Nexus of Good Award: Conserving a treasure tree

From a versatile tribal remedy to a crucial component of nearly every tribal ritual, Mahua (Madhuca longifolia) has a wide array of uses. It has thousands of well-documented applications in daily life. Beyond its economic value, the sugar-rich fruit, rich in vitamins and minerals, as well as the flowers and oil extracted from the seed, are all utilized in various ways and are a boon to the pharmaceutical industry. Mahua flower liquor is deeply ingrained in the tribal culture of Chhattisgarh and much of central India. Known as a ‘Kalpavriksha’ or a divine tree in tribal regions, Mahua plays a crucial role in sustaining the local economy; a single Mahua tree can generate up to Rs 10,000 annually for a tribal household. Mahua truly serves as a "cradle to coffin" resource, especially for India's tribal communities, spanning various regions and socioeconomic strata. Despite having such enormous potential for both nature and society, the Mahua industry and efforts for its conservation in the country are still at a nascent stage. The contemporary strategies for conserving the Mahua sector in Chhattisgarh, which is home to one of the largest Mahua tree populations in the country remain underdeveloped, with official schemes for its regeneration almost non-existent, even in tribal villages. Having a life cycle of about 60 years, several of the Mahua trees in Chhattisgarh are now mature or nearing the end of their natural lifespan. Although the older trees remain, absence of young saplings poses a threat to future Mahua population. This issue is compounded by human activities such as clearing land and burning fire below Mahua trees for Mahua collection and cattle grazing. Consequently, many regions, including the tribal-dominated areas of Bastar and Sarguja, face the risk of Mahua tree extinction. One will find only matured big trees of Mahua in farmer’s fields and open patches of land in villages but Saplings are totally absent. Forest department mainly concentrates on planting Mahua in forest land but much of the Mahua population is found in the non-forest land adjacent to villages.

The "Mahua Bachao Abhiyaan" Initiative. Comprehending the urgency of preserving Mahua trees, the Government of Chhattisgarh has launched comprehensive initiatives aimed at protecting, conserving and regenerating Mahua trees in villages. One of the key figures leading this conservation effort is Manish Kashyap who is currently posted as Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) in Manendragarh District, Chhattisgarh. Kashyap's endeavours have become an exemplary model for Mahua tree conservation in the region. The "Mahua Bachao Abhiyaan" (Save Mahua Campaign), aims to safeguard the future of Mahua trees by enhancing the green cover of Mahua trees across tribal villages and farmland. The campaign seeks to address the low regeneration rates of Mahua tree population by commissioning a mega plantation of Mahua saplings protecting the young plants from grazing animals and fires. The Mahua Bachao Abhiyaan clocked a major milestone when as many as 30,000 Mahua saplings were planted across 47 villages in the Manendragarh Forest Division. This mega plantation drive was carried out on patches of vacant land on the village outskirts, farmers' fields, and farm boundaries. To ensure the safety of saplings from cattle and other environmental hazards, villagers were also provided with Tree guards. The campaign has not only focused on the mere plantation of Mahua saplings but also on educating the local community about the importance of preserving these trees for future generations. This initiative has garnered overwhelmingly affirmative community responses, with villagers showing considerable interest in planting and caring for the trees, as they understand the long-term benefits of Mahua to their livelihood. Villagers have taken responsibility for the Mahua saplings planted in their fields. Kashyap’s innovative approach of using tree guards has furthered the success of the campaign, ensuring that the saplings have a higher chance of survival. Numerous other farmers, like Ramsukh Yadav from Wam Ganjar village, who planted 20 Mahua saplings, have expressed that they are hopeful for the economic benefits of the Mahua trees once they mature in 10 years and start bearing fruits. As one Mahua tree can yield up to 2 quintals of flowers and 50 kilograms of seeds annually, farmers stand opportunities to gain significant income, enhancing their economic sustainability.

Building on the success of the initial phase, the Manendragarh Forest Division has set an ambitious target to plant as many as 1 lakh Mahua saplings in the coming year, with the long-term goal of planting up to 2 lakh saplings. These efforts are part of the state’s broader initiative under Prime Minister’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, which has fostered a mass movement for tree plantation and environmental protection in Chhattisgarh and the nation at large. Funded with a thoughtful investment of ₹1.65 crore for the first phase of planting, it will be further scaled up in subsequent years. The economic benefits of this initiative extend beyond direct income generation from Mahua flowers and seeds. The trees also provide environmental services, including their role in preventing soil erosion, improving water retention in the soil, maintaining biodiversity, and contributing to carbon sequestration.

Despite the success of the Mahua Bachao Abhiyaan, several challenges remain to be addressed. One of the major concerns is the lack of a coordinated, long-term strategy for the regeneration of Mahua trees across the state. While the government and various officers have made significant strides, the regeneration of Mahua trees still requires further investment in research, policy reforms, and community engagement. To ensure that Mahua trees thrive in the future, continued efforts are needed to protect young saplings, enforce sustainable harvesting practices, and encourage farmers to cultivate Mahua trees on their land. Furthermore, expanding the conservation initiative to other regions, such as Bastar and Sarguja, will be crucial to preserve this vital resource. The conservation of Mahua trees in Chhattisgarh, led by officials like Manish Kashyap, represents a vital step in preserving a culturally significant tree species that sustains the livelihood of thousands of tribal families. The efforts to plant and protect Mahua saplings, supported by both local communities and government initiatives, offer hope for the future of Mahua trees in the region. As the campaign expands and with the target of saplings to be planted in lakhs, it is expected that the economic, environmental, and cultural benefits of Mahua trees will continue to flourish, ensuring that this ‘Kalpavriksha’ remains a treasured part of Chhattisgarh’s landscape for generations to come.

Manish Kashyap deservedly won the Nexus of Good Annual Award, 2024 for presenting a model that is replicable and scalable through public-private partnership in the true spirit of Nexus of Good.

Views expressed are personal