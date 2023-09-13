Nexus of Good: Crusading through advocacy

As we commemorate 77 years of independence, the story of Chinnari, a 9-year-old from the remote tribal hamlet of Tapilamamidi in the eastern ghats of Andhra Pradesh, is worth narrating. Prior to June 2022, Chinnari was faced with a lack of educational prospects, leaving her future uncertain. In a span of just two years, a remarkable evolution has unfolded—Chinnari could get access to education. This remarkable change can be attributed to the grassroots advocacy efforts of social worker Pradeep Karuturi.



Following his 2016 expedition to Antarctica, Pradeep committed himself wholeheartedly to grassroots initiatives centered around #climateaction, with a special focus on tribal communities. His primary objective was facilitation of their access to essential necessities, including education, healthcare, clean water, and government support programmes. This noble goal was achieved through persistent advocacy efforts aimed at both local and state government authorities. Pradeep leveraged his valuable experience in collaborating with the Andhra Pradesh state government to drive these impactful advocacy endeavors.

His conviction remained steadfast. He believed that empowering tribal communities with fundamental amenities held vital importance in enabling them to maintain their residence in these pristine locations, subsequently contributing to the preservation of the forests and the wealth of biodiversity they harbour. His journey began with interventions in the tribal hamlet of Rolugunta. This was followed by reaching out to a number of other hamlets including Venam, Anuku, Porlabanda, Suvapadu, Tadipalem, and recently Tapilamamidi.

Nestled within the Eastern Ghats of India, Tapilamamidi village is a secluded tribal enclave situated in Andhra Pradesh's Chintapalli Mandal within the Alluri Sitharama Raju district. This picturesque settlement accommodates approximately 150 residents who live in around 35 houses. They belong to the Kodu tribal community, categorised under the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group. Enveloped by the enchanting embrace of hills, this community's livelihood revolves around coffee plantations.

In October 2021, Pradeep responded to their request for educational support for their children by visiting the village. During his visit, he organised a community gathering and encouraged them to work together to construct a community building using locally available materials. A remarkable display of unity followed, transcending age and gender boundaries as members of the tribal community came forward to collectively build the community center. In a subsequent step, Pradeep appointed an educated tribal individual as a volunteer, tasked with imparting essential literacy skills to the children. He then started the education center in June 2022. Acknowledging the value of their efforts, Pradeep ensured that the volunteers received a stipend. The accomplishments of these initiatives were further enhanced by the dedicated engagement of volunteers such as Ramesh Babu (a government school headmaster) and Venkat Reddy (a retired mandal education officer) who mentored the volunteer in imparting education to the children.

Simultaneously, Pradeep initiated his advocacy endeavors at the state level, making a representation to the then Principal Secretary of Education, B Rajsekhar. The aim was to secure a regular government school, thereby establishing a sustainable solution for the tribal hamlet. The response from the officer was affirmative. There was recognition of the fact that good work could be scaled and sustained only through public-private partnership. In a subsequent meeting with the District Collector, Sumit Kumar, alongside tribal representatives, Pradeep articulated the need for a school. Not very surprisingly, the young collector reacted positively and allocated a special grant of INR 4,06,540 for the construction of the school building to the village secretary.

Once again, the tribal community stepped forward with unwavering determination, volunteering their efforts to construct their own school building. Their commitment was evident in the countless hours they dedicated to the construction process, driven by the desire to secure a better future for their children. Their involvement extended to various aspects, ranging from leveling the land, unloading sand and cement, sourcing stones from distant locations, and aiding in plastering works. This collective endeavor not only contributed to a reduction in the overall project cost but also fostered a profound sense of ownership within the community.

August 16, 2023, marked a significant occasion as the District Collector, Sumit Kumar, visited this remote village. This was the first-ever visit by a senior district official to the village. Amid a festive atmosphere, he inaugurated the newly constructed school building along with the child Chinnari. In a heartwarming display of cultural exchange, he engaged in the traditional Dhimsa dance alongside the tribal communities, and participated in Grama Sabha. In the meeting, Rajesh, from the tribal hamlet, joyfully underlined that after 77 years of independence, the children of Tapilamamidi have now truly attained freedom by gaining access to education. During the event, the district collector declared this endeavor as a model project orchestrated by the community itself. He commended the dedicated efforts of Pradeep and his team for uniting the community, amplifying their voices, and facilitating access to education. Expressing his appreciation, he extended his support for the initiative and urged the team to identify five more villages for similar projects. He assured them of the necessary funding directly to the village community to realise these ventures, underscoring his commitment to the cause.

Pradeep manages these initiatives without the backing of any formal organisation, balancing them alongside his full-time commitment to a think tank named OMI Foundation, situated in Delhi. At the foundation, he is actively involved in advancing electric mobility in India. Moreover, he is looking forward to continuing his policy advocacy work with the tribal communities at the grassroots level for their empowerment.

What Pradeep Karuturi has managed to achieve in this remote area is a wonderful example of Nexus of Good. The model is easily replicable and scalable through public-private partnership.

