implementation, spanning the entire state, was undertaken. During this phase, the distribution of ration for the months of October, November, and December 2023 was executed, with the delivery taking place directly at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries. The execution of this extended phase proceeded seamlessly, and the outcomes were remarkably encouraging. With this successful completion, the programme was deemed ready for full-fledged and comprehensive implementation.

More than 4,000 at their homes have been supplied with rations through Annasuvidha application over a three months period.

In the warmth of this transformative initiative, the heartening stories of elderly beneficiaries, like Valliyamma and Buddu Devadiga, resonate as testaments to the power of compassion. As the programme expands to reach more homes, it stands not only as a symbol of efficient service but also as a beacon of hope and dignity for those often forgotten.

What this young IAS officer, Gyanendra Gangwar, MD, Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation and his committed team have initiated is truly remarkable and presents a wonderful example of Nexus of Good. This is a model that can and should be replicated by other states through public-private partnership

Views expressed are personal