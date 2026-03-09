India’s Time Theft

“A man who dares to waste

Time is the most unequal public resource. The poor lose time waiting for buses, the middle class loses time in traffic, small entrepreneurs lose time navigating approvals, and patients lose time accessing healthcare. Time poverty is economic poverty. Consider commutes of two to three hours every day, poor last-mile connectivity, unplanned construction and the infuriatingly reactive and unpredictable urban governance. All of these impose a hidden ‘time tax’ on crores of Indians, every day.

Think of the mornings stolen. Imagine that young executive in Gurugram who checks her navigation app at 8:17 am. The screen flashes red. What should be a 14-km commute to Cyber City will take 78 minutes, she learns. She will leave home before her child wakes up and return after dinner is cleared. At the same moment in Delhi, a trader on his Scooty has already lost 45 minutes waiting for a municipal approval counter to open. And at that very same moment, a tech employee in Bengaluru has factored in two hours of traffic into his workday, planning life not around meetings but around bottlenecks.

None of this appears in GDP tables. Yet, this daily surrender of time – to congestion, administrative friction, unreliable transport and fragmented planning – is among the most corrosive inefficiencies in India’s growth story. India is not just traffic-heavy. It is time-inefficient too. And time, unlike money, cannot be recapitalised.

A Congestion Economy

The scale of the loss is staggering. An analysis by TomTom ranked Bengaluru among the world’s most congested cities, with commuters losing over 250 hours annually to traffic delays. Mumbai and Pune consistently feature in similar global congestion indices. Even cities like Delhi, which that have invested heavily in metro systems, continue to see private vehicle growth outpace public transport expansion.

The economic cost is not abstract. The World Bank has warned that urban congestion in developing economies can shave many percentage points off productivity by inflating logistics costs, reducing labour mobility and increasing fuel consumption. For India, where urban areas contribute more than 60 per cent of GDP while occupying a fraction of the landmass, inefficiency in cities translates directly into national underperformance. Yet, the policy response remains fragmented. Flyovers here, signal recalibration there, piecemeal road widening elsewhere. Rarely does anyone ask the kernel question: How many hours are Indian citizens losing annually, and what is that time worth? If time were priced, the numbers would be physically explosive.

Urban time loss is not evenly distributed. The affluent can move closer to business districts, outsource domestic chores or work remotely. The poor and lower classes endure the longest commutes, the slowest buses and the most bureaucratic friction. A factory worker may spend three hours daily in transit because affordable housing lies far from employment hubs. Informal workers often queue for basic documentation, healthcare access or utility connections. These are hours lost not to productivity, but to administrative inertia.

Governance Sans Clocks

As a nation, India measures income inequality obsessively. But does it measure time inequality? No. Not at all. If two citizens earn the same salary but one sacrifices four additional hours daily to commute and procedural delays, their lived economic realities diverge sharply. Lost time erodes family life, eats away into rest, undermines health and limits upskilling opportunities. Silently, it compounds.

India’s urban governance architecture was not designed for the scale and density it is being forced to manage. Metropolises sprawl across multiple municipal corporations, development authorities and transport agencies with overlapping mandates and little coordination. Decision cycles stretch across months. Project clearances crawl through layered approvals. The result is systemic drag.

Contrast this with cities like Singapore, where integrated land-use and transport planning cuts average commute times greatly. Or Seoul, which has implemented intelligent traffic systems that adjust flows in real time. These cities treat time efficiency as a policy objective, not a by-product. India rarely does. Even programmes such as the Smart Cities Mission have often prioritised infrastructure visibility over measurable reductions in citizen time and life-quality loss. Beautification and digital dashboards matter, but do they shorten commutes? Reduce queuing hours? Compress approval timelines?

Without explicit time-reduction targets, inefficiency continues unchallenged.

Hidden GDP Loss

Consider the arithmetic. If 5 crore urban commuters lose an average of 90 minutes daily to congestion and procedural friction, that adds up to 7.5 crore hours per day, or over 2,700 crore hours in a single year. Even valuing that time conservatively at Rs 150 per hour yields an economic loss exceeding Rs 4 lakh crore a year. These are only illustrative estimates. But they reveal the order of magnitude.

Beyond direct productivity loss lie secondary costs: higher fuel imports, increased vehicular emissions, stress-related health burdens and reduced female labour participation due to unsafe or time-intensive travel. Urban inefficiency becomes a drag on climate goals, public health and gender equity; all of it simultaneously. India cannot aspire to be the world’s third-largest economy while tolerating first-world congestion and developing-world governance speed.

If time theft is structural, reform must be systemic. In an ideal India, a dreamer would want states to publish annual ‘Citizen Time Accounts’ – audited estimates of commute duration, service delivery timelines and procedural turnaround periods. For what gets measured can get managed. Further, urban funding from the Centre could be partially tied to measurable reductions in commute times and service delays. Just as fiscal deficits are monitored, so too should urban time deficits. Again, integrated metropolitan transport authorities must be empowered with fiscal and planning autonomy. Agencies that work in a fragmented chaos cannot solve networked congestion.

You want more dream solutions, we could make land-use reform non-negotiable. Mixed-use zoning, higher density near traffic corridors and affordable housing within employment clusters would reduce travel demand significantly, and not just cosmetically. Digital governance must shift from mere portal creation to process compression. A service that moves online but still needs physical verification has not saved time; it has only relocated inconvenience. Finally, urban policy must centre pedestrian and public transport primacy. Every additional private vehicle is a congestion-multiplier. Cities that push buses, metros and non-motorised transport can reclaim hours.

From Growth to Dignity

The moral dimension of ‘time theft’ has never been articulated. But when a nation’s citizens routinely lose three to four waking hours every day navigating inefficiency, growth statistics ring hollow. Time lost is childhood missed, health compromised, skills unacquired and relationships strained. Economic ambition without time discipline is unsustainable.

India’s demographic dividend depends not only on the number of workers, but on how efficiently their hours are deployed. A country that wastes hundreds of productive hours annually undercuts its own demographic advantage. Reclaiming time is thus not cosmetic reform; it is structural nation-building.

If India can build highways at record speed and digitise payments at global scale, it can surely design cities that respect the finite hours of their residents. The question is whether policymakers will elevate time-efficiency from an afterthought to a core performance metric. Growth must not be measured only in rupees generated, but in hours redeemed. Because the most unequal public resource in India today is not income, land or capital. It is time.

