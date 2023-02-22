Nexus of Good: An exemplary metamorphosis

After the success of an experimental low-budget model of converting a dumpyard into ‘Sangam Swarnim Vatika’ in early 2021, Aishwarya Raj, a young Indian Forest Service Officer, has now embarked upon the idea to replicate it in the form of a new eco-restoration project in the true spirit of Nexus of Good. A detailed proposal of this new project was prepared in December 2021. It was approved and funds sanctioned by MOEFCC, Government of India, towards the end of 2022. The project entails creating a ‘Nagar Van’, a 10-hectare city forest at Shamshi-Mohal in Bhuntar Range, Parvati Forest Division along the River Beas, close to the confluence of the Beas and Parvati rivers. The van complex shall aid the development of a local eco-tourism circuit. It will also be a haven for locals, nature-enthusiasts, cyclists and birdwatchers and visitors to enjoy the beauty of nature and forests in their vicinity.



The area in Shamshi is forest land within municipal limits, also home to office complexes, housing colonies and riverside areas. Unfortunately, a large part of these areas was being dumped with garbage and waste from nearby localities. The brunt of this has been borne by River Beas, its banks and local inhabitants. Biotic pressures and encroachment have been other concerns, as also the frequenting of some anti-social elements at times. It is pertinent to mention that a small part of the total area was already converted in March 2021 into a ‘Sangam Swarnim Vatika’ that has been welcomed by locals. As has been observed in the last few months, the space, wherein only anti-social elements were found loitering in late evenings earlier, is now frequented by regular walkers, old people and youngsters in a safe, green and conducive environment. The proposal now was to expand this concept and merge it with the larger scheme of Nagar Van Yojana, which can be a classic example of dovetailing of government schemes in the field of environment conservation. One more highlight of the location is that it falls right in the heart of Kullu Bhuntar town, which makes it a befitting candidate for a Nagar Van complex.

Work under the project has already commenced. Linear and regional models of planting and recreational avenues, including eco-restoration, will be created by the end of this year. A traditional ‘Kath-Kuni’ heritage-inspired gateway has now taken over a filth-laden riverside area. Thematic ‘forest patches’/vans shall be the highlight all along the mighty River Beas banks. The Aarogya Van (highlighting the ethano-botanical richness of Kullu Himalayas flora) is almost ready. Furthermore, Miyawaki plantation zones, with a multi-storeyed forest structure, birding trails, oriental zone, butterfly breeding zone are also underway. Planting species would highlight the native floral diversity. The recycling techniques and learnings in creating the Swarnim Vatika are coming handy again. Use of discarded household slates (from the traditional Kath-Kuni style houses), and river-stones for landscaping and fencing from old, established plantations is providing the window to minimise purchase of new material and lowering our carbon footprint!

A riverside walking trail starting from Shamshi complex will be developed along River Beas with Victorian lighting and seating facilities. The project is a combination of small grooves of forests, vatikas and avenue plantations, along with protection measures, walking and cycling trails, open gymnasiums, recreational spaces and amenities for locals/visitors, including a seasonal zipline facility along the riverside front.

Broadly, the activities fall under three categories — ecological, protectional and recreational.

Ecological

❋Avenue plantation of grooves: Grooves of flagship native species like Deodar, Alnus, and Oak are to be developed, and also of ornamental ones like Cherry Blossom, Oleander, Bottlebrush, Bougainvillea, Willow, Mulberry, Golden shower, Jacaranda, fruiting species like Apricot, Pomegranate etc. A combination of climbers, ornamentals and herbals will be used. Emphasis will also be on imbibing the latest tenets of urban forestry like the Miyawaki plantation technique.

❋Themed Forest patches/vatikas: Apart from grooves, along with beautiful indigenous grasses and hedges, miniatures of arboretum/bambusetum are being developed inside close-fenced zones.

❋Nursery-raising: A part of existing Shamshi nursery is to be used to raise and meet the requirements of park development and, in future, as a sales counter for ornamental/herbal plants, which shall generate resources for future maintenance of the van complex.

Protection

Interlinked chain fencing and eco-friendly local wooden and stone fencing are being erected along the river banks and surrounding plantation areas, along the trails. Also, as the area is close to the river, it is essential to provide for soil conservation and retaining wall structures, as per site conditions in portions. Some already degraded areas, due to mining, are being reclaimed in the form of river beach and soil conservation structures.

Recreational

❋Trail development: A network of trails is being developed with minimum impact on the surroundings. The main trail is to include cycling provision as well, and the rest will be connecting trails. Up-cycling techniques like using eco-friendly, discarded household slates (akin to those used in Swarnim Vatika), are being implemented. Raised paths, shorelines and selfie-points will be developed using these trails along Beas — catering to needs of young and old, women and men alike (With CCTV installations and lighting to ensure safety).

❋Gazebos/benches: As total area of the proposed van complex is about 10 ha, development of forest/nature observance areas and proper resting points/view-points/gazebos/benches will be ensured.

❋Cycling track: A defined track on trail for cyclists to cater to their health and scenic needs!

❋Open gym/meditation points: For the youngsters and health-conscious adults, a part of the ‘Arogya Van’ is being dedicated to open gymnasium, yoga and meditation zones.

❋Riverfront development/sand beach/zipline: To be taken up as part of the riverfront development exercise for walking, river-gazing, zipline near SSB and recreation. Rafting is also foreseen as a future proposal to add to the revenue once established.

❋Bird-watching trail along the walking track is also being developed for visitors to enjoy the many avian species visiting the ecotone area of River Beas.

❋Solar lighting/CCTVs: These are installed all along the trail to ensure safety of the visitors and keep any anti-social elements out of picture.

❋Signages and nature-awareness inputs: Spread over 10 ha, the area will be well-equipped with signages, guidance maps/woodcrafts etc. to guide and educate the visitors. Driftwood will be utilised as part of upcycling.

The idea, therefore, is to blend an entire living area into the concept of ‘city forest’ rather than only working on a vacant patch of land. This landscape approach will help make the experience more wholesome as well as be in line with the essence of Nagar Van Yojana where people living in the vicinity can also be made stakeholders in the upkeep of these greening exercises and make use of nature’s positive experiences.

What is being attempted by this dynamic forest officer, Aishwarya Raj, and his committed team is a wonderful example of Nexus of Good. Leveraging the success of “Sangam Swarn Vatika”, they are now replicating this success on a scale.

Views expressed are personal