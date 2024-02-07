Nexus of Good: Catalysing change

As we commemorate 77 years of independence, the story of Chinnari, a 9-year-old from the remote tribal hamlet of Tapilamamidi in the eastern ghats of Andhra Pradesh, is worth a mention. Prior to June 2022, Chinnari was faced with a lack of educational prospects, leaving her future uncertain. In a mere span of two years, a remarkable evolution has unfolded—Chinnari's access to education has been established. This remarkable change can be attributed to the grassroots advocacy efforts of social worker Pradeep Kauturi.



Following his 2016 expedition to Antarctica, Pradeep committed himself wholeheartedly to grassroots initiatives centered around #climateaction, with a special focus on tribal communities. His primary objective remains the facilitation of their access to essential necessities, including education, healthcare, clean water, and government support programmes. This noble goal was achieved through persistent advocacy efforts aimed at both local and state government authorities. Pradeep capitalised on his valuable experience in collaborating with the Andhra Pradesh government to drive these impactful advocacy endeavours.

His conviction remained steadfast: empowering tribal communities with these fundamental amenities holds vital importance in enabling them to maintain their residence in these pristine locations, subsequently contributing to the preservation of the forests and the wealth of biodiversity they harbour. His journey began with interventions in the tribal hamlet of Rolugunta, followed by a ripple effect that reached numerous other hamlets including Venam, Anuku, Porlabanda, Suvapadu, Tadipalem, and recently Tapilamamidi.

Nestled within the Eastern Ghats of India, Tapilamamidi village is a secluded tribal enclave situated in Andhra Pradesh's Chintapalli Mandal within the Alluri Sitharama Raju district. This picturesque settlement accommodates approximately 150 residents who inhabit around 35 houses. They belong to the Kodu tribal community, categorised under the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group. Enveloped by the enchanting embrace of hills, this community's livelihood revolves around coffee plantations.

In October of 2021, Pradeep responded to their request for educational support for their children by visiting the village. During his visit, he organised a community gathering and encouraged them to work together to construct a community building using locally available materials. A remarkable display of unity followed, transcending age and gender boundaries, as members of the tribal community came forward to collectively build the community centre. In a subsequent step, Pradeep appointed an educated tribal individual as a volunteer, tasked with imparting essential literacy skills to the children and started the education centre in June 2022. Acknowledging the value of their efforts, Pradeep ensured the volunteer received a stipend. The accomplishments of these initiatives were further enhanced by the dedicated engagement of volunteers such as Ramesh Babu (a government school headmaster) and Venkat Reddy (a retired mandal education officer) who mentored the volunteers in imparting education to the children.

Simultaneously, Pradeep initiated his advocacy endeavors at the state level, presenting a representation to the then Principal Secretary of Education, B Rajsekhar. The aim was to secure a regular government school, thereby establishing a sustainable solution for the tribal hamlet. The response from the officer was affirmative, resulting in Pradeep being connected with district authorities. In a subsequent meeting with the District Collector Sumit Kumar, alongside tribal representatives, Pradeep articulated the need for a school. Encouragingly, the young Collector reacted positively and allocated a special grant of INR 4,06,540 for the construction of the school building to the village secretary.

Once again, the tribal community stepped forward with unwavering determination, volunteering their efforts to construct their own school building. Their commitment was evident in the countless hours they dedicated to the construction process, driven by the desire to secure a better future for their children. Their involvement extended to various aspects, ranging from leveling the land, unloading sand and cement, sourcing stones from distant locations, and aiding in plastering works. This collective endeavor not only contributed to a reduction in the overall project cost but also fostered a profound sense of ownership within the community.

August 16, 2023, marked a significant occasion as the District Collector honored the remote village with his presence, marking the village's inaugural visit by a district official. Amid a festive atmosphere, he inaugurated the newly constructed school building along with the child Chinnari. In a heartwarming display of cultural exchange, he engaged in the traditional Dhimsa dance alongside the tribal communities and participated in grama sabha. In the meeting, Rajesh, from the tribal hamlet, underlined that after 77 years of independence, the children of Tapilamamidi have now truly attained freedom by gaining access to education and expressed his joy.

During the event, the District Collector declared this endeavor as a model project orchestrated by the community itself. He commended the dedicated efforts of Pradeep and his team for uniting the community, amplifying their voices, and facilitating access to education. Expressing his appreciation, he extended his support for the initiative and urged the team to identify five more villages for similar projects. He assured them of the necessary funding directly to the village community to realise these ventures, underscoring his commitment to the cause.

Pradeep manages these initiatives without the backing of any formal organisation, balancing them alongside his full-time commitment to a think tank named OMI Foundation, situated in Delhi. At the foundation, he is actively involved in advancing electric mobility in India. Moreover, he is looking forward to continuing his policy advocacy work with the tribal communities at the grassroots for their empowerment.

What Pradeep has demonstrated in this remote village of Andhra Pradesh is truly commendable. It represents a wonderful example of Nexus of Good that can be replicated through public-private partnership.

Views expressed are personal



