Healing a Generation

The misuse of narcotic drugs and substances presents a significant challenge that negatively impacts the social structure of a nation. Drug addiction not only jeopardises individual health but also has detrimental effects on families and society as a whole. Recently, the threat of drug abuse among the youth has escalated globally, and within India as well. District Hanumangarh in Rajasthan has also faced this scourge.

Given that the Hanumangarh district borders Punjab and Haryana, there has been a notable increase in drug addiction trends in recent years. As a result of this growing addiction issue, numerous negative effects have been observed among the district’s population, particularly among the younger demographic. To combat these adverse effects, a drug-free campaign action plan has been developed to enhance community resilience and support.

The ‘Manas Abhiyan’ (Mission Against Narcotic Abuse in Society) was initiated on June 26, 2024, in the Hanumangarh district to combat drug abuse effectively. A detailed micro plan was developed that integrated the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ along with various other initiatives, facilitating active involvement from all government departments, non-governmental organisations, and the community at large.

Objectives of the Campaign

⁕To create awareness and educate people about the ill-effects of drug abuse; reduce discrimination against drug-dependent groups and individuals, and integrate them back into society.

⁕Identification, counselling and social, economic and family rehabilitation of drug addicts.

⁕To make comprehensive efforts to reduce the demand for drugs.

⁕To reduce the consequences of drug dependence on individuals, family and society.

⁕Strengthening the treatment/diagnosis system in government hospitals.

⁕Developing human resources and building capacity to achieve these objectives.

⁕To promote community participation and public cooperation.

⁕To ensure strict enforcement of the ban on the sale of cigarettes/tobacco within 100 metres of any educational institution.

⁕To obtain information on the availability/sale of medicines and act on such information.

⁕To conduct training programmes for service providers at district and block levels.

⁕To develop and implement a social media strategy for a drug-free campaign.

Based on these objectives, the following action has already been initiated on the following grounds:

Awareness

⁕Nodal teachers have been designated in all educational institutions, and training workshops have been conducted at both district and block levels. Every fourth Saturday of the month is recognised as ‘No Bag Day’ in schools, during which various activities such as speeches, painting, essay writing, sports, and pledges focused on addiction awareness are carried out. To date, approximately 1,80,000 students from over 2,000 schools have participated in these initiatives.

⁕Competitions are also organised monthly in colleges and universities, where thousands of students are educated about addiction and their parents are encouraged to refrain from drug use.

⁕A digital platform has been created on the MyGov portal, allowing young people to express their commitment to drug de-addiction. Approximately 130,000 youths have already taken an e-oath at the following link: https://pledge.mygov.in/manas-campaign-rj/

⁕Awareness forums dedicated to drug de-addiction have been set up in every urban and rural ward.

⁕Self-help groups have been created for women, empowering them as ‘Manas Sakhi’ to ensure that every household is informed and strives to be drug-free.

⁕Various other activities such as slogan writing, wall painting, street plays, and rallies promoting drug de-addiction are actively being organised.

Treatment and Counselling

⁕To begin with, a survey was conducted in rural areas. It revealed that over 18,000 individuals are struggling with drug addiction.

⁕150 medical camps have been established at Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) to provide counselling, benefiting approximately 3,500 patients. Following these counselling sessions, 1,015 individuals expressed their willingness to commence treatment to overcome their addiction.

⁕A helpline number, 01552-260295, has been made available for those seeking assistance in quitting drugs, offering them valuable guidance.

⁕A specialised ward has been created in the district hospital specifically for the treatment of drug-dependent patients, where more than 450 individuals have been admitted and received care thus far.

As a result of the aforementioned efforts, over 100 young individuals have successfully overcome their drug use and returned to a normal lifestyle.

Ban on the Illegal Sale of Narcotics

⁕The sale of drugs such as pregabalin, used as narcotics, has been regulated in the district u/s 163 of BNS, after which the drug control department has seized restricted category drugs worth over 1.6 million rupees.

⁕The Manas e-Arogya portal was launched on October 5 to monitor patients and the stock of used medicines at psychiatric centres and de-addiction centres. Currently, 19 clinics are using it, which has somewhat curbed the illegal sale of drugs used as narcotics.

⁕Under this campaign, the police have conducted 118 actions under the NDPS, seizing narcotics worth more than 80 million rupees. Additionally, 16 police stations in the district have adopted 16 villages to make them drug-free.

Engaging Youth through Sports

⁕Initiatives are underway in every gram panchayat to involve young people and advocate for a drug-free lifestyle by hosting traditional games each evening.

⁕Furthermore, these games are held prior to public hearings at the night Chaupal, where players are recognised in front of the community.

⁕Monthly sports competitions are organised at three levels—gram panchayat, block, and district—for a specific sport. So far, five sports tournaments have been organised, attracting over 8,000 participants.

⁕Recognising the necessity for playgrounds in rural areas, projects worth 729 lakh rupees have been approved across 62-gram panchayats, and construction has commenced.

The initiative has already started yielding results. Feedback from local leaders, the public, and the media indicates that a supportive environment against drug use has emerged in the district, leading to a reduction in both the demand and supply of drugs from neighbouring states, with many individuals choosing to abandon drug use.

Drug abuse is a scourge that needs immediate attention in many parts of the country. The initiative in Hanumangarh under the inspired leadership of its young District Magistrate, Kana Ram, holds promise for many other districts of the country where drug abuse has become a serious menace. Manas Campaign is a wonderful example of Nexus of Good where a social menace is being tackled through a public-private partnership. The model can easily be replicated.

The writer is an author and a former civil servant. Views expressed are personal