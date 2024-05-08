Nexus of Good: A vital bulwark

Abhijeet got an opportunity to work with Sau Sindhutai Sapkal (Maai). Sindhutai Sapkal was an Indian social worker and social activist known particularly for her work in raising orphaned children in India. She was awarded the Padma Shri in 2021 in the Social Work category. Maai always used to say “Understand the pain experienced by the people, you will not need to search for Happiness”. Then, Abhijeet, along with his friends Aboli Raut, Shubham Walhekar and Shubham Mane, started this good cause for underprivileged and street kids in India.



Another profound realisation came during his college days. Despite studying science in junior college, he found himself drawn to a different path – one that led him to the streets, where underprivileged children struggled for education and basic necessities.

Abhijeet recounts numerous poignant stories of hardship and triumph in his journey of empowering underprivileged children. Initially, he recognised the importance of providing food and snacks to attract children to education, understanding that hunger often overshadowed the desire for learning. However, he later shifted his focus solely to education, realising that sustainable change could only be achieved through knowledge and skills. While acknowledging the immediate need for food, by focusing on education, Dada Chi Shala aimed to break the cycle of poverty and empower children to create a better future for themselves. Abhijeet understood that education not only provides knowledge and skills but also instils confidence and self-reliance in children, enabling them to overcome adversity and build a brighter tomorrow.

One of the success stories Abhijeet shares is that of Viraj, a young boy who transformed his life through education. Despite coming from a disadvantaged background, Viraj mastered the English language and utilised his skills to become an entrepreneur, confidently interacting with people and selling products. This example illustrates the transformative power of education in breaking the cycle of poverty and providing opportunities for marginalised individuals to thrive. He also explains the ethical dilemma between avoiding child labour and ensuring dignified living. He says many on the streets are not lucky enough to make this informed choice.

Abhijeet also highlights the pervasive issue of child marriages, even in urban areas like Pune. He recounts the heartbreaking tale of a young girl whose mother felt compelled to marry her off due to societal pressure and financial constraints. Despite Abhijeet's efforts to intervene and provide support, the girl's family succumbed to societal norms, leading to her early marriage. Abhijeet and his team had to also face detention by the police on false complaints, lack of trust in the community, and crime by children and their parents. This narrative sheds light on the systemic challenges and societal biases that perpetuate harmful practices like child marriage, underscoring the importance of education and advocacy in addressing such issues.

Abhijeet also discusses the bureaucratic hurdles and lack of documentation that many underprivileged children face in accessing education and essential services. He recounts the struggles of ensuring proper documentation for children, including obtaining birth certificates and other identification documents necessary for school enrolment. This highlights the structural barriers that marginalised communities encounter in accessing their basic rights and underscores the need for systemic reforms to ensure equitable access to education and social services. Despite these challenges, Abhijeet remains undeterred in his mission to empower marginalised children, with Dada Chi Shala expanding its reach to serve more communities and provide educational opportunities to hundreds of children.

Secondly, Abhijeet highlights the financial constraints faced by street children and their families. Many of these families are trapped in poverty, struggling to afford basic necessities, let alone the costs associated with education such as school uniforms, books, and transportation. When kids get admitted through RTE In private schools, the government pays their tuition fees but they have to buy uniforms, books and shoes. So the total package Is Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000. The family’s annual income is around Rs 40,000. As a result, they leave schools and those seats become vacant. Survival often takes precedence over education

Additionally, Abhijeet underscores the societal prejudices and discrimination that street children encounter, both within educational institutions and broader society. These children are often stigmatised and marginalised, facing discrimination based on their socio-economic status, caste, or background. Such discrimination can lead to exclusion from mainstream educational opportunities, depriving them of the supportive learning environments necessary for their holistic development

The parents of these underprivileged children also face numerous challenges, including financial instability and lack of access to resources. Abhijeet shares the story of a mother who, despite her best efforts, was unable to provide for her daughter's education due to financial constraints. Forced to prioritise survival over education, she grappled with feelings of helplessness and despair. Dada Chi Shala's intervention provided her with a glimmer of hope, offering her daughter the opportunity for a brighter future.

Abhijeet's narrative is interwoven with tales of resilience and determination, both within himself and the communities he serves. Despite facing financial hardships and familial challenges, he remained steadfast in his commitment to uplift those around him. His decision to pursue law was fuelled by a desire to seek justice for the marginalised and provide legal aid to those in need. Abhijeet shares the story of a young girl from Dada Chi Shala who, despite being forced into child marriage, found the courage to resist societal norms and pursue her education. Through legal intervention and community support, Dada Chi Shala enabled her to break free from the shackles of tradition and embrace a future filled with possibilities.

As Abhijeet Pokharnikar looks towards the future, his vision for Dada Chi Shala remains to provide free and quality education to all underprivileged children. He envisions a society where every individual has the opportunity to thrive. Through innovative teaching techniques and community engagement, Dada Chi Shala continues to be a catalyst for change, inspiring hope and empowerment in the hearts of countless children across India.

Abhijeet Pokharnikar's journey with Dadachi Shala epitomises the transformative power of education and the indomitable spirit of compassion.

Dadachi Shala presents a wonderful example of Nexus of Good. It stands as a beacon of hope, illuminating the path towards a brighter future for generations to come. Through their tireless efforts and unwavering commitment, Abhijeet and his team at Dadachi Shala continue to inspire change and empower underprivileged children across India.

