Nexus of Good Award: Empowering with purpose

Connecting Dreams Foundation (CDF) works on the belief that real transformation happens when root causes of societal challenges are addressed rather than simply managing their symptoms. Guided by the principles of systemic change, inclusion, and collaboration, the mission is to empower marginalised communities to create sustainable livelihoods and build a future of equity and opportunity. Over the years, the foundation has aligned its work with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), creating programmes that dismantle structural barriers while fostering youth leadership and community-driven innovation.

CDF’s approach stems from a deep understanding of systemic inequities. Among the many communities they work with, the transgender community in India faces particularly severe challenges. Two key issues stand out: the lack of acceptance in the larger ecosystem and the absence of meaningful livelihood opportunities. These challenges often leave transgender individuals with no choice but to engage in begging or sex work as a means of survival. This harsh reality is a consequence of social exclusion and discrimination that permeates every aspect of their lives. Recognising the need for systemic intervention, Transformation Career Progression Fellowship, a programme uniquely designed to address these challenges by empowering transgender individuals to dream beyond survival and achieve meaningful economic independence, was developed.

The Transformation Career Progression Fellowship is a comprehensive initiative that equips participants with the skills, confidence, and emotional resilience needed to navigate a society that has historically excluded them. What sets this programme apart is its holistic, two-phase structure, which provides step-by-step guidance to fellows. In the first phase, participants are introduced to foundational skills such as internet literacy, financial literacy, and communication, which help them understand the avenues available for growth. Importantly, this phase also includes emotional resilience training to address the mental health challenges that many transgender individuals face due to societal stigma. Fellows not only gain practical skills but also build confidence and clarity about their aspirations.

The second phase of the programme offers flexibility, allowing fellows to choose their preferred pathways for growth. Whether it’s developing employability skills for mainstream jobs, exploring creative fields like music and art, pursuing careers in beauty and wellness, or acquiring entrepreneurial skills to start their own businesses, the programme tailors its support to meet the unique needs and dreams of each participant. This phased approach ensures that the fellows are not just trained but are fully equipped to thrive in their chosen fields, creating a foundation for long-term success.

Collaboration is at the heart of the fellowship’s success. The programme brings together a wide range of stakeholders, creating spaces for interaction that break down barriers of exclusion. College students engage with transgender fellows, helping them build skills, develop business plans, and even set up enterprises. Corporate professionals mentor the fellows, offering virtual guidance on improving communication skills and navigating workplace dynamics. These interactions foster mutual understanding and acceptance while building the fellows’ confidence and expanding their networks. By connecting participants with different communities, the programme not only empowers individuals but also promotes broader societal change.

The stories emerging from the Transformation Career Progression Fellowship are a testament to its transformative power. Aman, a fellow who once faced relentless discrimination in his previous job, found a new path through the programme. With training and mentorship, he launched his Kulhad Pizza business, which has become a thriving enterprise. Aman’s success has inspired others in the transgender community to explore entrepreneurship as a viable and dignified livelihood option. Similarly, Priyanka, who overcame personal and societal challenges, built a successful blended tea business with the fellowship’s support. Her unique blends, including stevia-based tea, have gained significant recognition, showcasing the potential of inclusive innovation. Bella, another fellow, used her passion for dance to establish a dance studio, where she now teaches various dance forms, promoting holistic wellness for the transgender community and beyond. These stories highlight not just individual achievements but also the programme’s broader impact in reshaping narratives and breaking stereotypes.

Since its inception, the Transformation Career Progression Fellowship has trained over 900 transgender individuals, placed more than 450 fellows in mainstream jobs, and supported the launch of 60 entrepreneurial ventures. These numbers reflect the programme’s tangible impact, but the transformation goes far beyond statistics. Participants leave the programme with a renewed sense of self-worth, resilience, and hope for the future. By addressing the systemic barriers that have historically held them back, the fellowship enables fellows to not only dream big but also realise those dreams.

At Connecting Dreams Foundation, their work is guided by the belief that changemaking is for everyone. Transformation is not limited by age, background, or resources—it is driven by passion and the determination to create a better world. The programmes provide the tools, mentorship, and platforms that individuals need to unleash their potential and contribute meaningfully to society. While youth remain at the heart of this movement, we believe that everyone has the power to drive systemic change.

The path forward for Connecting Dreams Foundation is one of crafting similar programmes to impact multiple marginalised communities. By applying the principles of collaboration, systemic change, and empowerment that have driven the success of the Transformation Career Progression Fellowship, the aim is to address the unique challenges faced by diverse groups. Their commitment remains to provide resources, mentorship, and support that enable individuals to lead independent, fulfilling lives. Together, a future that is more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable can be created—one where every individual, regardless of their identity, has the opportunity to thrive and achieve their dreams.

Connecting Dreams Foundation deservedly won the 2024 Nexus of Good Annual Award. They have presented a wonderful model that is replicable and scalable. The key to their success has been their ability to take all the stakeholders along. This would be necessary when the model gets replicated and/or scaled.

Views expressed are personal