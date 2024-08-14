Nexus of Good: A webbed shield

Modern technology will always be a part of our daily lives in the digital era, and law enforcement is no different. One such invention is network mapping, a potent instrument that has the potential to revolutionise police enforcement, especially in delicate and riot-prone areas. As a police officer working in a police subdivision of rural Maharashtra, this young Indian Police Service Officer, Annapurna Singh, had personally seen the effects of inter-communal conflict and the necessity of obtaining strategic intelligence. She subsequently demonstrated how network mapping can transform routine law enforcement and open the door to new developments.



When social, economic, and political issues cause divides among various community groups, an area becomes vulnerable to rioting. Due to resentment from the past, differences in wealth, and rivalry for scarce resources, communities with mixed religion populations may develop into hot-spots for communal activities. Owing to close-knit communities and the potential for minor disputes to quickly spiral out of control, rural areas are especially vulnerable to riots. Preventive actions to uphold peace and order are made possible by gathering and evaluating data about these areas in order to identify underlying problems and potential triggers.

Creating the network map

The creation of a network map is a meticulous process that begins with comprehensive data collection. Here’s a step-by-step overview of how we create the network map for a riot-prone area:

1. Data collection:

● Population data: Demographic information, noting the mixed religious composition of the area, was gathered

● Crime data: Contains detailed records of crimes committed by individuals, including:

i. Person ID

ii. Name

iii. Crime ID

iv. Number of sections involved in each crime

v. IPC sections for each crime

● Influence score: Each person was assigned an influence score (on a scale of 1-5) based on human feedback and general influence within the community.

2. Negativity score:

● Severity score: Calculated for each IPC section based on punishment severity, and whether the crime is cognisable or bailable.

● Negativity score: For each individual, this score is the average of:

i. Count of crimes

ii. Mean number of sections in each crime

iii. Mean severity of each section

3. Node data preparation:

● Each node represents an individual taken in the sample data set

● The negativity scores were combined with the nodes data to create an updated data-set.

● Each person was categorised based on size (influence) and colour (negativity):

Big red: High influence, high negativity

Small red: Low influence, high negativity

Big pale: High influence, low negativity

Small pale: Low influence, low negativity

• Identification of troublemakers:

'Big Red' circles, representing people with strong influence and high negativity, can be found by examining crime statistics and social interactions. These are the crowd-pullers, and because of their capacity to enrage sizable gatherings, they may be extremely dangerous. For example, a person who has a history of planning violent protests should be properly watched. Potential risks can be reduced with frequent meetings, passive surveillance, and timely preventive detentions.

• Targeted intervention:

Network mapping facilitates classification of individuals into different categories, including 'Small Red' — characterised by modest impact but great negativity, for example, a person who has little influence but a criminal mindset. If such persons commit any violation, it must be promptly brought on record. This helps initiation of preventive measures against the said person.

• Pacifiers and instigators

Network mapping also reveals people who are highly influential in the community, yet have no criminal history. These are separated into two groups:

a. Instigators

These people are highly influential but have no criminal history. They frequently incite disturbance without actively taking part, by working in the background. For instance, social media activity and community comments can be used to identify and keep an eye on an influential person who quietly fosters conflict within the community. Potential disturbance can be avoided with routine meetings and passive surveillance.

b Pacifiers

These are powerful people who actively work to bring harmony and calm to the neighborhood. Collaborative environments can be fostered by including these peace leaders in all peace meetings and community policing activities. They have the power to significantly reduce hostilities and advance peace within the community.

Community engagement and rehabilitation

One of the most significant aspects of network mapping is its potential for community engagement and rehabilitation. Small pale circles, the ones who have little social influence and are first time offenders, can be engaged positively by offering them pathways to reintegration into society. Here’s how it is approached:

1. Community policing programs:

◦ Police playgrounds: Playgrounds where local youth can engage in sports and recreational activities can be established under the supervision of police officers. This fosters trust and breaks down barriers between the police and

the community.

◦ Mohalla committees: These are neighborhood committees where residents and police work together to address local issues. By involving community members in decision-making, they can be empowered and a sense of ownership can be built over communal peace.

◦ SHE teams for women’s safety: Special teams focus on women's safety and empowerment, conducting awareness programs and providing a safe environment for women to report issues.

2. Rehabilitation programs:

◦ Skill development workshops: Workshops on various skills, such as carpentry, tailoring, and computer literacy, aimed at providing employment opportunities for at-risk individuals, are offered.

◦ Police bharti recruitment practice: Practice sessions are organised for young aspirants who wish to join the police force. This not only provides them with a career path but also instills a sense of discipline and responsibility.

◦ Kaumi ekta rallies: Unity rallies promote communal harmony and showcase the collective strength of diverse communities working together for peace.

Role in strategic intelligence gathering

Network mapping is not just about identifying troublemakers; it's a strategic tool for intelligence gathering. By continuously updating and analysing the data, patterns that correlate with riot-prone spots can be discerned. Resources can be allocated accordingly and effectively.

1. Enhanced intelligence gathering:

◦ Regular monitoring of high-risk individuals and areas helps in recognising potential threats early. This proactive approach allows for timely intervention and prevents communal violence.

2. Crime prediction and prevention:

◦ Analysing individual behavior and social interactions can predict potential criminal activities. For instance, a sudden increase in meetings between known troublemakers can signal an impending protest or riot.

3. Stronger evidence collection:

◦ Network mapping provides a detailed record of individual activities and interactions. This information strengthens evidence collection process, leading to more robust charge-sheets and higher conviction rates.

With the development of technology, network mapping usage in law enforcement will grow. To further improve predictive analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence can be integrated. Envisioning a system that utilises past data to not only map existing networks but also forecast future connections and possible risks has become crucial. With this degree of foresight, law enforcement can respond quickly and forcefully to maintain public safety and societal peace.

This model developed by Annapurna Singh, under the inspired leadership and guidance of Collector Jalgaon, Ayush Prasad and SP Jalgaon, Maheshwar Reddy, presents a wonderful example of Nexus of Good. Network mapping has the potential to completely transform policing in riot-prone areas.

Views expressed are personal