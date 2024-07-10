Nexus of Good: Defying ‘disability’

We have recognised the need to care for specially-abled children, and many initiatives are being undertaken in different parts of the country. This segment of children requires special attention. This is precisely what is being attempted in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh.



In Moradabad district, approximately 4,998 disabled students aged 6 to 14 have been identified and enrolled in government schools. To integrate these students into mainstream education and society, and to promote their educational, physical, intellectual, and social development, an Accessible Library/Sugamya Pustakalaya was established on September 25, 2023 at the Composite School Dang Campus in the urban area of Moradabad. This initiative was a collaborative effort between the District Panchayat, Moradabad and the Basic Education Department, Moradabad, under the initiative of the Divisional Commissioner, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, and the district administration. Chief Development Officer Sumit Yadav and Regional Assistant Education Director (Basic) Budh Priya Singh made substantial contributions to setting up this library.

The Accessible Library/Sugamya Pustakalaya is designed to provide educational support based on the disabilities of the children, such as full vision impairment, partial vision impairment, deafness, and intellectual disabilities. Various types of equipment, teaching materials, and TLM (Teaching-Learning Materials) are available in the library to support the educational needs of these children. The library offers a range of books, assistive devices, and digital equipment, including Braille books, enlarged print books, Braille slates, Braille alphabet (Hindi and English), stylus, blind sticks, accessible canes, Taylor frames, types, shapes, abacus, geometry kits, fruit kits, teddies, eye-hand coordinators, MSID kits, signature guides, fruit models, screen magnifiers, magnifying sheets, DAISY players, magnifying lenses, painting books, vegetable flashcards, sound balls, wooden flashcards, building blocks, zip-unzip kits, doctor kits, body parts models, number learning tools, animal models, various utensils, tools, drawing books, activity cards, number and colour recognition tools, counting frames, hearing aids, therapy balls, speech trainers, speech therapy mirrors, picture charts, scratchers, straws, teddy rings, sound systems, physiotherapy tools, wooden and plastic models, alphabet charts (Hindi/English), animal charts, number shapes, shape puzzles, musical equipment, kitchen sets, transportation tools, and various pictorial charts such as Hindi/English alphabets, counting, multiplication tables, animal charts, kitchen materials, medical materials, body parts, fruits and vegetables, flowers, great personalities of India, historical buildings, traffic signs, and environmental charts.

Modified materials such as counting frames, counting stickers, building blocks, multi-sensory flashcards/sensory stimulation kits, rental lights, producing toys, toys with various textures, stacking toys, etc., are provided in the library for activities related to the daily life of disabled children (ADL). In the library room, Braille Hindi alphabet, Braille English alphabet, and Braille mathematical symbols have been created using ball painting, making it easier for visually impaired children to learn and teach.

Special educators conduct intellectual assessments of disabled children, set goals based on their current educational level, and prepare individualised educational programs for each child. Thereafter, educational support is provided using the various equipment, digital tools, teaching materials, and TLM available in the library, helping to integrate children into mainstream education.

A tactile map is installed at the main entrance of the Accessible Library, which visually impaired children can touch to navigate easily to their designated spots. This tactile map helps children move freely, locate study materials, and access the library's facilities, such as restrooms. Tactile paths are also installed from the main entrance to various locations within the library for easy navigation.

The Accessible Library is currently operated under the guidance of District Basic Education Officer Ajit Kumar and the supervision of District Coordinator of Integrated Education Tara Singh. Various activities are conducted by special educators to integrate disabled children into mainstream education, including identification, enrolment, counselling (for children and parents), medical assessment camps, and equipment and assistive device measurement and distribution camps organised with the cooperation of ALIMCO Kanpur. Individualised educational programs are prepared for the children by special educators. Visually impaired children are taught using Braille script, DAISY players, Braille slates, abacus, Taylor frames, and other teaching materials. Hearing-impaired children receive education using speech trainers, speech mirrors, and other teaching materials, while intellectually disabled children are taught using MSID kits and various models. This helps the children achieve their predetermined learning levels.

Special educators related to VI, HI, and ID conduct educational support and activities according to the roster in the Accessible Library. Since its inception on September 25, 2023, an average of 20 to 25 students attend the library daily from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM to receive education. The operational Accessible Library is providing additional educational support to various types of disabled children in the district, enhancing their educational, intellectual, physical, and social development, and offering equal opportunities for better education in society, thus fulfilling the concept of inclusive education.

Given the positive results of the Accessible Library currently operating in the district, the Divisional Commissioner decided to open such libraries at the tehsil level. Following this decision, an Accessible Library at the Block Resource Centre in Kanth was inaugurated on June 19, 2024. This library also provides various types of equipment, teaching materials, and TLM to support the educational needs of disabled children. It includes Braille books, enlarged print books, Braille slates, Braille Hindi alphabet, and more.

Special educators related to VI, HI, and ID provide educational support and activities according to the roster in the Accessible Library. Since its inception on June 19, 2024, students attend daily from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM to receive education.

Based on the positive results of the operational Accessible Libraries in the district, plans are underway to establish such libraries at the Block Resource Centres in Bilari and Thakurdwara.

What has been initiated by the committed team under the inspired leadership of the Divisional Commissioner is a wonderful example of Nexus of Good. They are taking care of an important but usually ignored segment of society. The model is replicable and scalable.

