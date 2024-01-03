Nexus of Good: A ‘green’ innovator

Addressing issues related to climate change and the fallout of not addressing such issues is engaging attention of all the nations of the world. Awareness about such issues is also growing. The concerns are really serious, and if not addressed appropriately and urgently, the consequences would be devastating. However, what is heartening to note is the effort being made by individuals and institutions to move towards environment friendly energy usage. In this context, the initiative taken by Priyadarshan Saharsbuddhe is worthy of appreciation. It is a small beginning but has enormous potential.



Priyadarshan Sahasrabuddhe is a founder and CEO of a social enterprise ‘Vaayu’ which is working in sustainable energy. His transformative journey, from an engineering graduate to a visionary environmentalist and CEO, is a testament to the power of passion, determination, and a commitment to making a meaningful difference in the world.

A graduate of IIT Bombay with a dual degree in Mechanical Engineering, Priyadarshan's story took an unconventional turn when he embarked on a path fuelled by his desire to address societal challenges. His journey was ignited by a fellowship that provided him with a platform to delve into problems of social relevance. Influenced by the pioneering work of Dr. Rani and Dr. Abhay Bang, whose youth initiative, Nirman, inspired him, Priyadarshan set forth on a mission that would redefine sustainable living.

The inception of Vaayu, initially conceived as a solution to manage personal waste, evolved into his University of Sustainable Living. It unravelled the mysteries of the living world and the intricate dance of life sustained by the sun's energy. Priyadarshan's unwavering commitment to "Be the change that you wish to see in the world" became the guiding principle of his endeavors

Pune Chapter of Nexus of Good (one of the 20 chapters in the country) has been at the forefront of providing platform to the good work happening in and around the city of Pune. The chapter has been organising bi-monthly events to road-show such work. In such an event organised in December, 2023, Priyadarshan spoke passionately about his choice to champion this cause. He articulated the urgency of our battle with the impending climate crisis, emphasising how initiatives like 'Vaayu' empower individuals to become part of the solution. His vision extends beyond individual households, envisioning 'Vaayu' in restaurants, corporate canteens, and housing societies—transforming waste management at the local level, substituting fossil energy with renewable alternatives, and fostering the creation of green jobs.

Transitioning away from fossil fuels became a cornerstone of his mission. Since 2019, Priyadarshan's household has completely eliminated the use of LPG, relying solely on Vaayu for cooking. Through this revolutionary process, approximately 3 tons of food waste annually find new life as energy—a testament to his dedication to sustainable practices.

But for Priyadarshan, this was just the beginning. His ambitions soared higher, envisioning a future where a café runs entirely on Vaayu, where food is homegrown, and where innovative drainage-free water management systems thrive. Music, a continuous passion, also intertwines with his mission, as he explores ways to leverage its power in his cause, readily sharing the latest melodies that captivate his imagination with anyone he meets.

His impact resonates globally, as evidenced by his triumph in the Green Skills Innovation Challenge. 'Vaayu,' his brainchild, emerged among the top 12 out of 348 global competitors. This innovation, converting food waste into green fuel or energy, not only empowers individuals to create their energy but also has the potential to elevate the livelihoods of sweepers and waste pickers tenfold.

The accolades he has garnered, including the recent award from Ashoka Changemakers and HSBC, validate the significance of his work. The grant funding of USD 20,000 and the mentorship opportunity underline the potential to scale up his transformative project, amplifying its impact far beyond its current reach.

His brainchild, Vaayu, doesn't just manage food waste; it transforms it into burnable methane gas, an innovative solution that significantly reduces LPG consumption and offsets tonnes of fossil carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Priyadarshan's journey embodies the evolution of a social entrepreneur into a CEO—a trailblazer in the realm of sustainable living. His story isn't just about technological innovation; it's about the convergence of passion, social responsibility, and a relentless pursuit of a better tomorrow for our planet and the generations to come. Through Vaayu, he's not just altering waste management; he's inspiring a movement towards a greener, more sustainable future—one where individual action ripples into global change.

Priyadarshan presents a wonderful example of Nexus of Good. The model that he has put forth is replicable and scalable through public-private partnership in the true spirit of Nexus of Good. What he has accomplished is gradually being noticed and recognised. It is hoped that government agencies will now partner with private entities to take it forward and contribute to the mitigation of carbon footprints and additionally provide livelihood to the poor.

