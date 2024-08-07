Nexus of Good: A watershed endeavour

They say future wars are water wars. With cities such as Cape Town declaring themselves as “waterless”, and given the fact that India is the most populous country in the world, there is an urgent need to save water. Three out of four blocks of Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh have “semi-critical status”, according to the latest report of Central Groundwater Board. Owing to paddy being the major crop grown in the area, the water problem had become acute. The need of the hour has been a comprehensive water conservation mission.



Mission Jal Raksha is a GIS technology and community-based water conservation mission in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh and is currently being spearheaded by the District Collector Sanjay Agrawal and CEO of Zila Panchayat Suruchi Singh.

This programme is driven primarily under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in order to conserve water in Rajnandgaon district. Apart from MGNREGA, Mission Jal Raksha is a convergence between many departments and sectors such as Agriculture, Horticulture, National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), various NGOs, industries, etc.

Mission Jal Raksha employs geospatial imaging technology in order to build recharge structures on a huge scale. Additionally, the project entails intensive engagement with farmers and teaching them efficient water management techniques and sustainable agricultural practices to reduce water usage. Government and non-governmental organisations have collaborated to execute this initiative, combining technical expertise with grassroots participation to ensure both immediate and long-term benefits. This mission employs the ideal of “Nari Shakti se Jal Shakti” by involving women SHGs for leading a “Jal Andolan” and building various recharge structures.

More than 75,000 structures have been built under Mission Jal Raksha. These structures include mini percolation tanks (2,250), staggered trenches (68,730), contour trenches (1,109), boulder check dams (310), dugwells (1,007), underground dykes (151), gabians (156), LBCD (906), Gully plug (292) etc. These structures are built by MGNREGA labourers—consisting 70 per cent of women. A total of 140 recharge shafts in failed borewells have also been built. All these recharge structures have increased water-holding capacity from 70 lakh to 73 lakh cubic metres. Apart from this, rainwater harvesting structures were repaired, and 2,48,000 trees were planted, out of which 1,00,000 trees were planted purely through the efforts of private companies, NGOs, women belonging to SHGs, various departments of the government, etc.

Community engagement and consultation have formed the cornerstone of Mission Jal Raksha, as local knowledge and ownership of the mission by the public is essential. More than 5,300 meetings were organised in 1,645 villages of 813 gram panchayats for public consultation to explain the importance of groundwater recharge, present the proposed methods and gather feedback. During these interactions, more than 3,000 farmers from 7 farmer groups suggested which type of recharge structures can be built in their villages. They were encouraged to come up with their own groundwater management plans. They also discuss the importance of crop diversification, different ways to save water, etc.

Apart from community consultations before starting the mission, an extensive feasibility study was done by the district administration. This included the following:

1. Targeting and baseline survey: The villages were targeted based on data from the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department—villages which are water scarce and those which lie on lineament fracture zones. Groundwater was measured by the PHE Department in summer of 2022.

2. GIS study and preparation of maps: Satellite images like Sentinel 2B and ALOS Palsar DEM, along with high-resolution photos, provided valuable information on topography, land use, and land cover. After this, revenue maps were superimposed with various maps such as contour maps, fracture zone maps, etc. to pointedly intensify where maximum recharge will happen.

3. Support of experts: Central Ground Water Board (Chhattisgarh office) and Chhattisgarh Council for Science and Technology (CGCOST) have provided training, technical expertise and helped in framing the methodology of the project.

As a part of well-defined strategy, the following steps were taken:

1. Recharge structures built through comprehensive scientific study: By using satellite and high-resolution data, the exact locations and types of recharge structures to be built were finalised.

2. Massive Jal Andolan in Rajnandgaon city as well as all gram panchayats of the district: More than 40 industries, 18,000 SHGs, 14 NGOs, 700 schools and all departments of the district were involved in order to plant trees, adopt villages and contribute to recharge structures, apart from providing high value maize seeds to farmers.

3. “Jal, Swachhta Evam Fasal Sangosthi”: More than 5,300 meetings were organised in 1,645 villages of 813 gram panchayats for public consultation to explain the importance of groundwater recharge, present the proposed methods and gather feedback. Here, villagers were educated on the topic of water table decline. In these meetings, a crop diversification drive was started where agriculture & horticulture departments field staff would explain the monetary and environmental benefits of non-water intensive crops. The seeds of these crops will be provided to the farmers and demonstrations would be done.

4.“Agriculture Meets” were held by the district administration: Numerous farmers and industries were given a platform to discuss the mission and to engage with each other in order to promote non-water intensive crops such as maize, soya, pulses, etc.

Citizens are at the heart of the Mission Jal Raksha. All members of civil society of Rajnandgaon are also members of the Mission Jal Raksha group where they regularly post their contributions. More than 40 industries, 18,000 SHGs, 14 NGOs and 41 departments of the district were involved in order to plant trees, adopt villages and contribute to recharge structures, make and plant seedballs, provide high value maize seeds to farmers, etc. All 813 gram panchayats played a massive role in weekly meetings that were held in order to sensitise the villagers and help them to contribute to the mission. Each and every district official has contributed to the massive plantations in the district. Mission Jal Raksha has also joined hands with Abis Export group, ACWADAM, Padmashree Mrs Fulbasan Yadav’s initiative called “Haryali Bahani”, Red Cross Society, Udhyachal (local NGO), UNICEF and many more organisations. As the motto is “Nari Shakti se Jal Shakti”, Haryali Bahanis have taken out rallies, built soak-pits and planted trees as well.

Mission Jal Raksha has had undeniable positive outcomes:

1. There had been a year-on-year increase of 2.73 metres in the groundwater in 2023, as opposed to 2022. This reduced the risk of over-extraction and land subsidence. This, in turn, ensured a stable and sustainable supply of groundwater for irrigation, drinking, and other domestic purposes.

2. Enhanced water security: Conserved groundwater ensures a reliable source of water for domestic use, reducing dependence on external sources like rivers or distant water supplies.

3. Massive community participation has ensured that this becomes a “Jal Andolan”, making it a sustainable, long-term mission.

What has been accomplished in Rajnandgaon is truly commendable. The district team, under the inspired leadership of Sanjay Agrawal, has put in place a model that is replicable in the true spirit of Nexus of Good.

Views expressed are personal