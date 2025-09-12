Managing Religious Gatherings

Managing large religious congregations is a tricky affair. The Ashadhi Wari of 2025 in Pandharpur, Maharashtra, was one such event where meticulous planning, extensive deployment of personnel, advanced technology, and strong inter-agency coordination did the trick. The Solapur Rural Police Force implemented a multi-layered security and management plan, ensuring a peaceful, accident-free, and smooth pilgrimage experience for millions of devotees. What happened here is a lesson for others who may undertake a similar exercise.

Apart from the other arrangements, the Communication, Action and Response Team (CART), trained by Resilient India, deployed 7 officers and 325 personnel at key high-density locations like Mahadwar Ghat, Namdev Payari, Chauphala, and the 65-acre area. The Hold and Release technique regulated pilgrim flow, preventing overcrowding and stampedes. This resulted in zero stampedes and smooth movement of the procession. Devotees were temporarily held at designated checkpoints until congestion ahead cleared, then released in a controlled manner. This maintained a steady flow, prevented overcrowding, and eliminated the risk of stampedes. As a result, pilgrims could walk comfortably without excessive halts or crowd pressure, making the entire journey safer and more organised. To prevent congestion in temple areas, a one-way exit route from Paschimdwar to Chauphala was enforced, allowing smooth movement of Warkaris after darshan without backflow into the main crowd. Motorcycle-mounted GAMA Commandos ensured smooth traffic and procession flow. They managed over 50,000 private vehicles, 6,200 buses, and 130+ trains, preventing gridlock in the city. Help centers were set up at nine key points with 450 volunteers, reuniting 2,675 lost persons with their families.

Technology was used extensively for crowd management. A comprehensive CCTV monitoring system was deployed across all critical locations. These cameras provided real-time visual feeds to the central control room, enabling officers to monitor crowd movement, identify congestion points, and detect suspicious activities instantly. High-definition night-vision cameras ensured 24/7 surveillance, even in low-light or nighttime conditions. This allowed security forces to prevent stampedes, respond quickly to incidents, and maintain law and order without physical over-deployment. A central Integrated Control Room received live feeds from CCTV, GPS tracking data, drone surveillance, and walkie-talkie reports. This unified system allowed officers to monitor the entire event in real time, coordinate between multiple teams, and manage crowd flow, traffic, and emergencies with maximum efficiency. The integration of these technologies streamlined operations, improved response times, and ensured the safety of millions of devotees. Fifteen drones were used for aerial monitoring of palanquin routes, ceremonies, parking zones, and crowd hotspots.

For the first time in Ashadhi Wari’s history, all GAMA Commando vehicles and other critical police convoy units were equipped with GPS tracking systems. This enabled live tracking of vehicle locations from the control room, route optimisation to avoid congested areas, and better coordination of vehicles. By knowing the exact location of every operational vehicle, the control room could direct resources precisely where they were needed, reducing response time during emergencies and ensuring smooth flow for both procession and traffic management. To ensure instant voice communication, all officers on the ground were equipped with walkie-talkies connected to the central control room. This system enabled instant reporting of incidents from the field and coordination between different police units, volunteers, and emergency teams. Walkie-talkies proved especially valuable in areas where mobile network coverage was weak or overloaded due to high user density.

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads and sniffer dog units conducted continuous checks at temples, parking areas, transport hubs, and crowd centers.

During Ashadhi Wari 2025, the Highway Traffic Police ensured smooth traffic flow, safety, and efficient management of vehicular movement into Pandharpur. Officers were deployed at all major entry and exit points, including NH-65, Solapur–Pandharpur Road, and Sangola–Pandharpur Road. One-way systems and alternate routes were introduced to reduce congestion during peak hours. Private vehicles, ST buses, and palkhi convoys were guided to designated parking and drop-off points. Illegal parking and roadside encroachments were prevented to maintain clear passage for both vehicles and pedestrians. Temporary checkpoints monitored speeding, vehicle fitness, and drunk driving. Safe pedestrian crossings were ensured for Warkaris walking along highways, with quick diversion plans coordinated with local police in case of heavy traffic. Cranes, towing vehicles, and first-aid facilities were stationed at key locations. Rapid response teams cleared vehicle breakdowns promptly, preventing traffic bottlenecks and ensuring continuous movement.

For the event, a robust disaster management plan was executed to handle emergencies such as crowd surges, floods, medical crises, or fires. Over 200 trained volunteers patrolled high-risk areas, skilled in rescue, first aid, and evacuation. Twenty-eight to thirty NDRF and SDRF teams, equipped with rescue boats, fire kits, and rapid evacuation gear, were strategically stationed at key locations like Mahadwar Ghat and Darshan Mandap. Mock drills were conducted in advance, evacuation routes were mapped, and 24/7 readiness was maintained. Real-time coordination with the Command & Control Center ensured swift deployment and safety for millions of devotees.

The Harit Wari – Swachh Wari initiative integrated environmental responsibility into the spiritual journey of the Ashadhi Wari by promoting native tree plantations, ecological awareness, and sustainable practices. Medicinal, indigenous, and drought-resistant species like Bombax ceiba, Wrightia tinctoria, Holarrhena antidysenterica, Semecarpus anacardium, Bauhinia variegata, Ixora arborea, and Careya arborea were planted along palkhi routes and rest stops. Saplings were sourced from the Forest Department and local eco-clubs. Warkaris were encouraged to adopt and care for trees. Pamphlets educated them on biodiversity, soil health, and water conservation.

The Ashadhi Wari 2025 in Pandharpur stood out as a remarkable example of how tradition and modern management can work hand in hand to create a safe, smooth, and sustainable pilgrimage for millions. With meticulous planning, multi-layered security, and cutting-edge technology, the Solapur Rural Police and district administration ensured a peaceful and incident-free event.

Key innovations included the Hold and Release crowd control technique, one-way route systems, and well-equipped police help centers. Technology played a central role, with CCTV surveillance across all major points, GPS-enabled GAMA Commando vehicles, AI-powered drone monitoring, and a robust walkie-talkie communication network. All these systems were unified in a state-of-the-art Integrated Control Room, enabling real-time monitoring, faster decision-making, and efficient coordination across agencies.

Specialised teams like the GAMA Commandos, BDDS units, and disaster response teams ensured zero stampedes, quick medical response, and prevention of crimes. Highway Traffic Police maintained smooth vehicular movement, while environmental initiatives under Harit Wari – Swachh Wari promoted native tree plantation, waste segregation, and plastic-free processions.

Management of this event is a wonderful example of the Nexus of Good, where public-private partnership and extensive use of technology ensured an incident-free Ashadhi Wari 2025.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is an author and a former civil servant