Nexus of Good: A Legacy of Empowerment

Founded in 1974 by Smt. Ramilaben Gandhi, Yoganjali Kelavani Mandal stands as a testament to unwavering dedication to societal upliftment. The name Yoganjali symbolises living life wholly and contributing to others, a philosophy that has guided its mission since inception. Inspired by the ideals of Shri Aurobindo, Shri Mataji, Mahatma Gandhi, and Vinoba Bhave, Ramilaben envisioned an organisation that would bring dignity and opportunities to the most marginalised members of society.

Choosing the remote village of Ganeshpura in Sidhpur, District Patan ,Gujarat, Ramilaben began her work in a barren land near a lake. Amidst challenges like poverty and social resistance, she started a small school under the shade of a tree. Through her courage and determination, she transformed this desolate area into a thriving institution that provides education and community services.

Ramilaben’s relentless efforts laid the foundation for an organisation that would evolve into a beacon of hope for thousands. Her vision was not just to educate but to empower—to build self-reliant communities that could shape their own futures.

In 1999, Smt. Ramilaben entrusted the managerial responsibilities of Yoganjali to Jigna Dave, a young and passionate leader who shared her vision. Jignaben’s journey to Yoganjali is as inspiring as the organisation itself. Armed with a B.Sc. degree and a DMLT certification, Jignaben had successfully run a professional pathology business for 6 years. However, moved by the struggles of the underprivileged in her village, she made the life-changing decision to wind up her business and dedicate herself entirely to the cause of societal upliftment.

At just 24 years, Jignaben embraced the mission of Yoganjali with unparalleled zeal. Despite having no formal training in teaching, she immersed herself in the organisation’s activities, bringing a holistic approach to its programmes. Under her leadership, Yoganjali expanded its scope and impact, touching lives across education, women’s empowerment, health, agriculture, and community development.

Education remains the cornerstone of Yoganjali’s mission. Since its inception, the organisation has provided free education to over 10,120 students, nurturing young minds and guiding them toward successful careers. The institution offers not only academic learning but also career guidance, computer training, creative arts, sports, cultural education, and access to a Community Science Centre. Many alumni have gone on to become doctors, engineers, teachers, police officers, and army personnel, a testament to the quality of education and mentorship they received.

Jignaben's focus on holistic development extends to Yoganjali’s hostel, which has provided a nurturing environment for 5000+ students till date. Beyond academics, students are encouraged to participate in extracurricular activities that shape them into well-rounded individuals ready to contribute to society.

Jigna’s holistic vision includes ensuring basic needs for marginalised families. Through programmes like NaiVedyam, Yoganjali provides daily nutritional meals to 750 children, promoting their health and academic growth.

Monthly ration kits worth Rs 1,000 are distributed to approximately 160 families, offering much-needed relief supporting the elderly, disabled, and widows.

Additionally, employment programmes for men, such as plumbing and wiring classes, have created sustainable livelihood opportunities, while disabled individuals are provided essential resources to improve their quality of life.

Jignaben's efforts to uplift women have been transformative. Through the Sahiyar programme, Yoganjali offers legal aid to women facing harassment, financial difficulties, or social injustices. Over 34,855 women across 1,798 villages have benefited from this initiative, with 1,211 registered cases successfully resolved.

Through the Saksham initiative, Jigna championed skill development for women, offering training in sewing, embroidery, stitching, crochet, and handwork through over 400 classes. This programme has enabled more than 38,610 women to gain financial independence, empowering them to lead dignified lives. Additionally, beauty and fashion designing courses provide livelihood opportunities for aspiring women entrepreneurs.

These women not only gain livelihoods but also reclaim their sense of dignity and self-worth. Jignaben’s sensitivity to the needs of women has been the driving force behind these initiatives, creating opportunities for them to rebuild their lives.

Recognising the critical role of agriculture in rural communities, Jignaben has extended Yoganjali’s reach to over 12,000 farmers across 128 villages. Training programmes focus on reducing agricultural costs and increasing yields, ensuring sustainable livelihoods for farming families. This initiative has had a profound impact, improving not only agricultural practices but also the quality of life for countless farmers.

Jignaben has also prioritised healthcare as a vital aspect of community development. Through a collaboration with Jyoti Eye Hospital, Yoganjali has organised 33 eye check-up camps, benefiting over 3,600 patients and facilitating more than 840 free cataract surgeries.

The organisation has also conducted HIV/AIDS awareness programmes and sessions on safe and unsafe touch for over 200 schools, ensuring the safety and well-being of children.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Yoganjali provided critical support to affected communities, distributing 1,150 food kits, 5,500 masks, and essential sanitisers. These efforts underscore the organisation’s commitment to addressing both immediate and long-term health needs.

Additionally, the organisation has actively contributed to relief efforts during natural calamities, embodying the spirit of compassion and service.

Jignaben's dedication to holistic growth is evident in every programme she oversees. Her work not only addresses immediate needs but also builds the foundation for sustainable, self-reliant communities.

Jignaben has been recipient of many awards but her true reward lies in the countless lives she has touched and transformed. Her humility, empathy, and relentless work ethic make her a role model for aspiring changemakers.

Jigna Dave’s journey is a shining example of how one individual’s determination can create lasting change. From her decision to leave a thriving profession to her relentless efforts at Yoganjali, she has demonstrated the power of selflessness and compassion.

Under her leadership, Yoganjali Kelavani Mandal has become a symbol of hope and empowerment, addressing the needs of marginalised communities and creating opportunities for holistic growth. Her work reminds us that true success lies not in personal achievements but in the ability to uplift others.

Yoganjali Kelavani Mandal, born from Ramilaben Gandhi’s vision and nurtured by Jigna Dave’s dedication, stands as a pillar of holistic community development. Through its comprehensive programmes in education, women’s empowerment, health, and agriculture, the organisation has transformed thousands of lives, fostering equality, opportunity, and self-reliance.

Jignaben's story is not just one of service but of inspiration—a reminder that with determination, empathy, and courage, we can build a brighter future for all. Her journey continues to inspire, and her legacy will undoubtedly shape the path of future change-makers for generations to come.

Yoganjali was a deserved recipient of the Nexus of Good Annual Award, 2024. Jignaben has put in place a model that is not only successful but replicable in the true spirit of Nexus of Good through public-private partnership

